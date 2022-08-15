ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

WUSA9

Man shot, injured in NE DC, roads closed for several hours

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is coverage of a separate shooting Thursday night in SE D.C. DC Police are investigating an overnight shooting that rerouted traffic for several hours in Northeast, D.C. late Thursday into Friday morning. Officers from the 4th district responded to the 500 block...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man found shot and stabbed in Southeast, DC Police say

WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was shot and stabbed in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4400 block of F Street, Southeast around 4:20 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot as well as stabbed. A Watch Commander with MPD's Sixth District tells WUSA9 the man was conscious and breathing at the time he was taken to the hospital but did not have information about the severity of the man's injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
fox5dc.com

Pedestrian dead after 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a pedestrian is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported just after 9:40 a.m. in the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard in the Seven Corners area. The victim was taken to the hospital after the crash where they later...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

2 arrested in connection with deadly Prince George's County shooting over weekend

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Upper Marlboro over the weekend. 19-year-old Demarco Bethea of Suitland, and 20-year-old Montaz Norman of Temple Hills are both charged with first- and second-degree murder-related charges in the death of 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WUSA9

Car slams into DC home with people inside, police say

WASHINGTON — A driver crashed their car into a D.C. home Thursday morning. People were inside the home at the time of the crash, firefighters said. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the unit block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. DC Fire and EMS posted photos from the scene...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

2 teens arrested, charged in December homicide in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities have arrested two teens they say killed a man and left two others injured in a triple shooting in Rockville in December of last year. Police say 16-year-old Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores and 18-year-old Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez are behind bars in connection with the shooting. The killing happened...
ROCKVILLE, MD

