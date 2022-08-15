ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bair's Sports Grill closes location near downtown Springfield after 10 years in business

By Ralph Green, Springfield News-Leader
Bair's Sports Grill's location at 631 S. Kimbrough Ave., near downtown Springfield, is permanently closing.

The owners confirmed to the News-Leader on Monday that the restaurant is closing after 10 years in business.

The owners said the restaurant location never rebounded from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bair's Sports Grill is known for its huge selection of burgers and was a popular place to watch big games involving local teams.

The Kimbrough Avenue location opened in 2012, replacing Boomers Campus Sports Bar and Grill. Owner Tim Bair said at the time he hoped to draw a lot of business from Missouri State University students because of the proximity to campus.

Bair's has other locations in Springfield, Republic and Nixa that remain open.

Ralph Green is a business reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Contact him at RAGreen@gannett.com, by phone: (417-536-4061) or on Twitter at RalphGreenNL

