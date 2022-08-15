ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

KLTV

SFA reveals 4 university systems interested in affiliation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As one of the last remaining unaffiliated state universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Westbrook made the announcement in an email to alumni association members on Thursday. “Several university systems have made informal inquiries over the years...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Roads in Lufkin reopened after high water reported

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Barricades have been removed around a street closure in Lufkin early Friday. Heavy rain fell across the city for hours Thursday evening, leading to barricades warning of high water on Jefferson Avenue at Raguet Street, west of downtown Lufkin. By 5:45 a.m., Lufkin Police said all...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Man charged after shooting, standoff in Nacogdoches County

Westbrook made the announcement in an email to alumni association members on Thursday. SFA considering affiliation with university system.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Swift Water Supply gives boil water notice for certain Nacogdoches customers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Certain customers of Swift Water Supply in the Nacogdoches area are asked to boil their water for consumption until further notice. The notice is due to service interruption where the main 6-inch line broke on Highway 7, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Swift Water Supply Company to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Rusk County one step closer to broadband plan

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. "We have way too many strays and owner surrenders," Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. "People aren't spaying and neutering their animals, and we're seeing the effects of that." Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
