ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Major Case Squad seeks assistance in Belleville murder

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JSfK_0hHtL1BF00

Major Case Squad detectives were in Belleville this weekend investigating the recent shooting of 33-year-old Deante White.

White died on Friday night around 10:45 after being shot several times in the 9800 block of West Main Street. He was found on the sidewalk and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Major Case Squad is now asking for assistance. They've posted photos of the suspect on their Twitter page.

A dozen investigators are now on the case. Anyone with information should call the Major Case Squad at 618-355-9793 or crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Download the free Audacy app .
Ask your smart speaker to play K M O X.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

Bond Set At $150,000: Alton Police Arrest East Alton Man After Gunshot Report

ALTON - The Alton Police Department arrested Nathan A. Johnson, 37-year-old male, of East Alton, on Aug. 14, 2022. Johnson, of East Alton, was charged on Aug. 15, 2022, by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with the offenses of Armed Habitual Criminal, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Weapons By a Felon.
EAST ALTON, IL
KMOV

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Creve Coeur

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in unincorporated St. Louis County overnight. Police tell News 4 that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, which is just north of Olive and Lindbergh. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other man is expected to survive.
CREVE COEUR, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belleville, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Belleville, IL
5 On Your Side

2 found shot to death in car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot and killed Wednesday evening in north St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 6:46 p.m. to the shooting on Garfield and North Newstead Avenues. Two men were found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. They were...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Family Remembers Woman Killed In Kirkwood; Ex-Boyfriend Charged In Shooting Death

Family and friends of a Kirkwood woman are mourning her loss after an ex-boyfriend and business partner was charged with breaking into her home and killing her last weekend. Todd Wilbert, 54, of the 4500 block of Sutherland Avenue in St. Louis, has been charged with first-degree murder and three other felonies in connection with the fatal shooting of Elizabeth Gill, 59, at her home in the 1100 block of Ascot Lane in Kirkwood, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The shooting happened on Aug. 13.
KIRKWOOD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Major Case Squad#Majorcase#Audacy
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Suspects Fleeing Police Claim Too Many Lives in St. Louis

On the night of May 5, Aaron Piggee had a normal phone call with his mother. They talked briefly about what she planned to cook for Mother's Day. His mother, Anngelique Simmons, loved to cook, Piggee says, and she loved her grandkids. She asked how his 15-year-old daughter, Anniyasha Wallace, was doing in school.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis 'Kia Boyz' Switch Stolen Cars as They Flee Police Helicopter

Three "Kia Boyz" led a police helicopter on a chase throughout St. Louis city and county Wednesday night. According to Evita Caldwell with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, on Wednesday police observed two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old near Vandeventer and Forest Park avenues driving a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen that same day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Weapons, drugs and alcohol charges filed in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE — Several weapons, drug and alcohol related sets of charges were filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Duane A Reams, 35, of the 4400 block of E. Golike Lane, Bethalto, was charged Aug. 16 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

2 dead after shooting in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men were found in a vehicle Wednesday in north St. Louis with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The shooting happened near Garfield and Newstead around 6:45 p.m. Both men died from their injuries. Homicide detectives are investigating. No other information was immediately released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man arrested in Arnold for alleged possession of drugs

A 26-year-old Imperial man was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance after he reportedly ran into a pump at a Mobil On the Run in Arnold. The pump was not damaged, but police allegedly found a white crystal-like substance in a 2016 Jeep he was driving at the gas station, 3611 W. Outer Road.
IMPERIAL, MO
FOX 2

Break-in at marijuana dispensary in Valley Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A marijuana dispensary was broken into early Friday morning in Valley Park. The break-in happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis on Meramec Station Road. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene and found that a large rock had been smashed through the window. Products were […]
VALLEY PARK, MO
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy