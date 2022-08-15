Read full article on original website
Your Stories: Chevy Court vs. Chevy Park at NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Your Stories Q&A: State Fair Edition!. The final countdown is on for the New York State Fair and we are answering some of the more common questions the staff at the Fair are often asked. What is the difference between Chevy Court and Chevy Park?
Last time we see this in 2022 occurs Friday evening
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- The last 8 o’clock sunset signals the beginning of the NYS Fair and the end of summer. Soak in the later sunshine while you can. After Friday, August 19th, we won’t have another 8 p.m. sunset until April 26th, 2023. Summer enthusiasts, we can’t leave...
Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?
Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
New legislation places restrictions on toy guns in NYS
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— New legislation signed by Governor Hochul places restrictions on what color toy guns can be. Imitation weapons can no longer be black, blue, silver, or aluminum. Instead, the colors have to be white or bright red, bright green, bright blue, bright pink, bright purple, or made...
Eat More! Try 1 for $2 at New York State Fair
With over 100 vendors, there's lots of food and drinks to taste at the New York State Fair this year. And you can try even more with the 1 for $2 deal. We want to encourage fairgoers to try more of the great food and beverages available at the Fair. That’s why we have come up with an exciting new promotional effort, Try 1 for $2.
Tully’s Waitress Goes Viral for Amazing Act in New York State
Whenever you go out to a restaurant for lunch or dinner (or breakfast), it’s easy to overlook just how much work your waiter or waitress has to do. Managing multiple tables, sometimes with as many as 8-10-12-15 people at one table, collecting food orders and checking in to make sure everything is going great for you and your party.
A Capri Sun Warning For New York Parents
The summer is starting to fade away and the new school year is starting to creep in. Moms and dads may be ready for the regular school routine to take over the chaos of the busy summer. As we see the days get shorter and the cooler air come in, it is time to prepare for what happens next. But if you are stocking up the pantry or fridge for the back-to-school lunches and snacks, there is a new warning.
Have You Seen the Wagon Queen Family Truckster in Upstate New York?
"You didn't order the Metallic Pea?" It's one of the most iconic movie cars of all time: the hideous green station wagon from 1983's National Lampoon's Vacation, AKA the Wagon Queen Family Truckster. It's the car Clark Griswold reluctantly buys to take his family on the summer road trip of a lifetime, to Walley World. (It was either that, or wait six weeks for the Antarctic Blue Super Sports Wagon with CB and optional Rally Fun Pack.)
Buying Whipped Cream in New York? You’ll Need To Show Photo ID at the Register
Sorry parents, you can no longer send your teen to the grocery store in New York to buy, among other things, a can of whipped cream because the store will not be able to sell it to them. A new law quietly went into effect on November 25, 2021, but...
Additional SNAP Benefits Are Coming to New Yorkers
New Yorkers who are still struggling with the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic, plus those who have been hit hard by skyrocketing inflation may have a little boost on the way from state government. New York Governor Hochul and officials from the New York State Office of Temporary and...
Butter, 800 pounds of it, arrives at NY State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. The Great New York State Fair opens next Wednesday. That means it’s time to get the butter sculpture ready. 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the fairgrounds. The butter comes from Oatka Milk Products in Batavia, and Western New York dairy farmers. The butter sculpture will be unveiled next Tuesday.
29 Years Ago Sara Anne Wood Disappeared, Search Continues Today For Her Body
August 18th marks a solemn anniversary in Central New York. It's the tragic day 12-year-old Sara Anne Wood disappeared from a rural road near her Frankfort home. 29 years ago, on August 18, 1993, Sara vanished while riding her bike home from bible school at Norwich Corners Church on Roberts Road. Her abductor, Lewis S. Lent Jr. eventually confessed to kidnapping and murdering Sara while in custody for another child crime. He's currently serving a life sentence without parole.
75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"
BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
One of the best-rated wine tours in the US is in the Finger Lakes
Ithaca, N.Y. — When it comes to wine tours, Upstate New York is a grape place to be. Experience! The Finger Lakes, a tour that takes wine lovers around three picturesque lakes in New York’s wine country, has been rated among the top 10 best wine tours in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best. It was tapped as the sixth best in the nation, according to 10Best, and made the list alongside a wine tour in California’s renowned Sonoma County.
Need School Supplies? Here’s Where You Can Get Them For Free.
It feels like it was just yesterday when school let out for the summer, but now we are already eyeing those Back to School deals because the new year is right around the corner. However, the economy is tight right now, and prices have soared over the last few years...
This Upstate New York Swim Area Is Now Closed Due To Dangerous Algae
Unfortunately the swimming area at this one Upstate New York beach is now closed due to dangerous algae. Verona Beach State Park has been closed due to the presence of harmful algal blooms. They made the announcement on the Verona Beach State Park Facebook page. According to that post, the beach would remain closed until further notice.
Tuition Assistance Now Available to Part-Time New York State Students Says Gov. Hochul
Governor Hochul Announces Launch of Historic $150 Million Expansion of Tuition Assistance Program to Part-Time Students. For the First Time, Part-Time Students Taking Six or More Credits Per Semester Can Receive Tuition Assistance Program Aid Starting This Fall. Approximately 75,000 Additional Students Eligible for Aid with TAP Expansion. Governor Kathy...
New Tax Deductions For Teachers In New York State
The 2022-2023 school year is just about to begin across New York State and parents everywhere are getting ready! Not only is it an exciting time for the students, the parents are also looking forward to the regular routine to begin. Among the anticipation, and excitement of back-to-school shopping, teachers...
