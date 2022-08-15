Read full article on original website
One Fatally Shot At Prince George's County Mall, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Maryland mall that reportedly left at least one person dead and others possibly injured, authorities announced. Shots rang out at approximately 4 p.m. inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's County, the Hyattsville Police Department confirmed. Upon arrival,...
Homicide detectives search for suspects after woman shot, killed in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County woman is dead and police are searching for who is responsible. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday night. Once on scene,...
Pedestrian struck by Baltimore County patrol car in Harford County
A pedestrian was struck by a Baltimore County patrol car Thursday afternoon in Harford County. Their condition is unknown.
1 dead after several shots fired inside Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville: Police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A man is dead after a reported shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Md. on Thursday, according to Hyattsville Police Department. 7News Reporter Brad Bell is at the scene of the mall and said sources told him several shots were fired in...
Special police officer shot in Southeast DC; suspect arrested hiding in Metro station maintenance room
WASHINGTON - A special police officer has been hospitalized after being shot in Southeast, D.C. late Thursday night. The shooting was reported just after 11:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue near Saint Elizabeths Hospital. Authorities say a man drove to the security gate at the hospital and...
Man shot, injured in NE DC, roads closed for several hours
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is coverage of a separate shooting Thursday night in SE D.C. DC Police are investigating an overnight shooting that rerouted traffic for several hours in Northeast, D.C. late Thursday into Friday morning. Officers from the 4th district responded to the 500 block...
Mall at Prince George’s shooting leaves at least ‘one injured’ after shots fired in food court
AT least one person has reportedly been shot after gunfire erupted in the food court of a mall. The shooting unfolded at the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon. The Hyattsville Police Department rushed to the mall at around 4pm after receiving calls of shots fired...
Woman, child injured after car collides with ambulance in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A woman and child were injured after a car collided with an ambulance in Prince George's County Wednesday night. According to tweets from the Prince George's County Fire & EMS, the crash happened near St. Barnabas Road and Branch Avenue just after 8:15 p.m.
Man found shot and stabbed in Southeast, DC Police say
WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was shot and stabbed in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4400 block of F Street, Southeast around 4:20 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot as well as stabbed. A Watch Commander with MPD's Sixth District tells WUSA9 the man was conscious and breathing at the time he was taken to the hospital but did not have information about the severity of the man's injuries.
Man hospitalized after being shot near Route 1 in Fairfax County, police say
HUNTINGTON, Va. - A suspect is in custody accused of shooting a man in Fairfax County Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Fairfax County Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2000 blk of Huntington Avenue, near Route 1 (Richmond Highway), around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. Once officers arrived at...
Police ID Maryland Woman Killed In Two-Car Crash In Montgomery County
A Silver Spring woman has been identified as the victim in a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County earlier this month, authorities say. Gity Karamouz, 68, was killed in the collision that occurred near the 500 block of Randolph Road near Hawkesbury Lane, Friday, Aug. 5, according to Montgomery County police.
District Heights Man Shot and Killed
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD – A 28-year-old from District Heights was shot and killed Wednesday night....
Pedestrian dead after 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a pedestrian is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported just after 9:40 a.m. in the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard in the Seven Corners area. The victim was taken to the hospital after the crash where they later...
Multiple catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in Stafford County, police say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Authorities are investigating after thieves stole four catalytic converters earlier this week from vehicles in Stafford County. Investigators say the catalytic converters were stolen during the overnight hours from August 15 to 16 at businesses in the Fredericksburg area. Koto LLC and Manuel’s Auto Repair, both on...
2 arrested in connection with deadly Prince George's County shooting over weekend
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Upper Marlboro over the weekend. 19-year-old Demarco Bethea of Suitland, and 20-year-old Montaz Norman of Temple Hills are both charged with first- and second-degree murder-related charges in the death of 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham.
Car collision leaves pedestrian dead in Fairfax County
A pedestrian was killed in Seven Corners on Arlignton Boulevard when two cars collided.
Woman Injured in Montgomery County Crash Passes in Hospital
SILVER SPRING, MD – A woman who had been in the hospital since her August...
Car slams into DC home with people inside, police say
WASHINGTON — A driver crashed their car into a D.C. home Thursday morning. People were inside the home at the time of the crash, firefighters said. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the unit block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. DC Fire and EMS posted photos from the scene...
Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
2 teens arrested, charged in December homicide in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities have arrested two teens they say killed a man and left two others injured in a triple shooting in Rockville in December of last year. Police say 16-year-old Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores and 18-year-old Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez are behind bars in connection with the shooting. The killing happened...
