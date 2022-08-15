Read full article on original website
Notes On The Season: As Emmy Voting Nears End Will There Be A Posthumous Prize For Chadwick Boseman And A First For Amanda Seyfried?
A column chronicling conversations and events on the awards circuit. In this column interviews with the director who guided Chadwick Boseman to a posthumous Emmy nomination for his final performance ever, and a chat with Amanda Seyfried on the challenges met and conquered in playing Elizabeth Holmes for which she received her first Emmy nomination. Emmy ballots are due Monday evening so all you stragglers out there better get your act together and start voting. Certainly the campaigns have not let up at all even as we head into the final crucial weekend and it won’t stop until it is all officially...
Casting Call: Little Person Speaking Role & Real Families needed
Productions in the film and television industry are shooting throughout Georgia, and this page will regularly highlight job opportunities in front of and behind the camera
Star Wars Announces New Cal Kestis Project
When you think about it, Cal Kestis is still a relatively new character in the Star Wars universe but it's evident from the get-go that the franchise has huge plans for the fan-favorite video game protagonist. The unprecedented success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order allowed Disney to incorporate Kestis into the official canon and as we wait for the arrival of the hit 2019 game's sequel, Star Wars is cooking something up to further expand his story.
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Gets Negative Reviews for Having 'Too Many Targaryens'
House of the Dragon is already set to premiere this weekend and early reviews are finally here. So what are people saying about the Game of Thrones prequel? Not surprisingly, the new HBO series is already getting a lot of great feedback. However, there are also some negative reviews claiming that the show has "too many Targaryens."
epicstream.com
TV Network Boss Draws Major Flak for Joking About Emilia Clarke's Body
The CEO of Australian television company Foxtel is drawing a lot of flak for his distasteful comments directed at Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke. According to a report from SFF Gazette, Foxtel executive Patrick Delany was delivering a speech before the screening of the first episode of the highly anticipated GOT prequel series House of the Dragon which premieres this Sunday.
epicstream.com
Marvel Has One Demand for Daredevil's Return in She-Hulk
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is expected to feature a lot of cameos from different MCU characters including Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil, a return that fans have been anticipating ever since his cameo in last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fortunately for the writers of the series, they were given freedom in terms of the character's appearance except for one key element.
Black Mirror Season 6 Cast Adds Salma Hayek and Annie Murphy
The long-awaited release of Black Mirror's sixth season is finally coming soon, and casting news continues to surface about the sci-fi anthology series. Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, and Anjana Vasan have all been revealed previously to be cast in the upcoming Black Mirror Season 6.
