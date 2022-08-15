ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

5NEWS

Alma schools have new developments in the works as class begins

ALMA, Arkansas — The Alma School District started school today as over 3,000 students returned to the classroom. The school district has had a busy summer— from donations to construction plans, and talk of the future. Alma alum Shannon Skokos and her husband recently donated $1 million dollars...
ALMA, AR
City
Fort Smith, AR
5NEWS

Black-Owned NWA hosting NW Arkansas Business Expo

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — August is National Black-Owned Business Month! The purpose of this month is to highlight and focus on the needs of Black-owned businesses in the US. Black-Owned NWA and Blackground Agency are celebrating by hosting a business expo where attendees can support local Black-owned businesses by engaging with and purchasing their products/services.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Business expo in Fayetteville to spotlight Black-owned businesses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — August is National Black-Owned Business Month! The purpose of this month is to highlight and focus on the needs of Black-owned businesses in the US. Black-Owned NWA and Blackground Agency are celebrating by hosting a business expo where attendees can support local Black-owned businesses by engaging with and purchasing their products and services.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Single parent scholarship fund available to Arkansas residents

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF), which awards financial assistance to single parents in Arkansas, announced today that it has started accepting applications for the spring 2023 semester. ASPSF grants award amounts of up to $1,200 to eligible single parents residing in Arkansas. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Olsson breaks ground on new Fayetteville office

Nebraska-based engineering and design firm Olsson and development firm Cushman & Wakefield/Sage Partners in Rogers are partnering to build a new Class A office building on North Steele Boulevard in Fayetteville. C.R. Crawford Construction of Fayetteville started work recently on the 36,000-square-foot building next to First National Bank of NWA....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville to buy and demolish West End Apartments to help flooding

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council approved a resolution to authorize the purchase of West End Apartments on Tuesday, with the intent to demolish them. This comes after the four units of West End Apartments have flooded three times in the last ten years. Most recently, residents had to move out in May 2022 after significant flooding damaged the property.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Ashley Gerhardson

Growing up in Heavener, Okla., the daughter of a homemaker and a mechanic, Ashley Gerhardson’s mother encouraged her to consider education as a profession because she enjoyed serving people. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith in 2007 with an English degree. Wanting...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Poteau issues 'mandatory water conservation' due to equipment failure

POTEAU, Okla. — According to the Poteau Valley Water Director, residents are being asked to continue to conserve water after a pump was delivered but didn't end up working properly. Customers using Poteau Valley Improvement Authority were asked back in July to conserve water "until further notice," due to...
POTEAU, OK
5NEWS

New platform to Razorback athletes opportunity to capitalize on NIL

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A new platform launched Wednesday (Aug. 17) will provide Arkansas Razorback athletes an additional opportunity to capitalize on their name, image and likeness (NIL). OneArkansas NIL is the name of the initiative. According to a news release, it will help Razorback athletes “connect, educate, and facilitate...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

