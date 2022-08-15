ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susquehanna County, PA

Harford Fair opens in NEPA

By WILK News
 4 days ago
The 164th Harford Fair gets underway today and runs through Saturday. The event in Susquehanna County features everything from tractor pulls, to a woodsman's contest to a rodeo and demolition derby. Of course there will also be vendors, rides, games and plenty of food. The Harford Fair is on the Harford Fairgrounds on Fair Hill Road in New Milford. Find out more at Harfordfair.com.

Mayor reveals plan for Scranton's future

A plan unveiled by Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti, outlines numerous goals for the city over the next 10 years. The five pillars of the plan include, growing industry and new businesses, welcoming diverse talent, building community pride, making affordable and quality housing accessible and developing and maintaining the city's infrastructure. Education is also a major focus. The city began the process a year ago to secure 50thousand dollars in funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission to develop the Strategic Economic Development Plan. The money was matched by the city's Office of Economic and Community Development, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce and the Scranton Area Community Foundation. Over one thousand residents and the national strategy firm Fourth Economy took part in the planning process.
SCRANTON, PA
