4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenAvon, OH
Visit Ohio's Stunning Tunnel of TreesTravel MavenAkron, OH
Garfield Heights Recieve 1.3 Million Dollars From Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in OhioTravel MavenWooster, OH
Club shows that square dancing is not just for squares: Talk of the Towns
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Square dancing developed long ago from a mix of English country dances and African-American social dances, with communities getting together in what were originally intended as social gatherings. Even before the Civil War, people of various social and economic positions were intermingling and sharing in their experience...
Own a piece of local ski hill history
Here is your chance to own a piece of local ski hill history.
Register now for Community Partnership on Aging’s Random Acts of Fun
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- For the third year, the Community Partnership on Aging is calling on area residents to engage in some Random Acts of Fun. As CPA’s biggest fundraiser, Random Acts of Fun allows participants to play for casual fun and socialization and to take part in friendly competition.
Tri-City Bark Park unleashes fun: Around The Town
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A visit to the Tri-City Bark Park, 18825 Sheldon Road, just east of TEAMZ restaurant, might persuade even those without a pet to dash out and adopt a pooch of their own. On a recent visit to the park, which officially opened July 14, it appeared...
A Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase 4.0 sells out at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The key word in A Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase 4.0 might be ‘showcase’ because more than two dozen restaurants basked in a culinary spotlight Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “Taste” might be just as appropriate because the scores of servings...
Built in 1834, the oldest occupied home in Berea is for sale: House of the Week
BEREA, Ohio -- If the walls at 445 S. Rocky River Dr. could talk, they’d have plenty of stories to share. Built in 1834, the classic Italianate-style home is believed to be the oldest occupied house in Berea. Named The Little Hermitage in a nod to Andrew Jackson’s estate...
North Olmsted’s Homecoming returns to Community Park
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- After missing the last two years due to the pandemic, Homecoming returns with a bang Aug. 25-28 at North Olmsted Community Park. “We’re a little anxious, but people are excited to see it come back,” Homecoming co-midway chair Jeff Peepers said. “We really missed it the last couple of years.
A menagerie of toys awaits discovery: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Northern Ohio Doll and Bear Show gets under way this Sunday at the newly named Best Western Plus (formerly Holiday Inn Select) on Ohio 82 in Strongsville. Conveniently located near Interstate 71, the venue provides an accessible interchange with the Ohio Turnpike, as well.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Heights Greek Festival Is Back Full-Tilt
Sun 8/21 @ noon-8PM Frankly, as much as we enjoy the home-cooked ethnic food that’s always central to church festivals, the whole drive-through/pick-up model was getting a little old after two years. We missed the live music, the dancing, the costumes, the vendors, the church tours. And now, fortunately,...
Exchange student ready to learn about our country and Medina County: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- I’m sure all of Medina County joins the Medina Sunrise Rotary in welcoming Chihiro Hosono, a student from Japan, as she begins her Rotary Youth Exchange year in Medina. “Rotary Youth Exchange is the opportunity of a lifetime to make peace in the world, one student...
‘Swing for Your Swag’ returning to Canal Park in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron RubberDucks are bringing back Swing for Your Swag at Canal Park on Thursday, Sept. 1. The event, which allows folks to hit at the stadium and aim for targets in the field for prizes, will be 3 to 8 p.m. Swing for Your Swag...
Gervasi Vineyard's in the midst of expanding property, family legacy
One of Northeast Ohio’s vineyards, Gervasi, is expanding and it’s serving up more than just wine and bourbon through its new 20,000-square-foot construction project.
Voting is spirited in our search for Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes are pouring in to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. Polls opened Thursday, and local sub chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs – with multiple locations in Greater Cleveland -- jumped out to an early lead. But early this morning, The Village Butcher & Salumeria, in Mayfield Village, answered with a strong salvo and shot into the lead.
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Michael Stanley Band’s historic Blossom run
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It was 40 years ago chants of “MSB! MSB!” filled Blossom Music Center as the Michael Stanley Band began the greatest run of shows that has ever taken place at the venue. Starting the night of Aug. 25, 1982, Michael Stanley Band played four...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland APL hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for newly-renovated facility
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Animal Protective League will now be able to recuse and treat more needy animals. The organization revealed their newly-renovated shelter and clinic in the Tremont neighborhood on Thursday. “The level of care we’re providing is really quite extraordinary and the old facility just was...
Just A Dad From Akron documentary to premiere at Akron Civic Theatre Oct. 1
AKRON, Ohio – Lifelong Kenmore resident and single father Kenny Lambert has been sharing his story about faith and the challenges he experienced overcoming addiction and homelessness since founding his clothing company, Just A Dad From Akron, in 2020. Now, Lambert’s story, “The Movement” will premiere at the Akron...
coolcleveland.com
Water Lantern Festival Returns to Voinovich Park
Those who’ve attended the Water Lantern Festival say it’s a beautiful experience, culminating with the release of hundreds of lighted lanterns onto the lake alongside the park from 8:30-9:30pm as night is falling. And it returns to Voinovich Park off East 9th Street this weekend. The gates open...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland-based thrift store provides families with furniture
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Aug. 17 marks National Thrift Store Day, but the Cleveland Furniture Bank is consistently bringing furniture to families and individuals. Elizabeth Leon, a program assistant for Cleveland Furniture Bank, typically fills out tickets that say "sold" on them before she meets with her client. “These...
Alicia Keys concert plus 19 more things to do in Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s back to school on Monday for many Northeast Ohio students. So, you’ll want to make this weekend count. Here is a list of 20 ways to spend it. Alicia Keys brings her first major tour in nearly a decade to Cleveland this weekend. Expect the 15-time Grammy winner to perform her biggest hits including “Show Me Love,” “No One,” “If I Ain’t Got You” and “Girl on Fire.” Resale tickets start at $74.
Carnation City Mall in Alliance to be demolished, Meijer moving in
What once was bustling a mall in Stark County could meet a wrecking ball within months— even weeks— to make way for a new Meijer store and other retail.
