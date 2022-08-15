ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 arrests stem from Outlaw Music Festival at Darien Lake

By Evan Anstey
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests during Sunday night’s Outlaw Music Festival at Darien Lake.

Anthony Digangi, 32, of Wales Center, was charged with trespassing after deputies say he tried to re-enter the venue after being ejected.

Cassandra Morales-Diaz, 32, of Silver Springs, was charged with harassment after allegedly grabbing someone by the neck, injuring them.

53-year-old Amherst resident Donald Lasker was accused of harassment after authorities say he allegedly pushed a Live Nation employee in the chest and neck.

All three people were given court appearance tickets for the afternoon of September 16.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

