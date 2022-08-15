Kiely Rodni search enters 2nd week; dive teams search Prosser Reservoir

Search for Kiely Rodni extends to 10th day 02:28

TRUCKEE – Search crews spent the weekend in the water at Prosser Lake looking for any possible signs of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni.

The search has now entered its second week. The 16-year-old was last seen leaving a party near the reservoir early in the morning on Aug. 6.

Over the weekend, investigators released a new clue showing a sweatshirt Rodni was seen wearing in a video recorded at a high school party at the campground.

Search crews on the water at Prosser Lake. Washoe County Sheriff's Office

While the sweatshirt, which has the lettering "Odd Future" printed all over it, is distinctive, investigators say it's unclear whether Rodni was still wearing it when she disappeared.

On Monday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office issued more information that might help to identify Rodni's vehicle. They say it had a Kuiu ram's head sticker under the rear wiper blade.

Placer County Sheriff's Office

Search efforts were focused on the area around Prosser Lake over the weekend. Crews from the Washoe County Sheriff's dive team went out on the water.

Still, authorities say have not found any signs of either Rodni or her vehicle.

Investigators are still urging people with any photos from the night Rodni disappeared to send them to a website set up by the sheriff's office.