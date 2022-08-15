Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
‘Crooked City: Youngstown, Oh’ podcast stories shared
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On a December night in 1996, prosecutor-elect Paul Gains’ life would be forever changed. “I thought it was a friend of mine bringing me a Christmas gift, and it was him, with the largest gun I ever saw, and he fired. I remember pivoting to the right, and I don’t remember feeling any pain in my arm but I remember feeling it in my back, and down I went, and I don’t remember anything after that,” Gains said.
WYTV.com
Service dog returned to Liberty Twp. family
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother from Liberty and her young son have been reunited with their service dog after it was taken earlier this week. Arianna Traficant says her four-month-old Labradoodle Blake got out of her house the other day and then followed a group of kids out of the neighborhood.
WYTV.com
Work to restore lake in Austintown begins
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Work to restore a lake in an Austintown neighborhood has begun. Truckload after truckload of fill dirt was dumped at the site of the old Woodside Dam off of Meridian Road. Two years ago, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources ordered the lake drained out...
WYTV.com
East Palestine gets $250K for waterline replacement
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — The Village of East Palestine is receiving money for a waterline replacement project. The $250,000 grant comes from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The project will replace more than 18,000 feet of waterlines and help 155 businesses and more than 1,800 households in the village.
WYTV.com
Community town hall in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Youngstown Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program is holding a community town hall Thursday night. They will be providing information on overdoses in the area, Nalaxone distribution training, and where you can go for help. It’s at 7 p.m. at Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church...
WYTV.com
Crash cuts power in area of Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash temporarily closed a road in Austintown. A driver crashed into a utility pole on New Road Friday afternoon and cut it in half. New Road was closed between Yolanda and Orkney Street so crews could clean up the scene, but is now open. Ohio Edison has been called to repair the pole.
WYTV.com
Why is Rolling Mills Bar & Grill being auctioned again?
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Three months ago, Rolling Mills Bar and Grill was sold at auction — or at least the owner thought it was sold at auction. As it turns out, the group which bought the place backed out of the deal and now it’s up for auction again.
WYTV.com
Car collides with WRTA bus
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Traffic is tied up at Mahoning and Edwards avenues after a Western Reserve Transit Authority bus collided with a car Friday morning. Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. No one was injured. Passengers on the bus are being transferred to another bus. Police are investigating...
WYTV.com
Tractor show part of food, fun, and music in Vienna
VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Fords, Olivers and John Deeres. Those are some of the tractors at the 27th Annual Antique Tractor Show in Vienna. The Antique Tractor Club of Trumbull County hosts it each year. People from Ohio and Pennsylvania are showing off more than 130 tractors this...
WYTV.com
Controlled water shutdown planned for Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineers Office announced a controlled water service shutdown for Brookfield. The shutdown is for emergency repairs. The controlled shutdown is planned to occur from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22. The following areas will be without water for...
WYTV.com
Youngstown police investigate shootout on North Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police had Halleck Street on the north side of Youngstown blocked off after a shootout. Six cop cars were on the scene and police were searching a white car. There was one person in the back of a police cruiser talking to police. It started...
WYTV.com
Governor to visit Cortland this week
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is taking a trip to Trumbull County Friday. The governor’s visit coincides with an announcement that he is increasing a law enforcement grant program from $58 million to $100 million. Cortland, along with other local departments, is enhancing initiatives to...
WYTV.com
Vehicle goes up in flames on Route 82 in Howland
HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) -A vehicle went up in flames along a road in Trumbull County. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Route 82 just before Howland Wilson Road. Traffic came to a complete standstill as the vehicle was burning. Traffic has since started...
WYTV.com
More construction to come to downtown Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The director of public works in Youngstown, Chuck Shasho, provided an update to the construction in downtown Youngstown Friday. “We’re gonna talk about what we’ve accomplished so far,” he said. Shasho took to Zoom Friday morning to show how much progress has...
WYTV.com
Sharon announces plans for $830K in ARP funds
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — The city of Sharon announced $830,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to be awarded to revitalization and development projects. “With this round, we are funding six businesses and organizations to move four projects forward,” said city manager, Bob Fiscus. “We are really focused on revitalization in our grant choices to help build up our business community with the ARPA funds.”
WYTV.com
Illegal dumping incidents caught on tape in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There have been several incidents of illegal dumping in Youngstown over the past week and some of them have been caught on tape. The railroad tracks under the McGuffey Road Bridge carry motorists from Youngstown’s Northside to the Eastside. A few weeks ago, 100 tires were illegally dumped there. They’ve since been cleaned up.
WYTV.com
Trumbull Co. to receive millions in opioid relief
TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Major pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart have been ordered to fund abatement plans in Lake and Trumbull counties following a jury decision. On Wednesday, Judge Dan Polster of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio ordered the major pharmacy chains...
WYTV.com
How will the $344M opioid settlement be spent in Trumbull County?
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Nine months ago, a jury in Cleveland Federal Court found that three major pharmacy chains had recklessly distributed pain pills in Trumbull and Lake counties. Wednesday, a federal judge announced the monetary settlement in the case and for both counties, it’ll mean a windfall well into the hundreds of millions. So, how will all that money be spent?
WYTV.com
YFD swears in new firefighter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department got a little bigger on Wednesday. Mayor Jamael “Tito” Brown swore in Caleb Quinn as a new firefighter. Quinn, of Berlin Center, is a third-generation firefighter following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. He’ll be working out...
WYTV.com
Niles PD adds 6 more suspects to drug bust
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Six more suspects have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Niles. The Street Crimes Unit has been investigating the drug activity through undercover purchases, traffic stops and watching suspected drug locations over the past few months. A message about the arrest was...
