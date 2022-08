Cheshire, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -Cheshire Police have released the identity of a man killed in a single vehicle crash on Sunday morning just after five.

Police said 36-year old Jeremy Rodriguez of Meriden was traveling westbound on Diamond Hill Road at a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate a curve, veered of the road and struck several trees.

Rodriguez died at the scene before police arrived.

