Authorities: Hartford DCF employee arrested for helping client evade police

Authorities say a Department of Child and Families employee was arrested in Hartford for helping a client evade police.

Police say 43-year-old Melissa Roberson helped the client and her 4-year-old daughter sneak out of a DCF office in Hartford Friday while police were attempting to arrest the client.

Police say the client and the 4-year-old child were later returned by Roberson to the DCF facility.

Roberson was charged with hindering the arrest of a client who is facing child sex trafficking charges.