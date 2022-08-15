Nebraska Football Unveils Throwback Uniforms

NU is honoring ‘The Scoring Explosion’ from ’83

The 1983 Nebraska football team was nicknamed "The Scoring Explosion," set several NCAA records and made Tom Osborne's "go for the win" mentality legend when they went for the two-point conversion against Miami in the Orange Bowl.

That team now has another honor: 2022 throwback alternate uniforms.

The 2022 edition of Husker football will honor its past with tribute alternates. The uniforms feature an '80s style mesh-look red top, the N on the outside of the shoulder, and dual red pipes on the white pants.

No official announcement has been made for which game will have the alternates in use, but a good guess would be Sept. 17 when Oklahoma returns to Lincoln.

