Medina, OH

Cleveland.com

Tri-City Bark Park unleashes fun: Around The Town

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A visit to the Tri-City Bark Park, 18825 Sheldon Road, just east of TEAMZ restaurant, might persuade even those without a pet to dash out and adopt a pooch of their own. On a recent visit to the park, which officially opened July 14, it appeared...
Cleveland.com

North Olmsted’s Homecoming returns to Community Park

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- After missing the last two years due to the pandemic, Homecoming returns with a bang Aug. 25-28 at North Olmsted Community Park. “We’re a little anxious, but people are excited to see it come back,” Homecoming co-midway chair Jeff Peepers said. “We really missed it the last couple of years.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Heights Greek Festival Is Back Full-Tilt

Sun 8/21 @ noon-8PM Frankly, as much as we enjoy the home-cooked ethnic food that’s always central to church festivals, the whole drive-through/pick-up model was getting a little old after two years. We missed the live music, the dancing, the costumes, the vendors, the church tours. And now, fortunately,...
Cleveland.com

Voting is spirited in our search for Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich (Poll)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes are pouring in to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. Polls opened Thursday, and local sub chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs – with multiple locations in Greater Cleveland -- jumped out to an early lead. But early this morning, The Village Butcher & Salumeria, in Mayfield Village, answered with a strong salvo and shot into the lead.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland APL hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for newly-renovated facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Animal Protective League will now be able to recuse and treat more needy animals. The organization revealed their newly-renovated shelter and clinic in the Tremont neighborhood on Thursday. “The level of care we’re providing is really quite extraordinary and the old facility just was...
coolcleveland.com

Water Lantern Festival Returns to Voinovich Park

Those who’ve attended the Water Lantern Festival say it’s a beautiful experience, culminating with the release of hundreds of lighted lanterns onto the lake alongside the park from 8:30-9:30pm as night is falling. And it returns to Voinovich Park off East 9th Street this weekend. The gates open...
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland-based thrift store provides families with furniture

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Aug. 17 marks National Thrift Store Day, but the Cleveland Furniture Bank is consistently bringing furniture to families and individuals. Elizabeth Leon, a program assistant for Cleveland Furniture Bank, typically fills out tickets that say "sold" on them before she meets with her client. “These...
Cleveland.com

Alicia Keys concert plus 19 more things to do in Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s back to school on Monday for many Northeast Ohio students. So, you’ll want to make this weekend count. Here is a list of 20 ways to spend it. Alicia Keys brings her first major tour in nearly a decade to Cleveland this weekend. Expect the 15-time Grammy winner to perform her biggest hits including “Show Me Love,” “No One,” “If I Ain’t Got You” and “Girl on Fire.” Resale tickets start at $74.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

