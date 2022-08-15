Read full article on original website
Drug Lord Mass-Killer ‘El Chueco’ Strikes Fear in Mexico’s Sierra Madre Mountains
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — After the killing of two priests and a tour guide in June, Mexico’s government has been searching for a ghost: a man who is said to be everywhere, but at the same time can’t be found. Inside the Sierra Madre mountains, José Noriel...
Cartel threatens weekend of mass violence in all of Northern Baja
Cartel Nueva Generación de Jalisco sent a warning that was broadcast on Tijuana's Channel 45 threatening mass violence against anyone roaming the streets in cities throughout Northern Baja California.
Making beer is ‘over’ in northern Mexico, says president, amid crippling drought
Mexico’s president has said that making beer in northern parts of the country is “over” as the region faces intense water shortages.Much of northern Mexico is under “severe” drought, or worse, leaving major cities like Monterrey rationing water. But Mexico is also the world’s largest exporter of beer, shipping over $5billion of beer in 2021.President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Monday that beer production should be supported in the southern or southeastern end of the country, which isn’t facing perilously dry conditions. “This is not to say we won’t produce any more beer, it’s to say that we...
Famous jaguar known as "El Jefe" believed to have crossed U.S.-Mexico border
They call him "El Jefe," he is at least 12-years-old, and his crossing of the heavily guarded U.S.-Mexico border has sparked celebrations on both sides. "El Jefe" – or "The Boss" – is one of the oldest jaguars on record along the frontier, one of few known to have crossed a border partly lined by a wall and other infrastructure to stop drug traffickers and migrants, and the one believed to have traveled the farthest, say ecologists of the Borderlands Linkages Initiative, a binational collaboration of eight conservation groups.
4.3-magnitude quake felt by hundreds in San Diego area, northwest Mexico
July 25 (UPI) -- A 4.3-magnitude earthquake in Baja California on Monday shook residents in Southern California and Mexico, an area that frequently sees seismic activity. Hundreds of people felt the quake early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency said the quake's epicenter was 4.3 miles west of El Sauzal in Baja California at depth of 10 miles.
Sinaloa Cartel Leader El Mayo’s Son Wants a Deal to Stay in the US
The son of Sinaloa Cartel leader Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is out of the U.S. federal prison system—but sources told VICE World News he’s fighting to stay in the U.S. rather than face deportation back to Mexico. Ismael Zambada-Imperial, known as “Mayito Gordo” or the chubby...
El Jefe lives! Famous jaguar, thought dead, has ‘relocated’ from Arizona to Mexico
The most famous wild jaguar in the Americas, who was believed dead, has reappeared in Mexico.The big cat, named “El Jefe” (or “boss” in Spanish), was spotted in November by remote-sensor cameras in the western Mexican state of Sonora, which hugs the Gulf of California. His reappearance was confirmed by conservationists earlier this month after analysis of the jaguar’s markings and cross-checking with earlier photographs.El Jefe was known to live in Arizona’s Santa Rita Mountains from 2011 to 2015 where he was captured on camera near Tucson by the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD). However, he hasn’t been seen...
Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report
An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
Administrators of ‘Tijuana 664’ Facebook page shot and killed
Both Sergio and Mario were not considered journalists and their Facebook page was not taken seriously by reporters south of the border.
Mexico's president wants to stop brewing beer for American drinkers in the country's drought-stricken north, report says
Drought conditions has promoted Andrés Manuel López Obrador to tell beer producers to move production to Mexico's south, the Financial Times reported.
Travel advisory warns of kidnappings, violent crime in various parts of Mexico
The U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory for American travelers heading to Mexico, warning them of 'high risk crime and kidnapping.'
Whole Cities Are Under Siege by Narcos in Mexico
CIUDAD JUAREZ — Over the past four days, multiple Mexican cities faced an onslaught of attacks from drug cartel militias, showing the government’s continued inability to stop criminal groups from causing chaos in some of the country’s largest cities. The western states of Jalisco and Guanajuato were...
Complex
Mexican Military Seize 1.5 Tons of Meth in Northern Border State
The Mexican military reportedly seized nearly 1.5 tons of methamphetamine headed toward the U.S. border. According to the Associated Press, the seizure took place at a checkpoint in the northern state of Sonora, which is bounded by New Mexico and Arizona. The country’s Defense Department said they conducted the search after receiving a tip about a truck transporting illegal substances to the border town of Tijuana.
Family from Mexico on vacation in California involved in a crash that killed 4, injured 6
A family visiting from Mexico was involved in a head-on collision on a California highway that left four people dead and six others injured, police said. Two vehicles, which appeared to be a large SUV and a mid-sized sedan, crashed on Highway 12 in Rio Vista shortly after 8 p.m., Solano County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rex Hawkins told NBC News.
Journalist found dead in northern Mexico in bloody year for media
An independent journalist has been found dead in northern Mexico, bringing to 14 the number of reporters and media workers killed so far this year, which has been one of the deadliest ever for the profession. Prosecutors in the northern border state of Sonora said on Tuesday that tattoos on...
Washington Examiner
Arizona reveals new border wall with Mexico: 'We're done waiting'
The state of Arizona will not wait for the Biden administration to build a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico boundary and instead has chosen to go it alone, erecting its own state-funded barrier to stop an unprecedented flow of illegal immigrants. Gov. Doug Ducey‘s top advisers announced in a call...
State Department tells US citizens in Tijuana to take shelter amid explosion of gang violence
The US State Department has urged Americans in Tijuana on the Mexican west coast to shelter in place amid a spike in gang violence. The department issued the guidance early on Saturday following widespread fires, roadblocks, and extensive law enforcement activity. “The US Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate,” the consulate in the city said in a “message for US citizens” on Facebook. “US government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice,” the statement said. All of the...
Mexico prepares new plan for trapped miners after setback
Mexican authorities announced Monday a plan to seal leaks into a coal mine where 10 workers have been trapped for more than a week, after renewed flooding dealt a major setback to rescue efforts. Authorities believe the workers accidentally pierced a hole in a wall between the two mines, causing El Pinabete to flood.
‘We guarantee your safety’: Juarez invites U.S. residents to Juan Gabriel festival
“I want to reassure our brothers in El Paso, Las Cruces and New Mexico that they should not worry about attending these events because your safety is completely guaranteed.” -- Ivan Perez Ruiz, Juarez’s director of economic development
Border Patrol agents arrest three Americans accused of smuggling Mexicans
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona arrested three U.S. citizens over the past weekend who were charged with human smuggling. Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector John Modlin tweeted on Saturday that agents in Tucson, Arizona, arrested two U.S. citizens for allegedly attempting to smuggle five Mexican citizens.
