Johnny Depp Supporters Take Aim at Women's March for Supporting Amber Heard
Johnny Depp fans on Twitter have been slammed for trying to take down the Women's March after it expressed support for Amber Heard.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Russia probe memo wrongly withheld under Barr, court rules
The Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr improperly withheld portions of an internal memo Barr cited in announcing that then-President Donald Trump had not obstructed justice in the Russia investigation, a federal appeals panel said Friday. The department had argued that the 2019 memo represented private deliberations of its...
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
What Weisselberg's Guilty Plea Means for the Trumps
Allen Weisselberg's plea deal does not involve cooperating in a wider investigation of Trump and he will not implicate the former president.
Rudy Giuliani Did What He 'Had to Do' During Grand Jury Testimony: Lawyer
Rudy Giuliani spent six hours in Fulton County, Georgia, on Wednesday facing questions before a special grand jury about the state's 2020 election results.
Fact Check: Did Jim Jordan Say 14 FBI Agents Spoke to Him About Trump Raid?
A clip of Ohio Rep Jim Jordan was shared in which he appeared to claim that more than a dozen FBI agents had contacted him about the Mar-a-Lago search.
FBI Sought Documents Trump Hoarded for Years, Including about Russiagate
The Mar-a-Lago search was specifically intended to recover Donald Trump's personal stash of hidden documents—which officials feared he might "weaponize."
Two of Trump's Chiefs of Staff Reject Declassify Order Claim: 'Foolish'
The former president's team said that there was a "standing order" to declassify federal documents during Trump's White House tenure.
Illinois Family Charged for Forced Labor of Two Guatemalan Minors
The three siblings "compelled the victims to provide childcare, cooking, and cleaning within the homes," according to the Department of Justice.
