Kevin Durant addresses 'tainted' NBA legacy amid Brooklyn Nets trade rumors, speculation

Kevin Durant has never been afraid to speak his mind on social media.

He took to Twitter on Sunday to do so in the midst of people questioning his legacy after the NBA star's trade request from the Brooklyn Nets .

Durant responded and interacted with several people calling him out on the social media platform for switching teams during his NBA career.

Speculation and rumors continue to swirl around the forward and his future with the Nets as well as which NBA team he could be on next season if he is indeed traded from Brooklyn.

One person tweeted that Durant's switching teams was "kinda tainting" his legacy.

Durant's reply: "It’s all a matter of perspective my g. U say it’s tainted, I say it’s never been stronger."

Another wrote that Durant had "left the game in a worse shape that you found it."

Durant's response to that claim?

"I #ruinedthegame?"

Another wrote this of Durant and his legacy: "From his own perspective he is the God, but history sure as hell won't reflect that."

For his answer to that tweet, Durant wrote: "This guys has it figured out. Teach us, please"

Another tweeted: "Whatever way you want slice it...the move to Golden State was a sucker move to a majority of competitive sports fans. The equivalent would have been MJ joining the Pistons after the 1990 playoffs. Unfortunately you will never live that one down."

Durant had this answer: "So I’m mj now? That’s not a bad comparison. Thank u"

Another tweeted to Durant: "Bro face it, people don’t want you to succeed lmao, because as soon as you get a team where you’re not triple team all game you ruin the league"

The NBA's star reply? "Aye I be wanting people on twitter to realize that they just can’t stand to see me do well in life lol. But to acknowledge that would make them haters so they won’t ever admit but it’s still fun trying ti get them to accept it"

