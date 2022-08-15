Read full article on original website
Today in B2B Payments: Hello Alice Launches Small Business Credit Card; The Sage Group Signs Deal to Acquire Lockstep
Today in B2B payments, Hello Alice has launched a small business credit card to help increase the availability of credit, while payroll, HR and accounting tech firm The Sage Group has signed a deal to acquire accounting FinTech Lockstep. In a move to increase the availability of credit — including...
EMEA Daily: UK FCA Approves Future Fintech’s Acquisition of Khyber Money Exchange
In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Future Fintech has received approval from U.K. regulator FCA for its acquisition of money transfer company Khyber Money Exchange as it looks to expand its money transfer abilities in the region. Nigerian B2B eCommerce company Omnibiz has...
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Credit Unions Can Meet Member Needs With Cryptocurrency Services
The pandemic forced financial institutions (FIs) of all kinds to undergo a digital transformation of their offerings. While most credit unions (CUs) are now meeting member demands for digital and mobile banking, consumers’ rapidly growing interest in the use of cryptocurrencies is encouraging CUs to rethink the ways in which they can satisfy member needs.
Report: Singapore FinTech FinAccel Aims to Raise $100M
Singaporean FinTech FinAccel reportedly aims to raise $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation. That valuation would be one-quarter lower than the $2 billion valuation it had in 2021, according to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter and added that a FinAccel representative declined to comment.
EMEA Daily: AI Firm G42 Launches $10B Technology Fund; VertoFX Acquires Innovation Studio Locusnine
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, G42 has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG) to launch a $10 billion investment vehicle, while VertoFX has acquired the Indian innovation studio Locusnine. G42, an artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing firm based in the United Arab...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales
Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
Authorized Push Payment Fraud Is Fastest Growing Scam for One Good Reason
The financial services industry has done a good job safeguarding consumers from third-party fraud — that age-old ruse in which bad actors steal personal information, card numbers or passwords to access victims’ bank accounts. Featurespace Founder David Excell told PYMNTS in an interview that, naturally, the fraudsters are...
Data Brief: 60% of Consumers With 4 or More Cards Say Bundled Banking Simplifies
Over the past 10 years or so as FinTechs came to dominate payments innovation disintermediation was the ticket, breaking out individual banking functions and building financial products with a singular focus. Now, it’s getting too cluttered for many consumers. As more consumers look to super apps and the like...
Online Marketplace Flippa Adds Tool to Help Buyers Evaluate Businesses
Saying it’s democratizing access to business intelligence for both buyers and sellers, Flippa has added a new business intelligence tool to its global online marketplace for buying and selling online businesses and digital assets. The new tool, Flippa Market Insights, provides a decade’s worth of sales information and other...
Plastiq CEO: Capital From SPAC Deal Offers ‘Prudent’ Strategic Advantage
Not all that long ago, capital was a commodity, Eliot Buchanan, CEO of B2B payments platform Plastiq, told Karen Webster. The credit spigots were open. Interest rates were cheap, and many small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) could get buy on a mix of their owners’ personal credit cards. Commercial payments may have been a bit of laggard in payments modernization — and then suddenly, the pandemic stymied supply chains, roiled financial services and led many companies into a cash crunch.
Today in Crypto: EU Eyes Capping Banks’ Crypto Holdings; Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Restructures; JPMorgan Analyst: Coinbase to Benefit From Ethereum Merge
EU banks exposed to cryptocurrencies could see caps and big capital requirements from a new financial services law as lawmakers look to curb risk from the digital coins, a document from the European Parliament said. The plan was reportedly tabled by Green Party lawmaker Ville Niinistö and want to get...
Orbit, Axletree Partner to Offer End-to-End Treasury Automation
Treasury management system (TMS) supplier Orbit has partnered with bank connectivity and financial integration solution provider Axletree to deliver an “end-to-end” treasury automation solution. Through the partnership, Axletree will offer its customers the Orbit TMS, which fully integrated with its own bank connectivity service, according to a Thursday...
Chainalysis Puts Crypto Hack Losses at $1.9B for Jan.-July '22
The losses from crypto hacks were up 60% in the first seven months of 2022, now hitting $1.9 billion, according to a blog from Chainalysis — an increase from $1.2 billion at the same time last year. This was the result of a surge in funds taken from DeFi...
Volatility Is Separating the Disruptors From the Dead Weight in Crypto, FinTech
If there’s one constant for FinTechs in general, and crypto and buy now, pay later (BNPL) firms in particular, it’s this: volatility. For the digital-first and digital-only firms seeking to change how banking is done and commerce is conducted, the regulatory gaze is tightening. Consumers’ tastes are changing. Inflation is roaring, which means it’s more expensive than ever to operate. At the same time, the capital markets are drying up, and funding is getting harder to come by.
BitPay Enables Consumers to Purchase Best Buy Gift Cards With Crypto
Crypto payments technology firm BitPay has added Best Buy gift cards to the range of gift cards that it enables consumers to buy with cryptocurrency. With these new gift cards, consumers can more easily spend bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and other cryptocurrencies at the electronics retailer, BitPay said Friday (Aug. 19) in a tweet.
How FIs Are Meeting the Growing Brand Necessity of Embedded Banking
With a digital transformation sweeping through the business world, the banking needs of small to midsized businesses (SMBs) are rapidly changing. Instead of continuing to utilize physical processes and analog solutions, SMBs are increasingly relying on and expecting online channels and digital solutions. A recent survey found that more than two-thirds of SMBs seek to manage as many aspects of their businesses digitally as possible.
CUs’ Sitting on Valuable Crypto Asset — the Ability to Educate
Cryptocurrencies’ popularity has soared since their introduction in 2008, achieving record growth last year. PYMNTS’ research shows that the share of consumers who held crypto rose from 16% in 2020 to 23% in 2021, and this percentage is even higher among credit union members. A recent report from the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) found that 39% of CU members owned cryptocurrencies, compared with just 17% of nonmembers. CU members are also seeking more innovation from their financial institutions (FIs), with nearly one-quarter of CU members saying they would take their business to another FI to obtain the innovative products and services they demand.
Ripple, Brazil’s Travelex Bank Add Crypto-Based X-Border Payments
Aiming to use cryptocurrency to enable cheaper, faster cross-border payments, enterprise blockchain and crypto solution provider Ripple has teamed up with Travelex Bank to launch RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution in Brazil. Ripple’s ODL solution allows customers to send money across borders at a low cost and instantly, and...
