Netflix movie films at Beaver County McDonald's

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
 4 days ago

CENTER TWP. − Big Macs and fries were put on hold Monday at a local McDonald's, where filming took place for a Netflix movie.

The makers of "The Deliverance," a thriller directed by Lee Daniels, planned to spend the whole day and evening shooting a dialogue-heavy scene with actress Aunjanue Ellis ("King Richard,") at the McDonald's off the Center exit of Interstate 376.

"The fun part for us is a couple employees also are in it," local McDonald's spokeswoman Kerry Ford said. "They're playing McDonald's employees."

The McDonald's dine-in service was closed Sunday, and the entire dine-in and drive-thru was not in operation Monday to allow for filming.

Daniels wanted the scene to be rainy, so sprinkler equipment was attached to the roof of the fast-food restaurant, and the parking lot and drive-thru area were hosed down with water.

"So they're going to make it rain," Ford, of Kerry Ford P.R., said.

Center police Chief Barry Kramer said the film crew arrived on scene around 5 a.m., and expected to film until 11 p.m. Police are providing security to assure filming goes smoothly.

A convoy of tractor-trailers, catering trucks and other film crew vehicles set up a base camp Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Beaver Valley Mall.

"The Deliverance" is based on a real-life Indiana family's claims of being victimized by demonic possession for more than two years

More: Netflix film seeks paid extras for Wilkinsburg classroom scenes

The film stars Andra Day, who played the leading role in the 2021, Daniels-directed drama "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."

Glenn Close ("Fatal Attraction ") Omar Epps (TV's "House"), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas on Netflix's "Stranger Things") and Mo’Nique (2009 Oscar winner for the Daniels co-directed "Precious") also are cast in the film.

"We are very happy to have Lee Daniels directing 'The Deliverance' in the region," Pittsburgh Film Office director Dawn Keezer said. "Mr. Daniels had never filmed here before and we cannot wait for him to return with another project one day soon."

Keezer said, "2021 was a record breaking year for the region’s  film industry with 11 projects filming and bringing over $338 million dollars to the region’s economy.  We expect 2022 to be another amazing year and having this film here, along with 'Mayor of Kingstown,' season 2 and the return of 'American Rust' for its second season will be great, too."

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times and easy to reach at stady@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Netflix movie films at Beaver County McDonald's

