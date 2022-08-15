Read full article on original website
Shelters At Capacity
KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks about Lufkin Economic Development Corporation approving a tax abatement for the business FIO to come to Lufkin. Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts...
Substandard Structures Demo
Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
East Texas Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission. White, a Black Republican who first won...
SFA reveals 4 university systems interested in affiliation
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As one of the last remaining unaffiliated state universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Westbrook made the announcement in an email to alumni association members on Thursday. “Several university systems have made informal inquiries over the years...
Keepsakes from old Hemphill ISD gym really make the cut
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - Hemphill ISD found a unique way to hold on to history. After demolishing the Hemphill high school gym built in 1936, they came up with the idea to use bricks and wood from the historic building to create knives. Hemphill ISD has anxiously been waiting for...
Roads in Lufkin reopened after high water reported
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Barricades have been removed around a street closure in Lufkin early Friday. Heavy rain fell across the city for hours Thursday evening, leading to barricades warning of high water on Jefferson Avenue at Raguet Street, west of downtown Lufkin. By 5:45 a.m., Lufkin Police said all...
Man charged after shooting, standoff in Nacogdoches County
Kilgore College Rangerette Abby Tirey talks about this year’s first public performance called “Showoffs” which takes place Saturday night at Dotson Auditorium at the college. Westbrook made the announcement in an email to alumni association members on Thursday. SFA considering affiliation with university system. Updated: 6 hours...
Angelina Co. commissioners review final drafts of 2023 budget proposals
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Public safety was one of the topics Angelina County focused on during their budget workshop on Tuesday. Angelina County’s budget workshop analyzed budget requests from various departments and drafted a budget proposal for 2023. County commissioners and the budget committee focused on the county’s law enforcement.
Deep East Texas VFD’s receive large donations from Georgia-Pacific
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - VFD’s rely heavily on community support - anything from food or water donations to money to maintain equipment. Corky Cochran has been fire chief for the Livingston VFD since 1978. Cocharan says they average about 550 calls a year and with four months remaining for this year, they are already at 540 calls. Livingston VFD has gone to surrounding areas, including Corrigan several times this week alone to help put out wildfires.
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. We have had a...
ABC's Averi Harper discusses effects of Inflation Reduction Act, 2024 elections
KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Hemphill school board president, Kim Scales, about the creation of knives crafted from the gymnasium floor as mementos. Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,”...
Swift Water Supply gives boil water notice for certain Nacogdoches customers
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Certain customers of Swift Water Supply in the Nacogdoches area are asked to boil their water for consumption until further notice. The notice is due to service interruption where the main 6-inch line broke on Highway 7, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Swift Water Supply Company to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
Log truck rollover causes traffic delays on US 59 near Lufkin
REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be aware of traffic delays on US Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 north of Lufkin. A log truck overturned in the Redland area Wednesday morning and traffic is delayed as only one lane is currently open. Authorities are asking drivers to use caution if in the area or to seek alternate routes.
Rusk County one step closer to broadband plan
Fiance’ testifies as Cherokee County capital murder trial continues
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:22 p.m.: The defense has rested and the jury has been dismissed for the day. Court will resume Thursday morning for closing arguments. The capital murder trial of Cody Roberts continued Wednesday morning in Rusk. Roberts is on trial for the shooting death of 18-year-old...
Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover
REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - A log truck has been lifted upright and both lanes of traffic reopened north of Lufkin. On Wednesday morning, a log truck overturned on Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 in the Redland area, causing traffic delays.
Capital murder trial continues for man accused in 2018 Cherokee County shooting
