King’s Hawaiian recalls pretzel buns, bites due to potential microbial contamination

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6Inq_0hHtLA2X00

LOS ANGELES ( WXIN ) — King’s Hawaiian is issuing a major recall of some of its products due to potential microbial contamination.

On Friday, King’s Hawaiian announced that it is recalling its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2am6eE_0hHtLA2X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kn9ES_0hHtLA2X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O204y_0hHtLA2X00
Photos//CPSC

The products are being recalled because they contain an ingredient that another company is recalling due to the potential for it to cause microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.

Protein shake maker recalls nearly 400 additional groups of products

Cronobacter sakazakii was at the center of a recall of baby formula in February 2022. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says infection from this germ can be very serious for older people and people with HIV, organ transplants or cancer.

Clostridium botulinum can cause a severe form of food poisoning six hours to two weeks after consumption. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness.

Botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing is provided.

While no illnesses associated with King’s Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported and no pathogens have been found in any King’s Hawaiian products to date, the company said it is conducting the recall to ensure consumer safety.

The following product lots are affected by the recall.

The company advises that anyone with any of the affected products should throw them away.

The recall does not impact any other King’s Hawaiian products, as only these products used the ingredient from Lyons Magnus. The company will resume production of the products after making sure all current product has been disposed of and has confirmed the safety of all ingredients.

Anyone with questions about the recall, or who wants to request a replacement product, can contact King’s Hawaiian at 877-695-4227, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

