Suspect arrested, charged in Sunday evening shooting on Springfield's north side

A suspect has been charged in connection with the latest homicide in Springfield.

Decody Stamps, 35, was charged Monday with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in the 1100 block of North Eighth Street just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed earlier Monday that emergency medical staff brought a 42-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to HSHS St. John's Hospital .

The man, whose identity had not been made public pending notification of relatives, was pronounced dead at 12:32 a.m. An autopsy was scheduled for later Monday.

Springfield Police Department Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said the victim was shot multiple times in the upper torso outside of his home. He did not say what led to the shooting.

Stamps, of the 1100 block of North Seventh Street, was taken into custody within an hour of the incident. He was in the Sangamon County Jail with bond set at $2 million.

Stamps' first appearance in Sangamon County court will be on Aug. 25, according to state's attorney Dan Wright.

The homicide is the seventh in Springfield this year and the second in less than a week.

Shawntel Stephon Howze Jr., 16, was shot in the 2200 block of East Cedar Street Wednesday. The death is under investigation. Another 16-year-old was shot in the incident but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Howze's funeral is at Emmanuel Temple Church of God in Christ, 2400 E. Ash St., on Aug. 26.

