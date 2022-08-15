Read full article on original website
brookingshealth.org
Aiming to Inspire Health Raises Over $19,000 for Local Health Care
Over $19,000 was raised Brookings Health System Foundation‘s thirteenth annual Aiming to Inspire Health fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 11 at Brookings Gun Club, rural Brookings, S.D., presented by First Bank & Trust. Proceeds will support local health care through Brookings Health System Foundation, including facility, equipment and technology upgrades;...
KELOLAND TV
Aunt wants closure in niece’s undetermined death
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – It’s common for an Indigenous Person to die on the reservation and leave many questions for family members, but it also happens in South Dakota’s cities as well. “She lived in Sioux Falls, she decided to move away from the reservation,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities investigating incident in Buffalo Ridge camper
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: A large investigation outside of Sioux Falls Thursday was triggered after the bodies of two men were found dead, authorities said. Read the full story here. Authorities are asking for your help with an investigation just out of Sioux Falls. Dakota News...
KELOLAND TV
Buffalo Ridge investigation; victim speaks out; Football Friday returns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Dell Rapids woman is telling her story of sexual abuse in hopes of shining a light on her abuser. We...
kelo.com
Brookings Meth Dealer convicted
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings has always been a safe community. Today, a Brookings County jury returned a guilty verdict on all six charges against Todd Stevens. Several sources had identified Mr. Stevens as a methamphetamine distributor in the Brookings area, specifically exchanging meth for cash from his home, which is within 1000 feet of the Mickelson Middle School.
KELOLAND TV
Water in the gas tank; a Georgia couple blames a Sioux Falls station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Georgia couple, making a 1,500-mile trip to Sturgis, ran into an unexpected detour in Sioux Falls. Shortly after filling up their pickup with gasoline at a Circle K off the interstate, they say their truck stopped running. They called KELOLAND News to investigate.
KELOLAND TV
Bad fuel; crane crash; new rape charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Georgia couple, on their way to the Strugis Motorcycle Rally, hit a roadblock in Sioux Falls. Emergency crews were called...
dakotanewsnow.com
200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say no one was injured after a 200-foot crane tipped over in downtown Sioux Falls. Authorities say the crane tipped over at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the north end of The Steel District construction site. The crane was lifting a precast column at a nine-story office tower under construction, according to a statement from a developer and general contractor Lloyd Cos.
KELOLAND TV
17-year-old runaway wanted in shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Robert Yellowbird, 17, of Sioux Falls has been identified by Rapid City police as a person of interest in an early morning shooting. According to an email sent out by the RCPD, several gunshots were reported in the area of Anamosa Street and Holcomb Avenue in Rapid City, and a juvenile was found on the ground with a gunshot wound.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota State Fair announces late change to grandstand entertainment lineup
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The South Dakota State Fair has announced a late change in this year’s grandstand entertainment lineup. Assistant Fair Manager Candi Briley says The Band Perry and Lainey Wilson have been booked to replace Lady A on the grandstand on Sunday September 4th. Lady A announced earlier this...
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls residents jailed for pot
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were cited about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, near Larchwood on drug-related charges. The citing of 31-year-old Colby Jacob Davis and 28-year-old Shelby Jewel Rene Lunn stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the 1000 mile of Highway 9 about four miles northwest of Larchwood for a registration violation, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman cited for marijuana
LARCHWOOD—A 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was cited about 6:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense defrauding a drug/alcohol test using synthetic urine/urine additives, operating a nonregistered vehicle, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
KELOLAND TV
Police investigate fatal crash in southwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. It happened just before 6 Saturday evening on West 85th Street and South Hughes Avenue. Police say a pickup, heading west on 85th, collided with a motorcycle also traveling westbound. A woman passenger...
gowatertown.net
Estelline man injured in motorcycle crash
ESTELLINE, S.D.–An Estelline man was injured in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. It happened early Saturday morning on 200th Street near 466th Avenue, which is between Estelline and Bruce. Forty eight year-old Jeremy Hagseth told deputies he had swerved to miss a deer in his lane of travel,...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls drug dealer sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin and two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death was sentenced on August 10. Jeffery Darnell Moore, age 53, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison. Moore knowingly and intentionally distributed fentanyl,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces charges after assaulting a female acquaintance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a suspect is facing charges after he assaulted a female acquaintance. Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the Sioux Falls police department said Friday, Aug. 12 at approximately 10 a.m., the 44-year-old suspect from Sioux Falls, Samuel Kumbuka, went to the home of a female acquaintance and asked to be let in. Once inside the victim’s residence, Kumbuka would not let the woman leave. Kumbuka hit her multiple times with a “pole-like” object.
Police shooting outside Sioux Falls restaurant leaves 1 dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police. Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the […]
