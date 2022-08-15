THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. On 8/16/22 at approximately 1507 hrs, Danville Police responded to the area of Franklin/Fairchild for a report of gun shots. Officers later learned a group of subjects were shooting at a white SUV parked in the area. The SUV then left the scene. There are no reports of victims at this times and no one has come forward with any other information.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO