KLTV
East Texas Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission. White, a Black Republican who first won...
KLTV
SFA reveals 4 university systems interested in affiliation
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As one of the last remaining unaffiliated state universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Westbrook made the announcement in an email to alumni association members on Thursday. “Several university systems have made informal inquiries over the years...
KLTV
Roads in Lufkin reopened after high water reported
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Barricades have been removed around a street closure in Lufkin early Friday. Heavy rain fell across the city for hours Thursday evening, leading to barricades warning of high water on Jefferson Avenue at Raguet Street, west of downtown Lufkin. By 5:45 a.m., Lufkin Police said all...
KLTV
WebXtra: Nacogdoches High School water polo ready to make a splash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas UIL has now added water polo to its list of competitive sports. Nacogdoches High School has since created teams for this first season, so the Nacogdoches dragons now have both a girls and boys team for water polo. Head coach Derek Theiss says practice only...
KLTV
Man charged after shooting, standoff in Nacogdoches County
Kilgore College Rangerette Abby Tirey talks about this year’s first public performance called “Showoffs” which takes place Saturday night at Dotson Auditorium at the college. Westbrook made the announcement in an email to alumni association members on Thursday. SFA considering affiliation with university system. Updated: 6 hours...
KLTV
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. We have had a...
KLTV
Swift Water Supply gives boil water notice for certain Nacogdoches customers
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Certain customers of Swift Water Supply in the Nacogdoches area are asked to boil their water for consumption until further notice. The notice is due to service interruption where the main 6-inch line broke on Highway 7, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Swift Water Supply Company to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
KLTV
Rusk County one step closer to broadband plan
Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
KLTV
U.S. Forest Service signs contract for Black Hawk helicopter to fight wildfires in East Texas
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Forest services have been battling wildfires all summer long, and with it being the busiest season in recent memory, they have now contracted with a state agency to bring in a previous used military aircraft to Deep East Texas. A Black Hawk helicopter now sits...
KLTV
Angelina Count Ag News: Strategies for winter forages amidst the current drought
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - With the worst of this summer hopefully behind us, and sputtering’s of rain starting back into our local area, could the last of this drought be behind us?. And what does that mean for cattlemen and hay producers?. Truthfully, we have a way to...
