fox17.com

Former Nashville high school standout football player dies at age 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A former Brentwood Academy star football player has passed away at the age of 22 according to his college coach. Luke Knox played linebacker and tight end for Brentwood Academy as a three star athlete before joining Ole Miss where he continued to play linebacker and special teams. Last year, Knox moved to tight end for the college program.
fox17.com

MNPD: Man found with large stash of drugs during home check in Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Probation and parole officers found a large quantity of drugs when they performed a home check on a Nashville man Wednesday. Officers who searched inside of Vernon Roberts' dresser found a loaded firearm next to a pill bottle that contained 40 suboxone pills, a schedule 3 narcotic.
fox17.com

Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits establishments for soldiers

HOPKINSVILLE, K.y. (WZTV) — Fort Campbell has updated the list of establishments that military personnel are not allowed to patronize. The list includes adult novelty shops, certain trailer parks and businesses owned by certain individuals in Tennessee and Kentucky. As of August 1 these establishments/areas are declared off-limits to...
fox17.com

MNPD: Homicide investigation underway on Jenna Lee Circle

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a homicide after three men were shot on Jenna Lee Circle in Madison. The shooting, which happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday left two men with gunshot wounds and a third man dead. MNPD says that there is no suspect in...
fox17.com

MNPD investigating shooting on 16th Ave North

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 11:45 near the 1600 block of 16th Ave N. One person was taken from the scene for treatment for unknown reasons. This is a breaking news story, check...
fox17.com

Owners of former Nashville company charged in $30 million healthcare fraud conspiracy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Charges were filed against two former owners of a Nashville medical supply company alleging about $30 million in fraudulent billings to Medicare. A 14-count felony Information was filed today charging Tache “Gabe” Georgescu, 45, and Natalia Georgescu, 38, both of Laguna Niguel, California, owner and operator of now defunct Lowry Medical Supply, Inc. (Lowry Medical) in Nashville, Tennessee, with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and paying illegal kickbacks, announced US. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
fox17.com

Police: Man threatens to blow up Nashville hospital so he can go back to jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested after making a false bomb threat to a Nashville hospital on Tuesday. According to an affidavit, a man identified as 30-year-old Matthew Dorton, sent a text message to 911 stating he made a bomb threat to TriStar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion hospital and wanted to turn himself in.
fox17.com

Sumner County man, 43, reported missing by Sheriff

Joshua Kyle Herrington “Josh” has been reported missing out of Sumner County. The Sumner County Sheriff's say that Josh is 43, 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds, with short brown/gray hair, brown eyes and may have a goatee-style beard. Josh has been known to frequent Gallatin,...
fox17.com

Missing pregnant woman from Clarksville found safe

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police said the pregnant woman reported missing, Deseria Travis, was found Wednesday and is safe. A pregnant woman has been reported missing in Clarksville. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for public assistance in locating a 21-year-old woman named Deseria Travis. CPD says...
