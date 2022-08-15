ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alicia Keys concert plus 19 more things to do in Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s back to school on Monday for many Northeast Ohio students. So, you’ll want to make this weekend count. Here is a list of 20 ways to spend it. Alicia Keys brings her first major tour in nearly a decade to Cleveland this weekend. Expect the 15-time Grammy winner to perform her biggest hits including “Show Me Love,” “No One,” “If I Ain’t Got You” and “Girl on Fire.” Resale tickets start at $74.
Becoming a son again at 61, I learned that we are always learning, always unfinished: Jim Sollisch

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS -- My uncle Ed finally died. He had been dying for several years, the losses so small he didn’t seem to notice them right away. On our weekly phone calls, which started during lockdown, I would take note of the subtractions. He stopped walking the path around his wooded neighborhood. Then he stopped cooking. Stopped driving. Stopped writing emails. Stopped going to physical therapy appointments.
Water Lantern Festival Returns to Voinovich Park

Those who’ve attended the Water Lantern Festival say it’s a beautiful experience, culminating with the release of hundreds of lighted lanterns onto the lake alongside the park from 8:30-9:30pm as night is falling. And it returns to Voinovich Park off East 9th Street this weekend. The gates open...
Pagan Pride Festival Is back in Bedford for Three Days

Once again, Pagan Pride returns to the downtown square in Bedford, attracting self-identified witches, nature worshippers, psychics, artists and hippies, among others — anyone whose path includes respecting the Earth and all those who live on it. The theme is appropriately, “A New Beginning,” something we’re all looking at...
PHOTOSTREAM: Goodtime III by Thomas Mulready

A ride on the Goodtime III takes you up the Cuyahoga River for views of downtown, the river, the lake, our famous bridges and every architectural marvel imaginable. The narrated cruise highlights the history of Cleveland in surprising candor and detail as you peruse million dollar views that the rest of the world can only dream of.
Craft lovers converge on Medina for Affair on the Square

MEDINA, Ohio -- The Affair on the Square crafted a successful and very popular shopping event in Medina’s Uptown Park Sunday (Aug. 14). More than 150 exhibitors showcased their arts, crafts and foodstuffs to throngs of visitors. The event began at 11 a.m., and by noon the parking garages behind the Medina County Courthouse and City Hall were totally filled. Latecomers slowly circled the garage hoping for an empty spot.
Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?

Euclid, OH. - Ward Three Councilman Marcus Epps of Euclid, OH, is actively participating in a TLC reality show. TLC is an American cable channel owned by Warner Bros. TLC stands for the tender loving care of others. The programming intends to connect with viewers through emotions. Several TLC programs include 90 Day Fiance, My 600lb Life, Medical Marvel, Unique Lifestyles, Journey and Transformation, and many others.
