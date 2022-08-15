ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska Football Unveils Throwback Uniforms

By Kaleb Henry
 4 days ago

NU is honoring ‘The Scoring Explosion’ from ’83

The 1983 Nebraska football team was nicknamed "The Scoring Explosion," set several NCAA records and made Tom Osborne's "go for the win" mentality legend when they went for the two-point conversion against Miami in the Orange Bowl.

That team now has another honor: 2022 throwback alternate uniforms.

The 2022 edition of Husker football will honor its past with tribute alternates. The uniforms feature an '80s style mesh-look red top, the N on the outside of the shoulder, and dual red pipes on the white pants.

No official announcement has been made for which game will have the alternates in use, but a good guess would be Sept. 17 when Oklahoma returns to Lincoln.

HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska football predictions 2022

Time is of the essence for Nebraska football in 2022. Nebraska stiff-armed the prospect of another program reset — a sixth coach this century — in favor of relative continuity and Scott Frost. Amid skepticism, they showed faith. But time is running out.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Big Red Buzz: 'The mortgage is due for Nebraska'

NEBRASKA CITY – Big Red Buzz returned Thursday to Valentino’s Restaurant in Nebraska City, where college football analyst Damon Benning compared Nebraska’s coaching plotline to a family facing a big mortgage payment. Benning: “It’s like when the mortgage is due, you’re on the clock and you’ve got...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Decision time: Predicting each Nebraska football game

Time to take a look at Nebraska's schedule, which for the second straight season opens in Week Zero against a conference opponent. But this one is quite different: It's in Ireland. Coach Scott Frost made it clear, the trip isn't for fun, it's all business. That won't stop The World-Herald...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Potential impact of landing transfer Keyontae Johnson

The calendar reads the middle of August and football is getting geared up so many put College Basketball on the backburner. Those of us who always keep this sport at the top also realize that this is prime time for breaking news and today Jamie Shaw of On3 dropped a big tidbit that not many are talking about. The 2020 preseason SEC Player of the year Keyontae Johnson, who is in the transfer portal has taken an official visit to Nebraska Basketball.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb.-Nebraska has a new millionaire. One lucky player who bought a Mega Millions® ticket for the Tuesday, August 16 drawing is holding a ticket worth $1 million. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Tuesday’s $82 million Mega Millions® draw matched the first five numbers, but not the Mega Ball number itself. The ticket was sold at Hy-Vee Food Store #11, 1000 S 178th St., in Omaha. The winning numbers from Tuesday’s Mega Millions® draw were 33, 35, 41, 45, 51, Mega Ball 01, and Megaplier 02. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Stop the snoring, no CPAP needed

Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) — Dr. Aaron Robinson joined Channel 8’s Andrew Ward in studio to discuss his new sleep apnea remedy that doesn’t require sleeping with a CPAP machine. It works in a way similar to a pacemaker for your heart, in that it regulates your muscle...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Tabor Native to be Inducted into Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

(Tabor) -- Kelli James is no stranger to stardom, but she recently earned one of the highest honors in the music industry: an induction into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. James is a native of Tabor, Iowa, and realized her aspirations to be a professional singer at...
TABOR, IA
