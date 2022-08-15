ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Seoul Food brings taste of Korea to growing Texas town

By Matthew Odam, Austin American-Statesman
In a sign of the economic and cultural growth in Central Texas, the small town of Taylor recently welcomed the opening of Korean restaurant Taylor Seoul Food.

Sungeun Naomi Park calls Taylor Seoul Food (taylor-seoul-food.com) the town’s first Korean restaurant and describes the cuisine as Korean-inspired American comfort food. The menu includes dishes like bulgogi, kimchi fried rice gratin, seafood pajeon, bi bim bop and a tofu kimchi that Park was delighted to see trick some of her first customers into thinking it was a chicken dish.

“I am cooking what I would feed my child,” Park told the American-Statesman last week, adding that her kitchen has always been “a place where my friends would come and eat.”

Taylor Seoul Food represents Park’s first foray into hospitality after a 20-year career in market research. But she is not a stranger to the restaurant world.

Park’s mother, a notable home cook, was working as a fashion designer in Seoul when she decided to open a restaurant to make enough money to send Park and her younger brother to the United States. Park arrived in Leander in the 1980s to finish her high school education.

“The only thing I saw was stars at night,” Park said about the then-undeveloped part of Central Texas.

Though she realized opening her first restaurant would require a massive amount of work and equal-sized risk, she said that she had set a goal for herself to try something new when she reached the age of 50.

“I guess I’m doing what I always wanted to do, and if I don’t do it, I will regret it,” Park said. “This is a challenge to myself.”

Park lives in Austin and says that her visits last summer to developing Taylor, a town of about 17,000 that is preparing to be the home to a new Samsung Electronics semiconductor manufacturing facility, reminded her of old Austin. And while she doesn’t know anyone in the town, Park, who attended middle school in a 100-year-old building in Korea, said she feels a kinship to Taylor, thanks in part to the 99-year-old brick building that houses her new restaurant at 407 W. Ninth St.

“I tell people I wasn’t born here, but I call myself a wannabe Texan,” Park said.

Taylor Seoul Food is open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and Park hopes to add dinner service eventually.

