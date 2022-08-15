Dan R. Baker, the heart of our family, passed away Monday afternoon in an accident doing what he loved most, working with his race horses in Wyoming. Dan was born to Paul Baker and Norma Semken on September 11, 1949 in Price, Utah. He was the youngest of four children. In 1970 he married LuJuana (divorced). Tina, Camille, and Dannie were born. Later on, Dan and LuJuana added grandkids Lacey and Chris to the family. In 2000, he married the love of his life Patricia Charlene Paice, which then added six more kids to the family; Heather, Ericka, Ryan, Ray, Brandt, and Cash. In 2013, Dan and Patricia adopted grandkids Mercedees and Rexten, adding to the already large family. They spent the first three years of marriage in Pittsburg, PA, then moved back home to Price, UT to help his mother until her passing, then to Beaver, UT where they now reside.

PRICE, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO