NYC doctor Ricardo Cruciani dies by suicide at Rikers after sex abuse conviction; 12th dead in DOC custody in 2022

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A New York City neurologist convicted last month of sexually abusing his patients died by suicide early Monday at Rikers Island — becoming the 12th person to die in Department of Correction custody this year.

Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, who was being held in the Eric M. Taylor Center, was found dead in a common shower area, sources told the Daily News .

The Department of Correction did not identify the man, pending notification of his designated contact.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of this person in custody," said DOC Commissioner Louis A. Molina. "We will conduct a preliminary internal review to determine the circumstances surrounding his death. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones."

Cruciani, who had been out on bail, was jailed at Rikers after the July 29 verdict was announced. He was due to be sentenced next month and faced up to life in prison.

Prosecutors alleged Cruciani groomed vulnerable patients by overprescribing painkillers, sometimes to treat serious injuries from car wrecks and other accidents.

Six women testified the sexual abuse often occurred behind closed doors during appointments in 2013 at a Manhattan medical center, where the doctor would expose himself and demand sex.

"He didn't finish writing my prescriptions until I did something for him," one told the jury.

In closing arguments , prosecutor Shannon Lucey called the behavior "just pure evil," adding, "This defendant is nothing but a drug dealer who used his prescription pad as a weapon."

After deliberating for about three days, a jury convicted him of one count of predatory sexual assault, one of attempted rape, one of sex abuse, two of rape and seven of criminal sexual acts. He was acquitted on two other counts.

At the time of his death, Cruciani was also facing federal charges accusing him of abusing multiple patients over 15 years at his offices in New York City, Philadelphia and Hopewell, New Jersey.

If you are in a crisis or have a family member or friend who needs help, you are not alone. Contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.