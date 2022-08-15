Read full article on original website
Fire burning close to homes northeast of Soap Lake
SOAP LAKE - A fire burning northeast of Soap Lake appears to be incinerating brush close to some homes, as of Thursday night. The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports that the blaze is 10 acres in size, but is contained. It's burning in the 21000 block of Road A Northeast, also known as High Hill Road.
Pickup destroyed in early morning fire
A pickup was destroyed in a fire early this morning north of Orondo. The Orondo Firefighters Association said firefighters arrived about 2:45 a.m. at a Bauer’s Landing home about eight miles north of Orondo to find the pickup with a ski boat and trailer attached fully engulfed. The owner...
Married couple identified as two found dead in trailer fire near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a trailer fire Monday morning near Moses Lake. Married couple James Nanto, 83, and Debra Nanto, 71, died of smoke inhalation, according to Coroner Craig Morrison. Their deaths have been ruled an accident.
Moses Lake Fire Victims Identified
The identity of the married couple who passed away in a trailer fire Monday near Moses Lake has been discovered. Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said the bodies of 83-year-old James Nanto and his wife, 71-year-old Debra Nanto, were discovered in their 5th-wheel trailer after the fire. "The cause of...
8-Year-Old Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident occurred on Castlewood Drive on Thursday. The officials stated that an eight-year-old girl was riding an electric scooter on Castlewood Drive near Larchmont Drive in the Pelican Point area of Moses Lake. The girl was struck by a...
13 people displaced after early Wednesday morning apartment building fire near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Thirteen people have been displaced following an apartment fire early Wednesday morning near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District 5 responded about 2 a.m. to the Five Star Apartments on Arnold Drive in the Larson community. Capt. Travis Svilar says crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the second floor of the apartment complex.
Five people ejected in rollover on SR 24 between Mattawa and Othello
DESERT AIRE - Five people who weren't buckled up in a rollover crash near Othello are being treated at a hospital in the Tri-Cities as of Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol says the wreck happened on state Route 24, about 30 miles west of Othello, shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Containment slow, difficult for firefighters on White River, Irving Peak fires
PLAIN — Containment on two wildfires burning in the Lake Wenatchee area has been slow has fire crews deal with extremely steep and inaccessible terrain. The White River and Irving Peak fires, both started Aug. 12 about 15 miles northwest of Plain, are now at 1-percent containment, according to incident command.
Pasco man lost control of vehicle in Grant County roundabout, died from injuries
MATTAWA, Wash. — State Troopers confirmed that an 80-year-old man from Pasco died in the hospital a day after he lost control of his vehicle in a Grant County roundabout and crashed into a ditch. According to social media notices from WSP Trooper Jeremy Weber and a subsequent memo,...
Two Killed In Moses Lake RV Fire
(Moses Lake, WA) -- Two people are dead following an RV fire near Moses Lake. Firefighters responded to a fire in a fifth-wheel trailer at Cougar Campers RV Park around 4 a.m. Monday morning. The trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived. After putting out the fire, two bodies were found inside. The Medical Examiner will determine how the people died. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
8-year-old Moses Lake girl airlifted after getting hit by car
MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a young girl's condition is unknown after she was hit by a car in the Pelican Point area of Moses Lake last Thursday. Grant County Sheriff's officials say the girl was hit by a Honda Civic while she was traveling on an electric scooter on Castlewood Drive at Larchmont Drive, which are residential streets with a posted speed limit of 25 mph.
18-year-old Wenatchee man killed by gunshot last Friday night
Wenatchee Police are investigating what they say is a homicide that occurred Friday night in the 1600 block of Methow Street. According to a press release, officers were called just before midnight to what was reported to be a cardiac incident. Arriving officers instead discovered Yair Flores, 18, with a...
Details, Victim Names Released in Fatal Grant County Crash
Following a fatal crash in Grant County July 30, the Grant County Sheriff's Office has released new information. (image shows vehicle in upper right-red car) Four persons were riding in a 2003 Chevy Cavalier traveling on South Frontage Road E. near the interchange with Interstate 90 around 6:30 AM when the car failed to negotiate a corner.
Man dies from injuries sustained in Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa
MATTAWA — An 80-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa. Pasco resident Roy L. Lomon died at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, according to the Washington State Patrol. Lomon was driving a 1993 Toyota pickup truck north on SR 243 when he reportedly...
Deputies: Teen rendered unconscious in attack at Grant County Fair
MOSES LAKE - The mother of a teen who was attacked by a peer at the Grant County Fair opted to seek a restraining order against her son’s attacker instead of pressing charges, according to Grant County Sheriff’s officials. On Wednesday, Marilyn Avila contacted law enforcement to report...
Fire officials holding community meeting for White River, Irving Peak fires
PLAIN — The incident command team on the White River and Irving Peak fires near Lake Wenatchee are holding a public meeting Thursday night. The meeting is available both in-person and on Facebook Live. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. The in-person meeting is being held at the Plain Community Church located at 12565 Chapel Drive. The virtual meeting will be available here: https://fb.me/e/2cpPULApB.
Moses Lake woman killed in Douglas County crash identified
MANSFIELD — A Moses Lake woman killed in a rollover crash Saturday southeast of Mansfield has been identified as Stephanie M. Starkweather. The 35-year-old died at the scene after crashing along southbound state Route 17, about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield. Starkweather was driving a 2005 Dodge Magnum south...
Thief driving stolen vehicle in Warden nearly crashes into home before fleeing from police on foot
WARDEN - Warden Police are turning to the public for help in finding the man who led police on a chase through town on Wednesday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., Warden Police say there was a report of a stolen Jeep from a local residence. The reporting party followed the culprit until he was intercepted by police at an intersection in town. The suspect tried to flee police, jumping over an embankment and into a field and eventually traveled back into town where he drove into some bushes at a home’s front yard. The vehicle stopped only five feet away from the front door.
Three men caught stealing catalytic converters near Columbia Park Trail in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Three men who were allegedly caught stealing catalytic converters from vehicles near Columbia Park Trail & Malibu PR NE have been arrested by Richland police officers following reports from a concerned citizen who noticed the suspicious activity. According to a social media alert from the Richland...
Teen dies from gunshot wounds in Wenatchee, police investigating
WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating an incident where a teen died from gunshot wounds. On August 12, just before midnight, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to a call of possible cardiac arrest on Methow Street near Ridgeview Loop Drive. Officers discovered the call was actually a shooting that had just occurred.
