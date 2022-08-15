Central Indiana high school football Week 1 schedule

The 2022 Indiana high school football season begins Friday, Aug. 19. The 2021 state champions were Center Grove (Class 6A), Cathedral (5A), Mt. Vernon (4A), Gibson Southern (3A), Andrean (2A) and Lutheran (A). Among those, Cathedral has moved up to 6A.

Here is the Week 1 Indianapolis-area high school football schedule:

Alexandria at Eastern Hancock

Avon at Lawrence North

Batesville at Indian Creek

Bishop Chatard at Brebeuf Jesuit

Bloomington North at Mooresville

Brownsburg at Ben Davis

Cascade at Triton Central

Cathedral at Lafayette Jeff

Christel House Manual at Noblesville HomeSchool

Columbus North at Decatur Central

Covington at Washington

Crispus Attucks at Greencastle

Fishers at North Central

Franklin at Danville

Grand Valley Homeschool (Mich.) at Greenwood Christian

Greenfield-Central at Plainfield

Greensburg at Shelbyville

Hamilton Heights at Lapel

Hamilton Southeastern at Lawrence Central

Indiana Deaf at Purdue Polytechnic

Louisville Trinity (Ky.) at Carmel

Lutheran at Beech Grove

Martinsville at Bedford North Lawrence

McCutcheon at Guerin Catholic

Monrovia at Cardinal Ritter

Mt. Vernon at Noblesville

Pendleton Heights at Lebanon

Perry Meridian at Franklin Central

Phalen Academy at Scecina

Roncalli at Southport

Seymour at Greenwood

Shortridge at Park Tudor

Speedway at Covenant Christian

Tech at Culver Academy

Tindley at Edinburgh

Traders Point Christian at Heritage Christian

Tri-West at Western

Warren Central at Center Grove

Western Boone at Sheridan

Westfield at New Palestine

Zionsville at Pike