ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

New Audi A4, S4 Avant Spy Video Offers Sights And Sounds Of New Wagon

We're on the cusp of seeing the sixth-generation Audi A4. It's certainly time, as the current model debuted in 2015 for the 2016 model year. Amid sedan sightings, we've seen occasional Avant test vehicles out and about in both A4 and S4 trim. This time, instead of snapping photos, our spy crew clicked record for some video footage.
CARS
Motor1.com

Bugatti Roadster Debut At The Quail All But Confirmed In New Teaser

Bugatti's teaser train continues as the French brand prepares to debut something new for Monterey Car Week. Thus far we've seen headlights and taillights that don't match any of the current Chiron derivatives, and now we see a cockpit that doesn't match anything either. It's still shrouded in darkness, but it sure looks like a new roofless Bugatti is imminent.
MONTEREY, CA
Motor1.com

Porsche Virtually Tests 590-HP Hydrogen-Combustion Car At Nurburgring

Battery-electric vehicles seem poised to become the car of the future, but many automakers, including Porsche, are hedging their bets. BEVs will likely serve as just one solution to reducing emissions, with hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and others filling in the gaps. Porsche is investing in alternative powertrain technology, recently completing a virtual test of a hydrogen-powered engine.
CARS
Motor1.com

Bugatti Mistral Roadster Revealed As Spectacular W16 Epilogue

The W16 era is ending as Bugatti is bidding adieu to the quad-turbo, 8.0-liter engine with the Mistral. The Chiron-based roadster is named after a wind blowing from the Rhône River valley that also served as inspiration in the 1960s for a namesake coupe/convertible sold by Maserati (and a 1990s Nissan Mistral in Japan). Speaking of past cars, the roofless machine from Molsheim boasts design cues derived from the Type 57 Roadster Grand Raid.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monterey, CA
Cars
City
Monterey, CA
City
Pebble Beach, CA
Local
California Cars
Motor1.com

Alfa Romeo Confirms Very Expensive Sports Car Due First Half Of 2023

Alfa Romeo had planned to bring back the GTV and 8C before company execs decided to redirect R&D funs to a volume product. The Tonale was born, with an even smaller crossover to follow in the coming years in both ICE and EV forms. Ok, but what about a sports car? Well, it's still happening. Those rumors about a dedicated performance machine have now been confirmed by the automaker's head honcho Jean-Philippe Imparato in an interview with Autocar.
CARS
Motor1.com

Dodge Viper With Hellcat Redeye Swap Sounds Evil At The Drag Strip

Within two generations and three decades, the Dodge Viper has always been powered by a V10 engine. That has always been a part of the nameplate's appeal. But the folks from YouTube's Throtl beg to differ with their latest build. In a project that started three weeks ago, the guys shoehorned a Hellcat Redeye V8 Hellcrate engine into the hood of a 2021 Viper. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is, of course, good for 807 horsepower (602 kilowatts) and 717 pound-feet (972 Newton-meters) of torque. Meanwhile, the transmission was also updated from a T56 to a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission.
CARS
Motor1.com

New Small Truck Topper Expands To A Self-Contained Camper

Truck cab-over campers are great. They do not take up so much space, especially when compared to separate campers that needs to be towed. And they can still add extra functionality to the truck especially useful during camping trips. There's one issue with traditional pickup campers, though – they usually take up extra vertical space.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monterey Car Week#Vehicles#Teases#Business Industry#Linus Business#French#The La Voiture Noire
Motor1.com

2023 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline Specification Kills Chrome

Black appearance packages are all the rage these days. That holds true for ultra-luxury vehicles as well as economy cars, as evidenced by Bentley's Blackline Specification. The blackout treatment is now available on the Flying Spur Mulliner, bringing a decidedly darkened appearance to the posh sedan. What all is changed...
CARS
Motor1.com

Czinger Debuts Four-Seat Hyper GT And Low-Downforce 21C V Max

The California-based supercar maker Czinger Vehicles uses The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week to make two big announcements. The company unveiled the four-seat Hyper GT and the high-speed 21C V Max. Czinger says the Hyper GT represents the company's new design direction. The company wants it to...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

Ford Mustang Nite Pony Pack Darkens Coupe, Mach-E With Black Trim

Ford launched a contest in June to name the Mustang’s new Black Accent Package. Later that month, Ford filed a trademark for “Dark Horse” around the world, and we thought it was a potential winner. However, that wasn’t the case, and we were wrong as the Blue Oval has today announced the launch of the new Mustang Nite Pony Package.
CARS
Motor1.com

McLaren Solus Debuts As Single-Seat, Track-Only Special With 829 HP

McLaren has a surprise for us at this year's Monterey Car Week. The brand unveils the Solus that takes inspiration from open-wheel race cars. The company is making just 25 of them and every example already has a buyer. Deliveries begin in 2023. The Solus packs a Judd-sourced 5.2-liter naturally...
CARS
Motor1.com

Skoda Vision 7S Concept Shows Giant Screen Ahead Of August 30 Debut

One of the great things about the current Kodiaq and Superb is that they both have Skoda's previous interior design language with the touchscreens neatly integrated into the center console. The rest of the models have tablets that stick out from the dashboard, and the Czech automaker will take things even further with the Vision 7S. A new teaser image shows a vertically mounted infotainment – a first for the Mladá Boleslav brand.
HOME & GARDEN
Motor1.com

Aston Martin DBR22 Celebrates Q Division With Roofless Concept

Aston Martin introduced the DBR22, an open-cockpit design concept that'll be displayed at this year's Monterey Car Week. The concept celebrates a decade of Q by Aston Martin, the automaker's customer customization division. Q has built one-off commissions and low-volume special models over the years, and the new DBR22 concept previews what should be next.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy