FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council approved a resolution to authorize the purchase of West End Apartments on Tuesday, with the intent to demolish them. This comes after the four units of West End Apartments have flooded three times in the last ten years. Most recently, residents had to move out in May 2022 after significant flooding damaged the property.

