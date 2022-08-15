ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Report: Singapore FinTech FinAccel Aims to Raise $100M

Singaporean FinTech FinAccel reportedly aims to raise $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation. That valuation would be one-quarter lower than the $2 billion valuation it had in 2021, according to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter and added that a FinAccel representative declined to comment.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Asset#Bitgo#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3#Galaxy Digital#Nasdaq
pymnts

Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales

Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
pymnts

Online Marketplace Flippa Adds Tool to Help Buyers Evaluate Businesses

Saying it’s democratizing access to business intelligence for both buyers and sellers, Flippa has added a new business intelligence tool to its global online marketplace for buying and selling online businesses and digital assets. The new tool, Flippa Market Insights, provides a decade’s worth of sales information and other...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Plastiq CEO: Capital From SPAC Deal Offers ‘Prudent’ Strategic Advantage

Not all that long ago, capital was a commodity, Eliot Buchanan, CEO of B2B payments platform Plastiq, told Karen Webster. The credit spigots were open. Interest rates were cheap, and many small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) could get buy on a mix of their owners’ personal credit cards. Commercial payments may have been a bit of laggard in payments modernization — and then suddenly, the pandemic stymied supply chains, roiled financial services and led many companies into a cash crunch.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in Crypto: EU Eyes Capping Banks’ Crypto Holdings; Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Restructures; JPMorgan Analyst: Coinbase to Benefit From Ethereum Merge

EU banks exposed to cryptocurrencies could see caps and big capital requirements from a new financial services law as lawmakers look to curb risk from the digital coins, a document from the European Parliament said. The plan was reportedly tabled by Green Party lawmaker Ville Niinistö and want to get...
CURRENCIES
pymnts

Orbit, Axletree Partner to Offer End-to-End Treasury Automation

Treasury management system (TMS) supplier Orbit has partnered with bank connectivity and financial integration solution provider Axletree to deliver an “end-to-end” treasury automation solution. Through the partnership, Axletree will offer its customers the Orbit TMS, which fully integrated with its own bank connectivity service, according to a Thursday...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Volatility Is Separating the Disruptors From the Dead Weight in Crypto, FinTech

If there’s one constant for FinTechs in general, and crypto and buy now, pay later (BNPL) firms in particular, it’s this: volatility. For the digital-first and digital-only firms seeking to change how banking is done and commerce is conducted, the regulatory gaze is tightening. Consumers’ tastes are changing. Inflation is roaring, which means it’s more expensive than ever to operate. At the same time, the capital markets are drying up, and funding is getting harder to come by.
MARKETS
pymnts

BitPay Enables Consumers to Purchase Best Buy Gift Cards With Crypto

Crypto payments technology firm BitPay has added Best Buy gift cards to the range of gift cards that it enables consumers to buy with cryptocurrency. With these new gift cards, consumers can more easily spend bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and other cryptocurrencies at the electronics retailer, BitPay said Friday (Aug. 19) in a tweet.
ECONOMY
pymnts

How FIs Are Meeting the Growing Brand Necessity of Embedded Banking

With a digital transformation sweeping through the business world, the banking needs of small to midsized businesses (SMBs) are rapidly changing. Instead of continuing to utilize physical processes and analog solutions, SMBs are increasingly relying on and expecting online channels and digital solutions. A recent survey found that more than two-thirds of SMBs seek to manage as many aspects of their businesses digitally as possible.
ECONOMY
pymnts

CUs’ Sitting on Valuable Crypto Asset — the Ability to Educate

Cryptocurrencies’ popularity has soared since their introduction in 2008, achieving record growth last year. PYMNTS’ research shows that the share of consumers who held crypto rose from 16% in 2020 to 23% in 2021, and this percentage is even higher among credit union members. A recent report from the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) found that 39% of CU members owned cryptocurrencies, compared with just 17% of nonmembers. CU members are also seeking more innovation from their financial institutions (FIs), with nearly one-quarter of CU members saying they would take their business to another FI to obtain the innovative products and services they demand.
MARKETS
pymnts

Ripple, Brazil’s Travelex Bank Add Crypto-Based X-Border Payments

Aiming to use cryptocurrency to enable cheaper, faster cross-border payments, enterprise blockchain and crypto solution provider Ripple has teamed up with Travelex Bank to launch RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution in Brazil. Ripple’s ODL solution allows customers to send money across borders at a low cost and instantly, and...
ECONOMY
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy