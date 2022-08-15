ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 119

David Atkinson
4d ago

I’d say no for not inviting the girlfriend but even bigger, how many brothers pay for their sister’s wedding ? And then get treated like that, way nicer than I am

Reply(3)
82
B Wayne
4d ago

He did the right thing and any family members who are upset ask them did they put up any money for her wedding????? Since they didn't they have no say so in the matter

Reply(1)
60
Nancy Cockerham
4d ago

You and your partner are more together that a lot of married people. Kudos to you and remember you don't have to be around toxic people. I definitely wouldn't take my family around your so called (dysfunctional) family!!!!

Reply(13)
24
Related
SheKnows

A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense

On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#The Sister#Marriages#Rsvp
Mary Duncan

Grandmother refuses to care for eighteen month old granddaughter unless she is paid minimum wage

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I’ve been very lucky to have had a good support system around me when I was a young, single mom. I lived with my parents when my daughter was first born because her dad and I had never really been together, and even after I moved out when my daughter was two, both sets of her grandparents were always there to help out, willingly and happily.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Abby Joseph

Dad Dumps Girlfriend After She Refuses to Let Nanny Watch His Son

Confrontation is an inevitable element of the co-parenting process and may be tricky to handle. The co-parenting of children after a break-up can be laden with potential conflicts owing to variations in parenting styles, problems in coordinating schedules, or new partners added to the mix.
SheKnows

This Dad is Refusing to Pay for His Daughter’s School Supplies & His Reasoning is Surprisingly Justified

Reddit is rallying around a dad who won’t pay for school supplies for good reason. He took to the “AITA” forum to explain that his ex-wife recently took his daughter to buy all the back-to-school necessities. An important note: this ex-wife lives with her boyfriend (with whom she had an affair) and his daughter, who is around the same age as their child. “I make significantly more money than her, and I am happy to pay these costs as we share equal parenting time and I don’t want my daughter to go without something because of our new situation,” he explained....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mary Duncan

Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.
Bella Smith

When a furious guy confronted his fiancée about her cheating, he was surprised to learn the truth

*This is a nonfiction piece based on true events as described to me by a friend who witnessed them directly; permission was granted to use them.*. When one of my closest friends, a guy named Kevin who I've known for long time, got engaged, I did my best to be excited for him and happy for him. I've known Kevin since we were both young. Kevin was the kind of guy who never wanted to find himself in a situation where he was alone. Never pausing for a moment to catch his breath, he would have a string of failed relationships with different girlfriends despite not learning his lesson.
Lefty Graves

Woman furious while she waits in the car for husband for 3 hours

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was furious with her husband when he insisted they stop at his sports buddy’s house on their way to dinner. My friend patiently waited in the car, and she finally fell asleep. Dinner reservations were at six, and it was five when they arrived.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
106K+
Post
943M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy