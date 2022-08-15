ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Myles Brennan leaves LSU football; transfer Jayden Daniels to be starting QB, source says

By Kristian Garic And Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHvB8_0hHtOJ5h00

After 6 years of twists, turns and injuries within the LSU football program, it's now official: Myles Brennan will not retake the field in a Tigers jersey.

The senior quarterback has stepped away from the program and football altogether midway through the offseason training program. A source confirms to WWL that Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels will be named LSU’s starter, with sophomore Garrett Nussmeier serving as the backup. The decision was made sometime over the weekend.

LSU made the official announcement just after noon on Monday that Brennan has decided to end his college playing career. Brennan officially graduated from LSU in 2021 with a degree in sports administration.

“Myles has always embodied the traits required to fulfill our mission to graduate champions," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said in the statement, "and we have full confidence those traits will help him succeed at every step in his journey as he moves forward.”

The news comes after a four-way quarterback battle that also included 5-star freshman Walker Howard throughout the offseason. The pecking order appeared to have been hinted at in open practice this month, with Daniels taking first-team reps and new head coach Brian Kelly indicating Nussmeier was going to be alongside him once he recovered from a minor ankle injury.

For Brennan, the decision marks the apparent end of an LSU career that began in 2017 and saw four separate quarterback battles. The Mississippi native came out on the wrong end of competitions against Danny Etling and Joe Burrow before finally getting his chance as the starter to begin the 2020 season. Brennan put up impressive numbers (1,112 yards, 11 TDs, 3 interceptions) over four starts to begin the year, but had his season ended by a core injury suffered during a loss to Missouri.

Brennan logged him most appearances during the 2019 title campaign, taking snaps in eight games during mop-up duty with Burrow leaving games early in blowouts. He completed 21 passes for 314 yards and a touchdown during those appearances.

Brennan was set for another QB battle the following season against now-Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson, but the competition ended before it began with Brennan suffering a broken arm and missing the entirety of the 2021 season. Brennan entered the NCAA transfer portal, but ultimately chose to return to LSU after conversations with Kelly that left him seeing Baton Rouge as the best place for him to get on the field for his senior season.

In an appearance earlier this offseason at the Manning Passing Academy, Brennan addressed the upcoming quarterback battle and why he chose to stick at LSU rather than transfer for a likely easier road elsewhere.

“I’m a fighter. I like to compete. I want it to be hard," Brennan said at the time. "I want it to be a challenge. I know I have 1 year left, but my whole career has played out for this exact moment."

LSU kicks off its 2022 season on Sept. 4 against Florida State at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Check back for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Paul Finebaum reveals team most likely to take down Alabama

Alabama football is the obvious favorite to win the national championship but Paul Finebaum has made his pick for the team most likely to get in their way. Paul Finebaum had an utterly shocking take on national championship contenders on ESPN this week!. Just kidding. The ESPN analyst actually said...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Spun

Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job

Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Brennan
Person
Jayden Daniels
On3.com

4-star DL Edric Hill moves commitment date up

Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City defensive lineman Edric Hill was planning to announce his commitment on Sept. 24. The No. 103 prospect in the On300 decided to move that up to Aug. 22, so the four-star is now set to reveal his decision next week. “I am ready,” Hill...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#Lsu#Arizona State
thecomeback.com

Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo

Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
CLEVELAND, OH
On3.com

Keyontae Johnson schedules third official visit

Florida grad transfer Keyontae Johnson will officially visit Nebraska on August 17, On3 has learned. This visit will be Johnson’s third official. The 6-foot-6 wing visited Kansas State and Western Kentucky in July. Johnson has not played a game since December 12, 2020, when he collapsed during a game...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU lands first basketball commitment in 2023 class

LSU’s wait to add the first name to its 2023 recruiting class has come to an end. On Tuesday, the Tigers landed four-star Eleanor McMain (New Orleans) power forward Corey Chest over Houston, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Overtime Elite. Chest is the top-ranked player in the state of Louisiana and the No. 75 player overall, per the 247Sports Composite.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy