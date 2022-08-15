ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Suspect arrested, charged in Sunday evening shooting on Springfield's north side

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 4 days ago

A suspect has been charged in connection with the latest homicide in Springfield.

Decody Stamps, 35, was charged Monday with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in the 1100 block of North Eighth Street just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed earlier Monday that emergency medical staff brought a 42-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to HSHS St. John's Hospital .

More: Springfield pedestrian hit by train on city's north side Friday night identified

The man, whose identity had not been made public pending notification of relatives, was pronounced dead at 12:32 a.m. An autopsy was scheduled for later Monday.

Springfield Police Department Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said the victim was shot multiple times in the upper torso outside of his home. He did not say what led to the shooting.

Stamps, of the 1100 block of North Seventh Street, was taken into custody within an hour of the incident. He was in the Sangamon County Jail with bond set at $2 million.

Stamps' first appearance in Sangamon County court will be on Aug. 25, according to state's attorney Dan Wright.

The homicide is the seventh in Springfield this year and the second in less than a week.

Shawntel Stephon Howze Jr., 16, was shot in the 2200 block of East Cedar Street Wednesday. The death is under investigation. Another 16-year-old was shot in the incident but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Howze's funeral is at Emmanuel Temple Church of God in Christ, 2400 E. Ash St., on Aug. 26.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Suspect arrested, charged in Sunday evening shooting on Springfield's north side

Comments / 0

Related
foxillinois.com

One injured in Van Dyke Street shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night. We're told it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Van Dyke Street in Decatur. Police say the victim was shot in the lower torso. No arrests have been made.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur man wanted for murder arrested

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police officials confirmed Thursday afternoon that a man wanted in connection to a murder has been arrested. Dionte Robinson, 24, is accused of shooting another 24-year-old man in the head near Wood Street and Oakland Avenue on Sunday. The victim, Arrion McClelland, died from his injuries. Officers said Robinson was […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Man shot on N. Van Dyke in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 900 block of N. Van Dyke in Decatur Wednesday. WAND crews responded to a report of a heavy police presence on the corner of N. Van Dyke and King St. We learned a 25-year-old man had been...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man arrested after attacking police officer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested a man on Thursday after that man attacked a police officer and tried to grab the officer’s gun during a traffic stop. The incident happened in the 700 block of South Durkin Drive around 2 p.m. Officers pulled over 32-year-old Deandre Townes, who then attempted to run away […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sangamon County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Sangamon County, IL
Crime & Safety
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
WAND TV

Police: 16-year-old shot while walking in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A 16-year-old was shot walking on the sidewalk of E. Garfield in Decatur. According to police at approximately 11:25 p.m., Wednesday evening, a 16-year-old boy was walking in the 300 block of E. Garfield when he reported hearing gun shots before being struck in the extremities. Police...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur man wanted in connection to murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a murder. Dionte A. Robinson, a 24-year-old man from Decatur is wanted in connection to a murder that occurred on August 14, 2022, at the intersection of West Wood Street and Oakland Avenue. He is wanted on a $2 million […]
DECATUR, IL
wlds.com

Crime Stoppers Seeking Info On Rural Chapin Burglary Suspect

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in an investigation of a recent burglary in Chapin. Between the hours of 10:30 pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday, an unknown suspect captured on video surveillance footage made entry into a...
CHAPIN, IL
wgel.com

Fayette County Home Invasion, Drug Charges

David D.M. Hicks, age 24, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with the Class X offense of committing a home invasion which resulted in injury to a person. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of battery and another felony charge of allegedly possessing 15 to 100...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Law Enforcement#Police#Violent Crime#North Eighth Street#Hshs St John S Hospital
WCIA

Teen charged in connection to car burglaries, thefts

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old has been charged with burglary in connection to a series of car burglaries and thefts that happened in Taylorville last month. Drearion Neal of Springfield was arrested in Sangamon County on July 21 along with a juvenile suspect as part of an investigation into the burglary series. Two cars […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Man killed in 8th Street shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decody Stamps, 35, of Springfield, was taken into custody within an hour of the incident, Springfield Police say. Springfield police are investigating a Sunday night shooting. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. Police say when they arrived...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Man arrested within hour of deadly 8th Street shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is behind bars after a deadly shooting Sunday night. Springfield Police say Roosevelt Sims, 42, was found with multiple gunshot wounds just before 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Sims...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAND TV

Coroner releases the identity of man shot and killed in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning after a shooting in Springfield. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the 42-year-old Springfield man that was shot at a residence on North 8th Street in Springfield as Roosevelt Sims. Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Springfield Police...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

1 injured after vehicle flips in Decatur crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was taken to a local hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash, according to the Decatur Fire Department. First responders were called to the 2800 block of North Main Street at about 12:43 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a truck, the fire department said, and the other was described as a compact SUV.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police released further details about a Sunday shooting that resulted in a man’s death. In a news release, officers said it happened around 9 p.m. near North 8th and East Division streets. When police got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers started […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Police ask for help in Petersburg cold case murder

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Illinois State Police with a cold case Homicide Investigation that occurred On October 15th, 2015 where Olen Randall was found deceased at a residence located at 303 W. Adams Street in Petersburg, Illinois. Olen Randall’s...
PETERSBURG, IL
WCIA

Springfield Fire responds to house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield responded to and extinguished a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened at 419 North 16th Street at 6:37 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the house’s side porch, which subsequently spread to a bathroom. They were able to extinguish the fire, the cause of which […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Community comes together following weekend murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — On Wednesday, a memorial and prayer circle was held in Decatur for Arrion McClelland, 24, who was shot and killed over the weekend. We're told this is the second member of the McClelland family who has died from gun violence in just over a year.
DECATUR, IL
hoiabc.com

Young boy badly hurt in dog attack

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A little boy was bit by a dog Tuesday afternoon on Bloomington’s east side. Bloomington Police confirmed a large dog attacked the child in the 1100 block of Chatham Lane, near East Empire Street. Police said the boy had severe lacerations, and family...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy