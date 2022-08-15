Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This General Store in Missouri Only Sells American-Made ProductsTravel MavenBranson, MO
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy MissouriTravel MavenBranson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Related
Ozark Sports Zone
Lady Bears to host Mizzou and Ok. State in non-conference schedule
SPRINGFIELD – Five home games, including matchups with Power Five foes Missouri and Oklahoma State, road contests at Toledo and TCU, and a trip to Las Vegas highlight the Missouri State Lady Bears’ non-conference slate for the 2022-23 season, announced today by first-year head coach Beth Cunningham. MSU...
Garth Brooks to perform in Branson area
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge is opening the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena with a performance from Garth Brooks on October 1 at 7 pm. The Thunder Ridge land was set aside as a not-for-profit foundation, so all proceeds from the event will go to further enhance the area and […]
Ozark County Times
Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opens on Highway 5 at state line
Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opened last week off Highway 5, south of Gainesville, near the Missouri - Arkansas state line in a building that formerly housed The Ranch House. Owners are, from left, Tony and wife Jessi Walrath along with Tony’s parents Rich and Sally Long. Tony and Jessi also own Live Edge Bar and Grill in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
themissouritimes.com
Southern Missouri cattlemen give their input on a “tough year for farmers”
Southern Missouri — It’s been a difficult year for farmers. An unseasonably wet spring followed by a serious drought during the summer has forced many farmers, and especially cattlemen, to make tough decisions about culling their herd. Keith Baxter is a cattleman in Rogersville, Mo. he’s dealt with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
The Best Breakfast in Missouri is not in St. Louis or Kansas City
Every single town in Missouri has a go-to breakfast place, so trying to figure out which is the best breakfast in the state seems impossible, but when it comes to the 2022 Missouri's Best awards one breakfast place stood a stack of pancakes above the rest!. The Missouri's Best 2022...
Famed hot dog advertisement vehicle coming to the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Wienermobile is steadily advancing toward Springfield for a “meat” and greet with residents, according to a pun-stuffed press release. The Queen City hasn’t been graced by Oscar Mayer’s hot dog car in a year — but the wait will soon be over. The famed advertisement vehicle will be in Springfield and […]
RELATED PEOPLE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by […]
Springfield man sentenced in motorcycle gang shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One of two men charged in the death of a man belonging to a rival motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. John Damien Hilt was sentenced on various charges after changing his plea to guilty under an agreement with prosecutors. All those sentences – ranging from 10 years […]
KYTV
Republic’s Amazon facility evacuated
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic’s Amazon facility was evacuated Tuesday evening after an alert of a possible abnormal air quality measurement at the site. In response to an email from KY3 News requesting information about the incident, Amazon Senior Public Relations Manager Richard Rocha wrote, “The fire department was called to perform a safety check but did not find any concerns. They deemed the facility safe to resume operations, and the site will reopen later tonight.”
Comments / 0