WARDEN - Warden Police are turning to the public for help in finding the man who led police on a chase through town on Wednesday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., Warden Police say there was a report of a stolen Jeep from a local residence. The reporting party followed the culprit until he was intercepted by police at an intersection in town. The suspect tried to flee police, jumping over an embankment and into a field and eventually traveled back into town where he drove into some bushes at a home’s front yard. The vehicle stopped only five feet away from the front door.

WARDEN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO