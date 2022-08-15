ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kevin Durant addresses 'tainted' NBA legacy amid Brooklyn Nets trade rumors, speculation

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21JtXn_0hHtHlMS00

Kevin Durant has never been afraid to speak his mind on social media.

He took to Twitter on Sunday to do so in the midst of people questioning his legacy after the NBA star's trade request from the Brooklyn Nets .

Durant responded and interacted with several people calling him out on the social media platform for switching teams during his NBA career.

Speculation and rumors continue to swirl around the forward and his future with the Nets as well as which NBA team he could be on next season if he is indeed traded from Brooklyn.

One person tweeted that Durant's switching teams was "kinda tainting" his legacy.

Durant's reply: "It’s all a matter of perspective my g. U say it’s tainted, I say it’s never been stronger."

More: Kevin Durant trade to Phoenix Suns? Jerry Colangelo shares thoughts on Brooklyn Nets star

More: Kevin Durant trade speculation with Phoenix Suns renewed after report of Arizona visit

Another wrote that Durant had "left the game in a worse shape that you found it."

Durant's response to that claim?

"I #ruinedthegame?"

More: Kevin Durant trade updates: Rumors, speculation reignite around Brooklyn Nets, NBA star

Another wrote this of Durant and his legacy: "From his own perspective he is the God, but history sure as hell won't reflect that."

For his answer to that tweet, Durant wrote: "This guys has it figured out. Teach us, please"

More: Kevin Durant trade odds: Don't count Phoenix Suns out of trade sweepstakes yet

Another tweeted: "Whatever way you want slice it...the move to Golden State was a sucker move to a majority of competitive sports fans. The equivalent would have been MJ joining the Pistons after the 1990 playoffs. Unfortunately you will never live that one down."

Durant had this answer: "So I’m mj now? That’s not a bad comparison. Thank u"

More: LeBron James trade destination rankings: Phoenix Suns ranked No. 1 trade fit for NBA star

Another tweeted to Durant: "Bro face it, people don’t want you to succeed lmao, because as soon as you get a team where you’re not triple team all game you ruin the league"

The NBA's star reply? "Aye I be wanting people on twitter to realize that they just can’t stand to see me do well in life lol. But to acknowledge that would make them haters so they won’t ever admit but it’s still fun trying ti get them to accept it"

More: Phoenix Suns picked to finish first in 2022-23 NBA record projection without Kevin Durant

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kevin Durant addresses 'tainted' NBA legacy amid Brooklyn Nets trade rumors, speculation

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Longtime NBA Star's Tragic Loss

Grant Hill's family suffered a terrible loss earlier this week. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother to Glioblastoma, which is a form of cancer that affects a person's brain and spinal cord. Janet Hill was married to former Dallas Cowboys star Calvin Hill, Grant's father. NBA legend Magic...
NBA
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns, Arizona Coyotes games to be available on new streaming service Bally Sports+

Phoenix Suns and Arizona Coyotes games on Bally Sports Arizona soon will be available on a new streaming service. Diamond Sports Group, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, announced on Wednesday that its direct-to-consumer streaming service, Bally Sports+, will launch across all 19 Bally Sports regional sports network brands (RSNs) on Sept. 26.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy