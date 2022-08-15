Read full article on original website
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Michael Stanley Band’s historic Blossom run
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It was 40 years ago chants of “MSB! MSB!” filled Blossom Music Center as the Michael Stanley Band began the greatest run of shows that has ever taken place at the venue. Starting the night of Aug. 25, 1982, Michael Stanley Band played four...
Alicia Keys concert plus 19 more things to do in Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s back to school on Monday for many Northeast Ohio students. So, you’ll want to make this weekend count. Here is a list of 20 ways to spend it. Alicia Keys brings her first major tour in nearly a decade to Cleveland this weekend. Expect the 15-time Grammy winner to perform her biggest hits including “Show Me Love,” “No One,” “If I Ain’t Got You” and “Girl on Fire.” Resale tickets start at $74.
Club shows that square dancing is not just for squares: Talk of the Towns
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Square dancing developed long ago from a mix of English country dances and African-American social dances, with communities getting together in what were originally intended as social gatherings. Even before the Civil War, people of various social and economic positions were intermingling and sharing in their experience...
A Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase 4.0 sells out at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The key word in A Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase 4.0 might be ‘showcase’ because more than two dozen restaurants basked in a culinary spotlight Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “Taste” might be just as appropriate because the scores of servings...
Just A Dad From Akron documentary to premiere at Akron Civic Theatre Oct. 1
AKRON, Ohio – Lifelong Kenmore resident and single father Kenny Lambert has been sharing his story about faith and the challenges he experienced overcoming addiction and homelessness since founding his clothing company, Just A Dad From Akron, in 2020. Now, Lambert’s story, “The Movement” will premiere at the Akron...
Becoming a son again at 61, I learned that we are always learning, always unfinished: Jim Sollisch
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS -- My uncle Ed finally died. He had been dying for several years, the losses so small he didn’t seem to notice them right away. On our weekly phone calls, which started during lockdown, I would take note of the subtractions. He stopped walking the path around his wooded neighborhood. Then he stopped cooking. Stopped driving. Stopped writing emails. Stopped going to physical therapy appointments.
Tower City Center in Cleveland announces new store and expansions as holiday shopping season approaches
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on July 14, 2022. Cleveland's Tower City Center keeps on growing... As Bedrock continues transforming Tower City Center, they have announced the opening of a new store and the expansion of two others.
The first place Guardians are ... well ... fun and a little baseball magic – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Which question should we ask first ... How did the Guardians beat Detroit Wednesday night? Or maybe, how are the Guardians in first place in the Central?
coolcleveland.com
Water Lantern Festival Returns to Voinovich Park
Those who’ve attended the Water Lantern Festival say it’s a beautiful experience, culminating with the release of hundreds of lighted lanterns onto the lake alongside the park from 8:30-9:30pm as night is falling. And it returns to Voinovich Park off East 9th Street this weekend. The gates open...
coolcleveland.com
Pagan Pride Festival Is back in Bedford for Three Days
Once again, Pagan Pride returns to the downtown square in Bedford, attracting self-identified witches, nature worshippers, psychics, artists and hippies, among others — anyone whose path includes respecting the Earth and all those who live on it. The theme is appropriately, “A New Beginning,” something we’re all looking at...
Taste of Black Cleveland restaurants set for Thursday’s annual event
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase is set to return Thursday, Aug. 18, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The event is 6 to 11:30 p.m. It’s hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland NAACP, The Real Black Friday and Aramark. It’s an event that keeps...
coolcleveland.com
PHOTOSTREAM: Goodtime III by Thomas Mulready
A ride on the Goodtime III takes you up the Cuyahoga River for views of downtown, the river, the lake, our famous bridges and every architectural marvel imaginable. The narrated cruise highlights the history of Cleveland in surprising candor and detail as you peruse million dollar views that the rest of the world can only dream of.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival is sticking around
The Asian Lantern Festival is sticking around at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo a little longer.
A menagerie of toys awaits discovery: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Northern Ohio Doll and Bear Show gets under way this Sunday at the newly named Best Western Plus (formerly Holiday Inn Select) on Ohio 82 in Strongsville. Conveniently located near Interstate 71, the venue provides an accessible interchange with the Ohio Turnpike, as well.
Craft lovers converge on Medina for Affair on the Square
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Affair on the Square crafted a successful and very popular shopping event in Medina’s Uptown Park Sunday (Aug. 14). More than 150 exhibitors showcased their arts, crafts and foodstuffs to throngs of visitors. The event began at 11 a.m., and by noon the parking garages behind the Medina County Courthouse and City Hall were totally filled. Latecomers slowly circled the garage hoping for an empty spot.
Built in 1834, the oldest occupied home in Berea is for sale: House of the Week
BEREA, Ohio -- If the walls at 445 S. Rocky River Dr. could talk, they’d have plenty of stories to share. Built in 1834, the classic Italianate-style home is believed to be the oldest occupied house in Berea. Named The Little Hermitage in a nod to Andrew Jackson’s estate...
Jenks 1929 building in Cuyahoga Falls bursting at the seams with creativity (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- How much creative energy can one building hold?. Michael Owen and his wife Jodie Oates Owen, owners of the repurposed Jenks 1929 building in Cuyahoga Falls, are determined to find out. Since opening in November 2020, they have filled the space at 1884 Front Street with unique...
Own a piece of local ski hill history
Here is your chance to own a piece of local ski hill history.
Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?
Euclid, OH. - Ward Three Councilman Marcus Epps of Euclid, OH, is actively participating in a TLC reality show. TLC is an American cable channel owned by Warner Bros. TLC stands for the tender loving care of others. The programming intends to connect with viewers through emotions. Several TLC programs include 90 Day Fiance, My 600lb Life, Medical Marvel, Unique Lifestyles, Journey and Transformation, and many others.
Gervasi Vineyard's in the midst of expanding property, family legacy
One of Northeast Ohio’s vineyards, Gervasi, is expanding and it’s serving up more than just wine and bourbon through its new 20,000-square-foot construction project.
