Harrisburg, PA

Bill Lieb.
4d ago

I might not know the answer but we have to do something about all this gun violence. it seems as though noone is gonna take their guns Ukraine and not much support from the gun nuts to repeal the 2nd ammendment But I have yet to hear a solution

WGAL

Pigs fall out of truck on I-81

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There were big delays on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning when pigs fell out of a truck after its tail gate broke. Three pigs fell out of a livestock hauler around 7:10 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Frazer. It...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
abc27.com

City of York bans driveway car washing

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council voted on August 16 to adopt the changes made to the City of York’s Stormwater Ordinance. These changes make things such as washing your car in your driveway, illegal. The changes were mandated from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)....
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg business celebrates 100 years of operation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate business is celebrating 100 years of business! Dayton Parts, which started as Harrisburg Stanley Spring Works in 1922, has significantly expanded from making just springs for cars and other vehicles. After changing its name and buying other businesses, Dayton Parts now brings in...
HARRISBURG, PA
#Shooting#Midtown#Bullets#Shatter#Guns#Violent Crime
abc27.com

Multiple vehicle thefts reported in Spring Garden Township

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating multiple reports of cars being broken into, as well as vehicles being stolen that occurred during the overnight hours of Aug 18. According to a release, the thefts occurred in the Regents’ Glen and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennDOT schedules several central Pa. job fairs including one Friday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a recruitment event Friday for job seekers to learn about winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $21/hr.), transportation equipment operator trainee ($19.38/hr.), and diesel and construction equipment mechanic (starting pay is $25.91/hr.) positions the department offers in Lebanon County.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
PennLive.com

Harrisburg man hit by truck while attempting to move dog from roadway

A Harrisburg man who tried to move a dog he had hit was struck by a truck in Mifflin County earlier this month, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State police said that at 8:52 p.m. on Aug. 6 they were called to the scene of a crash. Police said that a 58-year Harrisburg man had struck a dog, and stopped and exited his vehicle on US 522S, and was attempting to move the deceased dog from the roadway when he was struck by a truck driven by Jamie Ross, 43, of Bellefonte. The Harrisburg man was airlifted to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center and sustained serious injuries.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

