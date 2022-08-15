Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Crowns Awarded at Peach Days Pageant
The 2022 Peach Days Royalty earned their crowns at the annual pageant on Aug. 10. Pageant directors Colette Weinstock and Devin Seely organized the event that brought together girls of all ages. “They, with their amazing team of moms and young ladies, pulled it off,” Ferron City Recorder Barbara Bowles...
etvnews.com
Chamber Recognizes Castle Country RV
The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce recognized Castle Country RV as a business spotlight on Thursday afternoon. The business was honored at the chamber’s monthly luncheon. Dakota Powell, Castle Country RV Sales Manager, took time to speak on the business. Castle Country RV opened in Helper in 2012. The dealership was purchased a couple years ago by the Haugen RV Group, which owns eight dealerships nationwide.
etvnews.com
Young Royalty Crowned in 2022 Pageant
The 2023 Mini, Little and Junior Miss Carbon County Pageant took place on Friday, Aug. 12 at Carbon High School. There were 10 young girls who competed for the three crowns that were up for grabs. All age groups were judged based on five categories, which included private interview with...
etvnews.com
Jasmine Kutkas Recognized for Exemplary Service
Jasmine Kutkas was honored as the Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award recipient on Wednesday afternoon. Tina Grange, Carbon County Tourism Specialist, spoke on Kutkas during the county commission meeting on Wednesday afternoon. Kutkas is a waitress at Club Mecca in Price. Grange said that the recognition was well deserved...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
etvnews.com
Carbon Schools Kick Off New Year
On Monday, Aug. 15, teachers and administrators from all of Carbon School District’s schools gathered in Mont Harmon’s auditorium for the annual Opening Institute. As they arrived, the district educators were invited to get breakfast from and visit with representatives of CCEA (Carbon County Educators Association). A sense...
etvnews.com
Miss Teen, Miss Carbon County Crowned
The Miss Teen and Miss Carbon County Pageant took place on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Carbon High School. There were five phases of competition for the contestants, including private interview, fitness in active wear, talent, evening gown and on-stage question. In the Miss Teen Carbon County pageant, the Most Photogenic...
etvnews.com
Dan R. Baker
Dan R. Baker, the heart of our family, passed away Monday afternoon in an accident doing what he loved most, working with his race horses in Wyoming. Dan was born to Paul Baker and Norma Semken on September 11, 1949 in Price, Utah. He was the youngest of four children. In 1970 he married LuJuana (divorced). Tina, Camille, and Dannie were born. Later on, Dan and LuJuana added grandkids Lacey and Chris to the family. In 2000, he married the love of his life Patricia Charlene Paice, which then added six more kids to the family; Heather, Ericka, Ryan, Ray, Brandt, and Cash. In 2013, Dan and Patricia adopted grandkids Mercedees and Rexten, adding to the already large family. They spent the first three years of marriage in Pittsburg, PA, then moved back home to Price, UT to help his mother until her passing, then to Beaver, UT where they now reside.
etvnews.com
Helper City Treasurer to Retire
Ellie Jones, Helper City Treasurer, will be retiring from her position with the city following 9.5 solid years. Jones married a young man from Helper and the duo never left, having lived in the area for 40 years. Together, they have three children, six grandchildren and one great grandson. They enjoy yard work, camping and fishing, though Jones said the thing they enjoy most of all is spending time with their children and grandchildren.
IN THIS ARTICLE
etvnews.com
World of Wonder Preschool Gets New Owner
The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce celebrated World of Wonder Preschool and its new owner, Ebeny Ariotti, on Tuesday afternoon. The celebration included a ribbon cutting ceremony with the chamber’s gold scissors and blue ribbon. Ariotti graduated from USU Eastern in 2014 with a degree in early childhood education...
etvnews.com
County Recognizes Donna Archuleta
Donna Archuleta was honored as the Carbon County Employee of the Month at the commission meeting on Wednesday evening. Archuleta received high praise from her coworkers and superiors, leading to the recognition. Archuleta began working for the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office in November of 2018. Before that, she gained 10...
etvnews.com
Emery School District Addresses Tax Levies
Emery County residents are seeing two levies from Emery County School District on their property tax notices: A judgement levy and an increased capital levy. The judgement levy covers a reimbursement of tax monies that must be paid back to Deseret Generation & Transmission Co-Op after they successfully appealed their property value. The amount of this judgement levy is similar to that of last year, resulting in no difference in the overall tax amount.
etvnews.com
Orangeville City Considers Items for Citizen Safety
At the Orangeville City Council meeting on Aug. 11, Marc Stilson spoke to the council about flood concerns. He stated that in his job as the Utah State Water Engineer, he sees many floods. One of his main concerns was the city’s storm drainage. Stilson suggested that a flood...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
etvnews.com
Local Economic Growth Hindered by Water
The Carbon County Commissioners had a lengthy discussion on water and its affects on local economic growth during their meeting on Wednesday evening. Todd Thorne, Director of Building and Planning for Carbon County, provided some insight to the issues the county is facing. He said that his department is approached by many people and developers looking to buy water for new homes or commercial purposes.
Comments / 0