BBC
Ricardo Dos Santos: Sprinter anxious about driving after police stop
A sprinter who was allegedly racially profiled during a stop and search says he is now anxious driving around London in case police pull him over. Ricardo Dos Santos published a series of video tweets of him being pulled over and questioned by police in Paddington at 04:00 BST on Sunday.
Athlete furious as ‘seven’ armed cops pull him over ‘for using phone’ – 2 years after ‘racial profiling’ stop-and-search
A TOP athlete has told of his fury after he was pulled over by "seven" armed cops - two years after he was allegedly racially profiled during a high profile stop-and-search. Portuguese sprinter Ricardo dos Santos, 27, was driving home in his Tesla on the A40 in London in the early hours of this morning when armed police stopped him.
Leeds man says ‘racist’ stop and search turned him off joining police
Watchdog orders West Yorkshire police to reinvestigate complaint by Hesham Sharif over search last year
BBC
Ricardo Dos Santos: Sprinter pulled over for second time by police
A sprinter who was allegedly racially profiled during a stop and search has said he was "worried" at being pulled over for a second time by armed police. Ricardo Dos Santos published a series of video tweets of him being pulled over and questioned by police in Paddington at 04:00 BST on Sunday.
BBC
Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life
A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging
Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
Billionaire will 'spend everything' to get justice after brother died following nightclub altercation in Spain
A billionaire says he is willing to 'spend everything' in order to get justice for his brother, who died following a night out in Spain. Tobias White-Sansom was out with his family in Majorca when he was 'pulled to the floor and beaten' by security staff at Boomerang nightclub on 25 July.
Female police officer, 40, will stand trial for mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages
A female police officer will stand trial accused of mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages. PC Joann Jinks, 40, was a serving officer at West Mercia Police at the time the messages were allegedly sent in June 2020. The former officer will stand charged with three counts of...
Met denies racism after black man ‘choked’ in illegal stop and search
The Metropolitan police force is facing a fresh allegation of racism after a black man walking his dog claimed he was choked for 90 seconds in a headlock before being taken back to a police station and strip-searched. Following a decade-long legal battle for justice, the Met last month accepted...
Pictured: The NHS nurse and mother-of-two who died after falling from a height... as man appears in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who died in north-west London after reports of a woman who had 'fallen from a height'. Leonidas Georgalla, 50, of Harrow, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court today for a preliminary hearing. He is accused of murdering Kathleen...
Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid
A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Brit tourist ‘raped on beach by two men on Greece holiday after being dragged off sunbed’
A YOUNG British tourist was allegedly raped by two men on a beach in Crete after being dragged off a sunbed. The 18-year-old woman was reportedly lying on a sunbed on a beach in the city of Rethymno when she was attacked by two men. Her attackers "immobilised her and...
BBC
Modern slavery accused denies forcing man to hand pay over
A woman accused of being in a gang that forced a Latvian man to work and hand over £10,000 in wages said he was "like a child". Rolands Kazoks, 31, lived with Ruta Stankeviciene, 57, and her husband, Jokubas, 59, in Capel Close, Newport. A court heard Mr Kazoks'...
British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy
The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
Wanted man caught by police after huge teddy bear spotted 'breathing'
A wanted man was caught by police after they spotted a huge teddy bear seemingly breathing. Joshua Dobson, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, had been wanted by cops since May, when he stole a car before fuelling up without paying. Last month, officers went to the 18-year-old's address to arrest him...
Woman, 22, was spiked while on night out with friends at nightclub
A young woman has been spiked while on night out with friends at a nightclub in Bristol. The 22-year-old female was at the Lizard Lounge, in Queens Road, which is known to be popular with students in the south-west city. Detectives looking into what happened believe the spiking occurred just...
British mother-of-four is shot dead in freak accident while on dream holiday to South Africa 'by relative who was cleaning a revolver and accidentally pulled the trigger'
A British mother-of-four was shot dead in a horrific accident while visiting relatives on a dream holiday to South Africa. Fatima Issa, 47, had flown out with her daughter Humairah, 19, to spend a fortnight in the sun with family she had not seen for years. But after a joyous...
Man, 33, becomes ninth man charged with murder of 18-year-old killed in attack at Liverpool internet cafe
A 33-year-old man has become the ninth person charged with the murder of an 18-year-old who was killed in an attack at a Liverpool internet cafe. Michael Toohey was allegedly set upon at the business in London Road on Saturday, April 16, and later died of multiple injuries. After his...
Cops hunt man accused of nasty attack outside a McDonald’s that left victim with a shattered cheek
Victoria Police are on the hunt for a man following an alleged unprovoked assault outside a McDonald's restaurant in Melbourne that left another man with a shattered cheek. A 49-year-old Keilor man was randomly attacked outside the Keilor Park Drive McDonald’s just after midnight on July 8, police allege.
