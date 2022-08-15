Major Case Squad seeks assistance in Belleville murder

Major Case Squad detectives were in Belleville this weekend investigating the recent shooting of 33-year-old Deante White.

White died on Friday night around 10:45 after being shot several times in the 9800 block of West Main Street. He was found on the sidewalk and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Major Case Squad is now asking for assistance. They've posted photos of the suspect on their Twitter page.

A dozen investigators are now on the case. Anyone with information should call the Major Case Squad at 618-355-9793 or crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

