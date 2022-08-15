Central Indiana high school football Week 1 schedule
The 2022 Indiana high school football season begins Friday, Aug. 19. The 2021 state champions were Center Grove (Class 6A), Cathedral (5A), Mt. Vernon (4A), Gibson Southern (3A), Andrean (2A) and Lutheran (A). Among those, Cathedral has moved up to 6A.
Here is the Week 1 Indianapolis-area high school football schedule:
Alexandria at Eastern Hancock
Avon at Lawrence North
Batesville at Indian Creek
Bishop Chatard at Brebeuf Jesuit
Bloomington North at Mooresville
Brownsburg at Ben Davis
Cascade at Triton Central
Cathedral at Lafayette Jeff
Christel House Manual at Noblesville HomeSchool
Columbus North at Decatur Central
Covington at Washington
Crispus Attucks at Greencastle
Fishers at North Central
Franklin at Danville
Grand Valley Homeschool (Mich.) at Greenwood Christian
Greenfield-Central at Plainfield
Greensburg at Shelbyville
Hamilton Heights at Lapel
Hamilton Southeastern at Lawrence Central
Indiana Deaf at Purdue Polytechnic
Louisville Trinity (Ky.) at Carmel
Lutheran at Beech Grove
Martinsville at Bedford North Lawrence
McCutcheon at Guerin Catholic
Monrovia at Cardinal Ritter
Mt. Vernon at Noblesville
Pendleton Heights at Lebanon
Perry Meridian at Franklin Central
Phalen Academy at Scecina
Roncalli at Southport
Seymour at Greenwood
Shortridge at Park Tudor
Speedway at Covenant Christian
Tech at Culver Academy
Tindley at Edinburgh
Traders Point Christian at Heritage Christian
Tri-West at Western
Warren Central at Center Grove
Western Boone at Sheridan
Westfield at New Palestine
Zionsville at Pike
