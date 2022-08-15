Faith: Find glimpse of God in the friendships we nurture

We’re all searching for explanations and answers. Living in this world is hard. Sometimes, it’s best to avoid media messages or pop culture philosophy and turn to ancient scholars.

Aristotle, who lived in ancient Greece, is one such wise man who might help us. He explored all sorts of topics from the arts to zoology including friendship, which he considered essential for a happy and fulfilled life.

Aristotle identified three kinds of friendships: one based on utility — think work-related. One based on pleasure —imagine common interests. And one based on appreciation. He believed this third kind of friendship was the ideal and longest lasting — seeing virtue in another person and savoring it.

Consider our choices. Can we go it alone? Can we plow through each day, each year, keeping our own counsel and comforting ourselves while on life’s journey? Certainly, it’s possible, but oh so lonely and bleak. Being isolated allows no open windows for thoughts and feelings of others to blow through and bless us — making us better human beings.

For me, and I hope for you, friends make life bearable, make life beautiful. When we don’t like ourselves, they like us. When we don’t believe we are loveable, they love us. When we’ve lost our way, they point out a path. When we speak from our hearts, they listen. They’re present to us even if years have passed and they are miles away. They believe in us again and again, cementing our friendship.

Our very honest and human, Pope Francis spoke about his need for friends in an interview on Italian TV in February. Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service shared some of the conversation in America, The Jesuit Review.

Among other questions, journalist, Fabio Fazio, asked the pope how he is able to bear the burdens of suffering in the world. Pope Francis said: “To tell the truth, I am not a champion weightlifter. I endure what most people endure.”

He added, he has some good friends “who help me, who know my life as a normal person — not that I am normal, no. I have my abnormalities — but like an ordinary man who has friends.”

Continuing the Pope said, “In fact, I need friends. That’s one of the reasons why I didn’t go to live in the papal apartment, because the popes before me were saints and I couldn’t do it — I’m not so much a saint. I need human relationships, that’s why I live in this hotel, Santa Marta, where you find people to talk to, you find friends. It’s easier for me.”

Going back to Aristotle’s three kinds of friendships, it needs to be said that even with his sage analysis, the groups are not static. A colleague at work might become a friend overtime beyond the employment they had or have in common. Of course, always considering the risk of a power imbalance in current boss/employee friendships.

Friends who share interests might grow into true friends beyond time spent on the basketball court, at the bingo hall, or on biking trips. Neighbors, cousins and siblings sometimes blossom into deep friendships as years pass.

When I can’t sleep, I think about friends who have enriched my life over the years like — Dede, who introduced me to the library and a love of books, and Mimi, who shared belly laughs and the finesse of a fireman’s carry in Red Cross lifesaving class, and John, who showed me how to eat a whole fish with chopsticks. All amazing and wonderful!

True friendship takes time, takes trust. It has to be rested in barrels like fine wine before pouring. With months and years of knowing each other, a friend is able to see us as we truly are — needy and naked, exposed to the elements of life that can hurt, but also matchless and magnificent.

A friend sees us better than we can see ourselves. We see true friends the same. Between friends, nothing is measured; there is no balance sheet of gains and losses.

When true friendship develops, it produces a kind of wonderment oftentimes. What do you call such a euphoric feeling that sneaks up on us? We have no name for this overpowering sense of goodness. It’s simply — a glorious glimpse of God.

Judy Knotts is a parishioner of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, and former head of St. Gabriel's Catholic School and St. Michael's Catholic Academy. Her newest book, "You Are My Brother," is a collection of past American-Statesman faith columns.