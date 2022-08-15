Authorities: Hartford DCF employee arrested for helping client evade police
Authorities say a Department of Child and Families employee was arrested in Hartford for helping a client evade police.
Police say 43-year-old Melissa Roberson helped the client and her 4-year-old daughter sneak out of a DCF office in Hartford Friday while police were attempting to arrest the client.
Police say the client and the 4-year-old child were later returned by Roberson to the DCF facility.
Roberson was charged with hindering the arrest of a client who is facing child sex trafficking charges.
