New Audi A4, S4 Avant Spy Video Offers Sights And Sounds Of New Wagon
We're on the cusp of seeing the sixth-generation Audi A4. It's certainly time, as the current model debuted in 2015 for the 2016 model year. Amid sedan sightings, we've seen occasional Avant test vehicles out and about in both A4 and S4 trim. This time, instead of snapping photos, our spy crew clicked record for some video footage.
Bugatti Roadster Debut At The Quail All But Confirmed In New Teaser
Bugatti's teaser train continues as the French brand prepares to debut something new for Monterey Car Week. Thus far we've seen headlights and taillights that don't match any of the current Chiron derivatives, and now we see a cockpit that doesn't match anything either. It's still shrouded in darkness, but it sure looks like a new roofless Bugatti is imminent.
Porsche Virtually Tests 590-HP Hydrogen-Combustion Car At Nurburgring
Battery-electric vehicles seem poised to become the car of the future, but many automakers, including Porsche, are hedging their bets. BEVs will likely serve as just one solution to reducing emissions, with hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and others filling in the gaps. Porsche is investing in alternative powertrain technology, recently completing a virtual test of a hydrogen-powered engine.
Bugatti Mistral Roadster Revealed As Spectacular W16 Epilogue
The W16 era is ending as Bugatti is bidding adieu to the quad-turbo, 8.0-liter engine with the Mistral. The Chiron-based roadster is named after a wind blowing from the Rhône River valley that also served as inspiration in the 1960s for a namesake coupe/convertible sold by Maserati (and a 1990s Nissan Mistral in Japan). Speaking of past cars, the roofless machine from Molsheim boasts design cues derived from the Type 57 Roadster Grand Raid.
Alfa Romeo Confirms Very Expensive Sports Car Due First Half Of 2023
Alfa Romeo had planned to bring back the GTV and 8C before company execs decided to redirect R&D funs to a volume product. The Tonale was born, with an even smaller crossover to follow in the coming years in both ICE and EV forms. Ok, but what about a sports car? Well, it's still happening. Those rumors about a dedicated performance machine have now been confirmed by the automaker's head honcho Jean-Philippe Imparato in an interview with Autocar.
Dodge Viper With Hellcat Redeye Swap Sounds Evil At The Drag Strip
Within two generations and three decades, the Dodge Viper has always been powered by a V10 engine. That has always been a part of the nameplate's appeal. But the folks from YouTube's Throtl beg to differ with their latest build. In a project that started three weeks ago, the guys shoehorned a Hellcat Redeye V8 Hellcrate engine into the hood of a 2021 Viper. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is, of course, good for 807 horsepower (602 kilowatts) and 717 pound-feet (972 Newton-meters) of torque. Meanwhile, the transmission was also updated from a T56 to a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission.
New Small Truck Topper Expands To A Self-Contained Camper
Truck cab-over campers are great. They do not take up so much space, especially when compared to separate campers that needs to be towed. And they can still add extra functionality to the truck especially useful during camping trips. There's one issue with traditional pickup campers, though – they usually take up extra vertical space.
Audi Activesphere Concept Teaser Previews Off-Road Lifestyle Vehicle
Audi has been previewing what it believes could be the future of cars – electric and automated. The company has revealed three concepts that outline its vision for future mobility, and a fourth will join the group early next year. It’s called the Activesphere, and the company is already teasing it.
Ford Mustang Stampede Will Usher In Seventh-Generation Pony Car
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang will debut on September 14 at 8:00 PM EDT as the star of the 2022 North American International Auto Show, and with less than a month before the curtain comes up, Ford is starting to share its plans to celebrate the big day. Things kick off...
James May Hospitalized After Hitting Wall At 75 MPH In An Evo
The Grand Tour started filming for season 5 earlier this year. And while we're in for a treat for another set of crazy stunts from Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond, it seems like there's one incident that has been under the wraps since the trio started shooting. The...
2023 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline Specification Kills Chrome
Black appearance packages are all the rage these days. That holds true for ultra-luxury vehicles as well as economy cars, as evidenced by Bentley's Blackline Specification. The blackout treatment is now available on the Flying Spur Mulliner, bringing a decidedly darkened appearance to the posh sedan. What all is changed...
Czinger Debuts Four-Seat Hyper GT And Low-Downforce 21C V Max
The California-based supercar maker Czinger Vehicles uses The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week to make two big announcements. The company unveiled the four-seat Hyper GT and the high-speed 21C V Max. Czinger says the Hyper GT represents the company's new design direction. The company wants it to...
2023 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition Debuts, Production Limited To 17
Land Rover revealed the 2023 Range Rover SV late last year, just before the holidays. The automaker showcased a stunning and luxurious SUV, but the company is ready to make it even more exclusive with the Carmel Edition. Created by SV Bespoke, this limited-run SUV features exclusive design touches inside and out.
Lucid Air Sapphire Three-Motor Debuts With Over 1,200 HP For $249K
The Lucid Air Sapphire debuts as the brand's new performance pinnacle at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week. With three electric motors making over 1,200 horsepower (895 kilowatts), the model has the Tesla Model S Plaid directly in its sights. The Air Sapphire has an electric motor...
2023 Dodge Challenger, Charger To Get Seven New Models, Heritage Paint
The 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger signal the end of the line for the two models. The automaker is preparing for the electrified future, and that includes its next-gen sedan and coupe. Dodge is sending the pair off with seven new “heritage-influenced” models for next year to celebrate their end.
Ford Mustang Nite Pony Pack Darkens Coupe, Mach-E With Black Trim
Ford launched a contest in June to name the Mustang’s new Black Accent Package. Later that month, Ford filed a trademark for “Dark Horse” around the world, and we thought it was a potential winner. However, that wasn’t the case, and we were wrong as the Blue Oval has today announced the launch of the new Mustang Nite Pony Package.
McLaren Solus Debuts As Single-Seat, Track-Only Special With 829 HP
McLaren has a surprise for us at this year's Monterey Car Week. The brand unveils the Solus that takes inspiration from open-wheel race cars. The company is making just 25 of them and every example already has a buyer. Deliveries begin in 2023. The Solus packs a Judd-sourced 5.2-liter naturally...
Skoda Vision 7S Concept Shows Giant Screen Ahead Of August 30 Debut
One of the great things about the current Kodiaq and Superb is that they both have Skoda's previous interior design language with the touchscreens neatly integrated into the center console. The rest of the models have tablets that stick out from the dashboard, and the Czech automaker will take things even further with the Vision 7S. A new teaser image shows a vertically mounted infotainment – a first for the Mladá Boleslav brand.
Aston Martin DBR22 Celebrates Q Division With Roofless Concept
Aston Martin introduced the DBR22, an open-cockpit design concept that'll be displayed at this year's Monterey Car Week. The concept celebrates a decade of Q by Aston Martin, the automaker's customer customization division. Q has built one-off commissions and low-volume special models over the years, and the new DBR22 concept previews what should be next.
Cadillac Celestiq Production Version Gets Camo Wrap For On-Road Testing
The Cadillac Celestiq is now conducting on-road testing. The automaker doesn't want people getting a good look at the EV, so it's covering the body in an eye-catching camouflage pattern. Also, the body of the production version appears to be a bit different from the concept. "It’s a huge moment...
