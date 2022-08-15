Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
911 Tribute Museum has closed due to financial issuesCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
hypebeast.com
Jordan Dub Zero "Legend Blue" Receives an Official Release Date
Jordan Brand is set to drop the Dub Zero in a colorway inspired by the Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue.”. The initial colorway was first debutd in 2014 and arrived in a white and icy blue transluscent outsole. The Jordan Dub Zero “Legend Blue” takes design cues from the original shoe, incorporates multiple elements from other Jordan Brand classics like the Air Jordan 4, 6, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17 and 20. The colorwya sees the shoe come dressed in white, legend blue, black and neutral grey. The upper is donned in an all-white leather and features laser printed details on the side panels. The “Legend Blue” details are highlighted on the midsole, rounding out the design with a grey and white outsole. The tongue also features the Jumpan logo and “Two 3” stitched in the blue as a nod to the legendary Michael Jordan.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Mid Comes Fitted With Japanese Izakaya-Inspired Details
Whether Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, sizzling bacon or fresh caught lobsters, food and beverages have often inspired. and its design teams to construct various footwear colorawys. And this season, the Swoosh is building its delicious sneaker catalog with a brand new Nike Air Force 1 Mid makeup that pays tribute to Japanese Izakaya culture.
hypebeast.com
Raheem Sterling Taps His Jamaican Heritage for His New Clarks Collaboration
Raheem Sterling’s relationship with Clarks Originals is the gift that keeps on giving. The Chelsea and England forward first established his partnership with Clarks back in 2020 when he was the face of Clarks’ collaboration with A BATHING APE. Sterling then went on to create his first Wallabee silhouette in ode of his clothing line, Sixteen Ninety Two which made its debut during London Fashion Week in 2021. Now, the former Manchester City star is presenting his latest Clarks collaboration.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following week 82’s plethora of sneakers, which featured the Jordan 4 Retro Black Cat and Winterised Loyal Blue, HBX Archives is back with a comprehensive range of footwear, apparel, and luxury accessories for Week 83. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces...
hypebeast.com
New Balance 2002R "New Vintage" Pack Is Revealed
New Balance essentially has a starting five when it comes to silhouettes that are getting the most playing time in its lifestyle category right now, and one of its key players is the 2002R. Momentum for this low-slung model hasn’t stopped since Salehe Bembury got his hands on it and made two collaborations, and its inline catalog has been growing at rapid speeds. Next up for the sneaker offering is its “New Vintage” Pack which includes two colorways.
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
hypebeast.com
STAPLE Drops Capsule With Emerging Brand New York Old Friends
With Jeff Staple, New York continues to reign as the epicenter of expanded creativity. The designer’s clothing imprint STAPLE has now linked with Tori Simokov’s emerging brand New York Old Friends for a capsule collection. Imbued with flower graphics, the collaboration is inspired by the idea of giving...
hypebeast.com
Richardson Delivers True Streetwear Staples for FW22
New York City-based streetwear label Richardson is back with its latest collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Helmed by Andrew Richardson, the label’s drop style typically sets forth specific garment designs due to its history of collaborations. From eccentric multicolored graphic designs to workwear-focused pieces, past collaborations have illustrated a range of influences. But for the FW22 season, Richardson brings the pieces back home to true streetwear staples.
hypebeast.com
size? Previews Another New Balance 1906R Collaboration In Teal
New Balance has a penchant to re-introduce older silhouettes through collaborative projects. It was successful with models like the 2002R as well as the 550, and it’s already starting to see positive signs with its 1906. The Boston-based imprint aligned with thisisneverthat recently to show off a collaborative take, and now it’s filtering it through footwear retailer size? for a duo of installments. The first iteration was previewed earlier in the month, and now the European retailer is ushering in a brand new teal colorway.
hypebeast.com
8 Must-Visit Gems in NYC's Chinatown
Amidst the guiding aroma of freshly-roasted duck, the simplicity of sidewalk negotiations at fruit vendor carts and the cacophony of booked-and-busy passersby, New York City’s Chinatown is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in all of Manhattan. Among the myriad of storefronts — some freshly minted and others decades-old — the lively downtown spot is home to not only some of the best Asian cuisine, but also some of the oldest businesses and the most unique store concepts in the city. (Not to mention, it also houses the first U.S. brick-and-mortar flagship store for Hypebeast’s e-commerce and retail platform HBX.)
hypebeast.com
Coinbase Gashapon Machines at HBX Store Let's You Win Free Streetwear Prizes
Coinbase first debuted its futuristic gashapon machines in New York City at the HBX x Coinbase Pop-Up in December of 2021. The specially customized contraptions are still giving away free prizes but are now located at the newly opened HBX store in NYC’s Chinatown neighborhood. Customers who want to try their luck from the blue-lit machines will be pleased to discover some of Coinbase’s online offerings in addition to nabbing free items that include apparel, accessories, home goods and collectibles from today’s hottest streetwear brands.
hypebeast.com
Harlem's Fashion Row Partners With LVMH to Present Three Designers of Color During NYFW
Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) has teamed up with Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessey (LVMH) to spotlight three designers of color during New York Fashion Week. The collaborative presentation, which will take place on September 6, is a product of HFR’s newly-established partnership with LVMH. Together, the two entities are on a mission to inspire powerful change for Harlem and provide new opportunities to the next generation of talented BIPOC designers.
hypebeast.com
Reebok Brings "Dark Green" and "Vector Navy" to the Premier Road Modern
Reebok introduced the Premier Road Modern in 2020 and the model continues to offer sleek, futuristic looks. The fresh but familiar silhouette is the result of Reebok’s reinventing of its 2005 model with 15 design elements from its historic Premier Running collection. Since its debut, the model has been featured in multiple KANGHYUK collaborations, taken on a mid-top form and been offered in a variety of colorways. Expanding on its catalog, Reebok has brought “Dark Green” and “Vector Navy” to the new school runner.
hypebeast.com
Bad Bunny's adidas Forum Buckle Low "Blue Tint" is Releasing Globally
And Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny have cemented themselves as a powerhouse duo. With hit releases under their belt including several Forum Buckle Low colorways such as “Easter Egg,” a hybrid Forum PWR silhouette and two Response CL colorways, the partnership has proven to be a natural fit. Earlier this year, another Forum Buckle Low popped up in yet another monochromatic flavor, this time taking on shades of blue in “Blue Tint.” Release began in April exclusively via the Confirmed app in Puerto Rico. Now, after adidas hosted a giveaway for a Bad Bunny themed getaway, an official release date for his latest collaborative sneaker has been shared.
hypebeast.com
Tiffany & Co. Redesigns the 'League of Legends' World Championship Trophy
After announcing the ticket sale date for League of Legends World Championship 2022, Riot Games‘ League of Legends Esports has now announced a new multi-year global partnership with Tiffany & Co. Naming the iconic luxury jeweler as its official trophy designer, Tiffany & Co. has redesigned LoL Esports’ crown jewel, The Summoner’s Cup.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Brown"
Following rumors of follow-up colors, we now have a first look at the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Brown.” The fledgling sneaker debuted in a clean “Light Cream/White/Light Bone” colorway and has had a tonal “Dark Sulfur” take surface in recent weeks.
hypebeast.com
New Balance 990v3 Emerges In a "Navy/Castlerock" Colorway
New Balance deserves all of the snaps and pats on the back for bringing on Teddy Santis to lead the creative direction on its MADE in USA collection. Nearly every sneaker release in the collection has sold out within seconds, and it goes to show how keen the ALD founder is when it comes to understanding how to craft versatile colorways. To close out the month of August, he’s going to introduce a fresh New Balance 990v3 “Navy/Castlerock” colorway, and we’ve captured a closer look at it here.
hypebeast.com
Pyer Moss and Reebok Cook Up an Experiment 4 "Celadon Green" Collaboration
Pyer Moss has mostly been honed in on building out its mainline with new collections, but this week it’s taken a moment to revisit its partnership with Reebok to produce a brand new Experiment 4 collaboration. The last time we saw this duo connect was back in December 2021 when they introduced an “Emergency” colorway, and now the all-new “Celadon Green” iteration has been unveiled.
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the Awake NY x ASICS GEL-LYTE III
Continuing a partnership that stretches back to 2019, Angelo Baque‘s Awake NY and. join forces once again to rework the classic GEL-LYTE III silhouette in four new colorways. Released as a running shoe in the early ’90s, the GEL-LYTE III has now been revised in bright and youthful colors, serving as bold lifestyle sneakers.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Adds "Light Orewood Brown" to the Air Jordan 11 Low IE
Jordan Brand has a deep catalog of silhouettes that it taps into each year as it balances the release of looks both old and new. While much of 2022 has been dominated by the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 1, the Air Jordan 11 Low IE is being offered another chance to shine with a “Light Orewood Brown” colorway on the way. This release follows 2021’s celebration of 25 years of the Air Jordan 11 Low IE with a new colorway hitting the model.
