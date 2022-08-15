ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Authorities: Hartford DCF employee arrested for helping client evade police

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DIj3r_0hHtOfJZ00

Authorities say a Department of Child and Families employee was arrested in Hartford for helping a client evade police.

Police say 43-year-old Melissa Roberson helped the client and her 4-year-old daughter sneak out of a DCF office in Hartford Friday while police were attempting to arrest the client.

Police say the client and the 4-year-old child were later returned by Roberson to the DCF facility.

Roberson was charged with hindering the arrest of a client who is facing child sex trafficking charges.

Comments / 17

chaosmomof4
4d ago

As a foster parent this is absolutely mortifying. Although we don’t know what the issue is with the child or parent.. they social workers do. Lock her up! How dare she put that baby in danger!!!! This system is so broken. I wish I could take all the children into my home.

Reply(1)
6
Leigh1313
3d ago

like my sane go's the family's that do deserve their kid's don't have their kids and the people that have there kids don't deserve there kids, that is to me what dcf does

Reply
4
Carmine Carbanaro
4d ago

Not surprised. DCF is just as bad as the abusive families they investigate

Reply(1)
13
Related
NBC Connecticut

Puppy Stolen, Man Assaulted, Robbed, in Bridgeport: Police

A man was pistol-whipped and his 12-week-old puppy was stolen during an armed robbery in Bridgeport Wednesday morning. It happened early on the morning of Aug. 17 from the area of Stratford Avenue and Hollister Street, in the East End of Bridgeport, according to police. The 29-year-old Norwalk man was...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Hamden woman arrested for robbing bank: Police

HAMDEN, Conn. — A Hamden woman was arrested after allegedly robbing a local bank Wednesday, police said. At around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday Hamden police responded to Connex Credit Union on 2100 Dixwell Avenue for a reported robbery. The suspect entered the credit union and passed a note to the...
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed

A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
HAMDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dcf#Sex Trafficking#Law Enforcement#Families
WTNH

Meriden police searching for bank robbery suspect

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are searching for the suspect who robbed a bank on East Main Street on Wednesday. Police officers were dispatched to Liberty Bank just before 3 p.m. on the report of a bank robbery. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned the suspect had already fled the scene and that […]
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dies following shooting outside restaurant in Waterbury

Madison mom holds fentanyl awareness walk in New Haven this weekend. Madison mom holds fentanyl awareness walk in New Haven this weekend. Students get ready at back-to-school rally in New Haven. Updated: 7 hours ago. The school year is just around the corner. Ellington man sentenced for wife’s murder.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Police release photos of suspect in Buckland Hills Mall shooting

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A loss prevention officer was shot at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester on Friday afternoon. Manchester police released pictures of a man who has determined to be a suspect in the shooting. See the photos below: Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual is urged to reach out […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police investigate 3rd homicide in the past week

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot and later died following an incident at a restaurant in Waterbury. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Le’Chard Santos from Waterbury. The homicide marked the city’s third in the past week and tenth of 2022, according to police. Police said...
WATERBURY, CT
News 12

News 12

101K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy