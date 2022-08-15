Read full article on original website
David Atkinson
4d ago
I’d say no for not inviting the girlfriend but even bigger, how many brothers pay for their sister’s wedding ? And then get treated like that, way nicer than I am
Reply(3)
82
B Wayne
4d ago
He did the right thing and any family members who are upset ask them did they put up any money for her wedding????? Since they didn't they have no say so in the matter
Reply(1)
60
Nancy Cockerham
4d ago
You and your partner are more together that a lot of married people. Kudos to you and remember you don't have to be around toxic people. I definitely wouldn't take my family around your so called (dysfunctional) family!!!!
Reply(13)
24
Related
A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense
On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
Bride Publicly 'Embarrassing' Mom-in-Law by Returning Wedding Money Praised
The future mother-in-law began using the gift to "control" aspects of the wedding, according to a poster on Reddit.
Woman denies daughter-in-law a seat at a table because she arrived late
How should one react when their mother-in-law disrespects them publicly?. Some in-laws can sabotage their child’s marriage by invading privacy, forcing them to choose sides, and overstepping boundaries.
Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day
A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Cheered for 'Abandoning' His Mom on Payday To Avoid Paying Her Bills
The man is "totally justified in doing what he did," and his mom "deserves the consequences of her abuse," one Reddit user said.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. Article continues below...
Woman stunned after date said she was 'unladylike' after she ate a whole salad
A woman has been left stunned after going on a date with a man who told her she was 'unladylike' for eating a whole salad. Diamond Jackson, 23, said she was rejected after the date last Tuesday (August 2) and has now shared the images of the message he sent her.
Grandmother refuses to care for eighteen month old granddaughter unless she is paid minimum wage
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I’ve been very lucky to have had a good support system around me when I was a young, single mom. I lived with my parents when my daughter was first born because her dad and I had never really been together, and even after I moved out when my daughter was two, both sets of her grandparents were always there to help out, willingly and happily.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A former teacher says she was fired from her job after she was seen dancing with her students in a TikTok: 'It was so PG'
Jania Ashay said she was fired from her job as an ESL teacher after her students recorded a video dancing with her.
Dad Dumps Girlfriend After She Refuses to Let Nanny Watch His Son
Confrontation is an inevitable element of the co-parenting process and may be tricky to handle. The co-parenting of children after a break-up can be laden with potential conflicts owing to variations in parenting styles, problems in coordinating schedules, or new partners added to the mix.
Man refuses to allow his mother to eat a single bite of a multi-course meal cooked in her honor
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My parents invited several distant family members from overseas to our home for dinner. The guests were my father's cousin and her two adult children: a son and a daughter.
A bride wore a $24 wedding dress that she bought at Goodwill years before she was even engaged
Maranda Vandergriff got married on November 1, 2020, in a wedding dress she bought at Goodwill. The dress cost $24, and she bought it years before she was even engaged. In June, she shared a TikTok video that showed how it was altered. It garnered over 200,000 views.
This Dad is Refusing to Pay for His Daughter’s School Supplies & His Reasoning is Surprisingly Justified
Reddit is rallying around a dad who won’t pay for school supplies for good reason. He took to the “AITA” forum to explain that his ex-wife recently took his daughter to buy all the back-to-school necessities. An important note: this ex-wife lives with her boyfriend (with whom she had an affair) and his daughter, who is around the same age as their child. “I make significantly more money than her, and I am happy to pay these costs as we share equal parenting time and I don’t want my daughter to go without something because of our new situation,” he explained....
Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.
Mother-in-Law Dragged for Demanding 'Alone Time' With Breastfed Newborn
A woman has received almost 100 percent support on Mumsnet for refusing to let her mother-in-law alone with her new baby.
Dear Penny: Should My Gravely Ill Brother-in-Law Pay for Ruining Our Home?
Fifteen years ago we paid $17,000 to renovate my husband's homestead that his mom left him. His brother had recently divorced and was on Social Security only. He's 78 now. We only asked that he not smoke inside and keep it clean, and we didn't charge rent. In the beginning,...
When a furious guy confronted his fiancée about her cheating, he was surprised to learn the truth
*This is a nonfiction piece based on true events as described to me by a friend who witnessed them directly; permission was granted to use them.*. When one of my closest friends, a guy named Kevin who I've known for long time, got engaged, I did my best to be excited for him and happy for him. I've known Kevin since we were both young. Kevin was the kind of guy who never wanted to find himself in a situation where he was alone. Never pausing for a moment to catch his breath, he would have a string of failed relationships with different girlfriends despite not learning his lesson.
Scorned woman takes out full page newspaper ad to shame ‘filthy cheater’ husband – and how she paid for it is amazing
A SCORNED wife got the ultimate revenge on her unfaithful husband - by taking out a full page newspaper ad to shame the "filthy cheater". The woman, known only as 'Jenny', outed Steve in the Australian paper Mackay and Whitsunday Life. In a premium placement ad spot, Steve got his...
Man Refuses to 'Be a Father Anymore' After Admitting He is in Love with Sister-in-Law
Can a parent ever decide to just stop parenting altogether?. The decision to be a parent is a massive responsibility and is not one that should be taken lightly in any way. Having a baby will turn a person's entire world upside down.
Woman furious while she waits in the car for husband for 3 hours
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was furious with her husband when he insisted they stop at his sports buddy’s house on their way to dinner. My friend patiently waited in the car, and she finally fell asleep. Dinner reservations were at six, and it was five when they arrived.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
106K+
Post
943M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 119