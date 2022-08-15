Read full article on original website
ADM Partners With New Culture as Part of Growing Buildout of Alt-Protein Production Infrastructure
ADM, one of the world’s largest food processing companies, has inked a deal with New Culture, a startup developing animal-free cheese utilizing precision fermentation, to offer joint product development and scale-up commercialization services. The deal will help New Culture scale up production of its animal-free casein (casein is the...
60 Years Ago the United States Launched 500 Million Needles Into Space
Project Needles planned to launch nearly 500 million hair-like copper wires into Earth orbit, thereby forming a belt of dipole antennas.NASA. Most people are not aware that our orbit is still filled with millions of small copper needles the size of a hairstring. There have been unofficial reports of people all over the world complaining of copper needles falling from the skies with no logic to common knowledge.
This Restaurant Tech Founder Thinks The Value of Virtual Brands is Bottom Line Savings, Not Top Line Growth
If you ask Michael Jacobs what he thinks of virtual restaurants, you might expect an enthusiastic declaration of support for the concept. After all, as a co-founder and the original CEO of Ordermark and someone who helped conceive of the idea behind Nextbite, he helped create one of the highest-profile startups powering a wave of virtual restaurant brands launched in recent years.
With European Governmental Approval, Ynsect Moves Forward With Its Plan to Feed the World, Save the Climate
Save may be a strong word, but Paris-based Ynsect, a producer of insect protein and natural insect fertilizers, believes in the dual mission of feeding the world and protecting our diminishing climatic resources. That vision moves a step forward with backing from a European food safety agency and data that supports a change in consumer attitudes toward a diet containing bugs and insects.
From Grad School Project to $115 Million Series B: Afresh’s Matt Schwartz on Building an Operating System for Fresh Food
While in graduate school Matt Schwartz had an epiphany. At the time, he was learning about the food system as part of Stanford University’s Earth Program and also participating in an internship with food tech investor Dave Friedberg, and it was this combination of advanced education with a front-row seat to food tech innovation that helped him to see the future.
Q&A: Goodr’s Jasmine Crowe Talks About Her Plan To Build a $100 Million Company Addressing Food Waste & Food Insecurity
Last month, food waste reduction and food insecurity startup Goodr raised an $8 million Series A funding round. When Jasmine Crowe founded the company, the Atlanta-based startup used technology to help large food service providers reduce food waste. Over the past two years, Goodr has expanded its business to provide expertise to companies looking to provide food to those in food insecure situations.
Podcast: Building a Next-Generation Ingredient Company with Shiru’s Jasmin Hume
As the former head of food chemistry for Eat Just, Dr. Jasmin Hume thought there was a lot of white space for innovation when it came to food ingredients. She knew food companies would increasingly need new and novel ingredients they could build plant-based food products around, but felt there wasn’t enough research being done to discover these critical building blocks.
Podcast: Navigating The World of Patents As a Food Tech Startup
Like many fast-growing industries, the world of food tech relies heavily on intellectual property. No matter if your startup is building alternative proteins, cooking technology, automation, or some other food tech product, chances are its future success will depend on its IP. But if you’re like me, you find navigating the world of patents confusing. So, I figured why not bring an expert on the podcast to help me (and you) better understand how to navigate the world of patents?
Forget Sidewalk Robots or Drones. In the Future, Food Could Travel to Your Home in Underground Pipes
Why use a drone or sidewalk delivery robot to bring packages to your house when you can have them delivered directly to your kitchen via a series of tubes?. No, I’m not referring to Ted Stevens’ imagining of the Internet or a plotline from a Steampunk novel, but one startup’s vision of an underground delivery network that would send packages hurling towards their end destination at speeds of up to 75 miles per hour.
Celcy Opens Beta Testing Program For Its Combo Freezer & Oven Countertop Appliance
While new countertop cooking hardware concepts are few and far between nowadays, every now and then one emerges out of left field that does something new and different. And the Celcy, which combines freezing and automated cooking in a single-self-contained appliance, definitely qualifies as new and different. Here’s how I...
Picnic & Minnow Partner to Offer Automated Solutions For Food Service
Have you heard about Seattle’s latest supergroup?. No, I’m not talking Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, but a food automation startup collab of Picnic and Minnow. Picnic, a company that makes automated pizza-making robots, and Minnow, a Seattle-based maker of food-pickup delivery pods, have announced a new partnership to offer customized solutions using the two companies’ technology, according to an announcement sent to The Spoon. The new collab will focus on creating customized solutions for a variety of different food concession scenarios and formats, including at theme parks, stadiums, or schools. The solutions will be tailored towards concepts utilizing mobile ordering and self-service pickup.
The Weekly Spoon: A Farmers Markets in the Metaverse & The Coming Home Robot Invasion
This is the Spoon Food Tech newsletter. To get it delivered to your inbox, sign up here. Last night I walked around a farmers market. I spent about an hour walking from stand to stand, having conversations, and learning about new CPG products. Someone even offered me free candy. It was a blast!
‘Late Empire Sort of Stuff’: Wonder Faces Backlash Over Environmental Impact of Vans
By and large, the residents of the northern New Jersey suburbs where Wonder delivers agree that the well-funded startup’s food tastes great. What they can’t agree on is whether having hundreds of Mercedes diesel vans idling curbside each night while Wonder employees prep meals is a good idea at a time when most experts agree climate change is fast becoming an existential crisis.
