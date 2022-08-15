Read full article on original website
MLive.com
3-sport all-state athlete ready to make QB debut for Parchment football
PARCHMENT, MI – After starring on Parchment’s varsity basketball and baseball teams as a sophomore, Aaron Jasiak decided to try varsity football his junior year. It turns out Jasiak is just as skilled with an oblong ball as he is a round one, as evidenced by his stat line of 441 yards and 10 touchdowns on 21 catches, which added up to Division 5 First Team all-state honors from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.
MLive.com
All-state backfield leads Constantine football into 2022 season
CONSTANTINE, MI – For as long as high school football has been played in Constantine, the Falcons have prided themselves on an ability to run the ball. This year will be no different, but what separates the 2022 team is an embarrassment of riches at running back, even by Constantine’s lofty standards.
MLive.com
Hudsonville Unity Christian starting over after record breaking 2021
Unity Christian scored more points than any 11-man football team in Michigan high school history last season. The Crusaders went undefeated in the regular season for the second consecutive year and finished 13-1, with their only loss going to Chelsea, 55-52 in the Division 4 state championship game at Ford Field in Detroit. Other than the loss, no opponent finished within 26 points of the Crusaders all season.
MLive.com
Key transfer with championship experience brings promise to Schoolcraft football
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI – After graduating 19 senior football players from the class of 2021, Schoolcraft saw its 12-year playoff streak come to an end with last season’s 3-5 record, which was the program’s worst finish since going 1-8 in 1981. This year, the Eagles are still young,...
CBS Sports
Michigan State basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
At first glance, Michigan State's losses from its 2021-22 roster appear minimal, as the Spartans bid farewell to just one double-digit scorer from a 23-13 squad that exited the NCAA Tournament with a second-round loss to No. 2 seed Duke. But a deeper look reveals a slightly more uncertain perspective for a program that is just .500 in Big Ten play over the past two seasons as legendary coach Tom Izzo prepares for his 28th season on the MSU bench with a new contract in hand.
