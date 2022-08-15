Read full article on original website
Man arrested and juvenile critically injured in ATV crash
One person was arrested and a juvenile critically injured following a crash Wednesday involving an ATV and a car in Vermillion County.
Danville Police Report Shots Fired Shortly after 3 PM Tuesday (Aug 16) Near Fairchild and Franklin
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. On 8/16/22 at approximately 1507 hrs, Danville Police responded to the area of Franklin/Fairchild for a report of gun shots. Officers later learned a group of subjects were shooting at a white SUV parked in the area. The SUV then left the scene. There are no reports of victims at this times and no one has come forward with any other information.
Man sentenced for 2019 murder
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man will spend 27 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to murdering a woman in 2019. Henry Graham, 21, was charged with First Degree Murder in connection to the death of 29-year-old Tara Jackson in a motel room in early January of 2019. Witnesses told investigators that they […]
Danville Police: Woman hurt after shooting
(UPDATE) This story was edited to reflect the correct time this incident occurred after clarification from police. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police officers said a woman was hurt after a weekend shooting. In a news release, officials stated crews were called around midnight Saturday to the area of East Fairchild Street and Garfield Place. […]
Man arrested for attempted vehicle burglary at Willard Airport
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A 26-year-old man is facing charges for burglary to a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened Tuesday night at Willard Airport. Police say they received a call saying that Eric T. Welch, 26, of Farmer City, was checking...
Champaign man gets 30 years in prison for raping woman at knifepoint
(WAND) - A Champaign man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he admitted to raping a woman at knifepoint. Robert Perry, 31, will have to serve at least 25 and a half years after he pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual assault Monday. The News Gazette reports...
Former Danville Resident Henry Graham Gets 27 Years for First Degree Murder
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE RELEASE. On August 18, 2022, Henry Graham, formerly of Danville, Illinois, was sentenced today after a plea of guilty to twenty seven (27) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of First Degree Murder, and the entire sentence shall be followed by three (3) years of Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e., Parole).
Coles Co. officials warn about ‘dangerous dog’ on run
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Police Department is warning citizens of a dog on the run. The CPD said they were alerted to a serious dog bite at 11th and Olive Street Wednesday morning. On their Facebook page officers said the dog was a brindle and gray-white pit bull wearing a red harness with […]
Street fight leaves one dead, two behind bars
PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A street fight in Edgar County, Illinois has left one person dead and two others facing charges. Police in Paris, Illinois were called just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 for a reported fight in the street. It happened in front of a home...
Crime Stoppers searching for aggravated battery suspect
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a man who walked into a store and started punching an employee because they refused to sell him alcohol. Green Street Pantry employees say he appeared to be intoxicated when he walked into the store. They say he got upset when workers told him they […]
2 Michigan residents arrested for burglary in Mattoon
MATTOON, Ill. (WCCU) — Two males from Michigan are facing burglary charges. It happened Monday night in the 1900 Block of Western Ave, in Mattoon. Police say that Reagan Goodman,18, Detriot, MI, and a male juvenile, Monroe, MI entered the Cross County Mall and stole $475 from donation jars.
Champaign Police respond to large gathering; shots fired
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign Police said they responded to a large gathering outside of an apartment complex around 3:55 a.m. on August 13. CPD said they arrived to the intersection of 100 South Third and South Fourth Streets, to a report of a fight at a large gathering. Officers said upon arrival they observed […]
Man arrested after unwanted touching of U of I student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Danville has been arrested after he allegedly pulled down a female University of Illinois student’s pants last week as a prank. Kasey Hollis, 29, was arrested Friday on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery and was taken to the Champaign County Jail. He was also issued a trespass […]
Family faces life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory restitution for their alleged crimes. The […]
2 flown to Indy after crashing into tree in Vigo County
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is currently working a two-vehicle accident on Houseman St. near Moyer Dr.
Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim
WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy […]
2 Paris men in custody after death investigation
Editorial note: Gabriel Wallace was arrested according to ISP for home invasion, aggravated battery, and mob action. Preston Wallace for first degree murder. Original piece had names switched. PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police reported on Saturday that they arrested two Paris men after conducting an investigation into a death. The ISP arrested […]
Illinois State police announce patrols in Vermilion County
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Vermilion County during September. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. The ISP...
Victory Over Violence: How A Mother And Son Gives Kids An Opportunity To Participate In A Car Show
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WCIA) – Curbing violence in Central Illinois takes multiple solutions. It’s not easy to do, but one mother and son duo is taking it upon themselves to overcome that challenge. Together, Burnette Lowe and her son Conterrio Brown came up with an idea to run a car show, and has been doing so […]
U of I professor charged with sedition in Pakistan
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A professor at the University of Illinois has been arrested and charged with sedition in Pakistan. Shahbaz Gill is a well-known politician in Pakistan who also works with the Gies College of Business. U of I officials confirmed that he did not teach classes last semester and was not scheduled to […]
