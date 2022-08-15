Read full article on original website
Penn State Football: Franklin Talks Talley and Holmes Departures, Transfer Portal
Penn State coach James Franklin was asked earlier this week about running back Caziah Holmes and defensive end Ken Talley both entering the transfer portal in recent days, but — predictably — Franklin didn’t want to get to into many specifics about their individual departures. “I don’t...
Penn State Football: Franklin, Smith and Clifford Dish Out Team Chemistry Tidbits
Coaches will often state that winning teams have a great locker room atmosphere. Sometimes you will even hear how a team improved its chemistry from the year before, or that this team “was one of their favorites.” The list of platitudes and praise continues on and on but it doesn’t reveal a whole lot about the characteristics of what makes that chemistry so good.
Penn State Men’s Hockey: DeNaples Set For Captaincy Again Alongside Quartet of Alternates
Penn State men’s hockey announced captains for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday as the Nittany Lions await the start of their season a few months away. As expected returning captain Paul DeNaples will once again don the ‘C’ this winter while senior classmates Connor McMenamin, Tyler Gratton, Connor MacEachern and Kevin Wall will serve as alternate captains on a rotating basis.
County league champion reflects on LLWS experience
As the Hollidaysburg Little League begins play in the 2022 Little League World Series tonight against the Southwest team, one can only guess what it must be like for 12- and 13-year-old baseball players to all of a sudden be playing on the biggest stage imaginable, before thousands of people, the national and world press, and on national television.
Centre County Remains at Medium COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County stayed at the medium community level for COVID-19 for the second consecutive week, while the number of Pennsylvania counties at the high level ticked up, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. Statewide, 14 of the commonwealth’s 67 counties are at the...
Planet Fitness Opens in Downtown State College
Planet Fitness in downtown State College has opened its doors to the public. The gym is located at the Fraser Centre, 118 S. Fraser St., in the former location of H&M, which closed in the summer of 2021. It’s the fitness club’s second Centre Region location, joining one other that opened at the Nittany Mall in 2014 and added an 8,200-square-foot expansion in 2019.
No Charges to Be Filed in June Crash That Killed State College Bicyclist
No charges will be filed after an investigation into a crash that killed a bicyclist in State College earlier this summer, borough police said on Friday. Jose Sajbin, a 36-year-old husband and father of two, was traveling north on the bicycle path crossing Edgewood Circle at about 7:55 p.m. on June 9 when he was struck by a 16-year-old driving a 2010 Honda Accord toward Saxton Drive. He died the following day at UPMC Altoona, where he was flown for treatment.
FBI honors Bellefonte PD
BELLLEFONTE — Two members of the Bellefonte police force were recognized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their role in protecting the public from a potentially violent incident in 2020. Officer Robert Igo and Detective William Witmer were both instrumental in helping the FBI identify and apprehend Mitchell...
State College Borough Council OKs New Regulations for Short-Term Rentals, License Fee Increase
State College Borough Council on Monday approved revised regulations to limit short-term housing rentals, setting the stage for a licensing program to go into effect this fall. After a work session two weeks ago and about two-and-a-half hours of discussion and public input on Monday, council settled on changes that...
Toftrees Resort Owners Eyeing Major Redevelopment
A major redevelopment project to upgrade and expand the 50-year-old Toftrees Golf Resort is in the planning stages, according to information presented to the Patton Township Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night. The redeveloped “leisure and conferencing center,” would have 150 hotel rooms within the 140,000 square-foot resort and surrounding...
State Police Searching for Missing Centre County Mother and Daughter
State police at Rockview are searching for a missing Centre County woman and her 10-year-old daughter who were last seen nearly two weeks ago, according to a public information release on Thursday. Crystal Oburn, 44, and her daughter, who police did not name, were last seen leaving their Blanchard residence...
Grange Fair Offers Free Concerts at Three Venues
There’s nothing better than free, live entertainment, and the 148th Centre County Grange Fair has plenty of that for music lovers of all types not only at the grandstand, but also at the Southside Stage and in Jubilee Grove. All performances are included with admission to the fair, which...
