What Bob Dylan Had to Say About The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ After Paul McCartney Played Him the Album
Here's what Bob Dylan had to say about The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' after the group's Paul McCartney played him the album.
Creedence Clearwater Revival Holds a Disappointing Record With the Most No. 2 Hits
Here's a look at the discography of Creedence Clearwater Revival, and how the band holds the odd record for the most No. 2 hits on t he charts.
The Story Behind Prince’s Drama-Infused ‘Purple Rain’ Album Cover
What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the name Prince? If we were gambling folk, we’d bet that it was “Purple Rain.” It is, for one, an amazing song. Second and thirdly, it’s the title of Prince’s sixth studio album and a rock musical drama that served as the singer’s acting debut.
Brian Wilson’s Original Lyrics for The Beach Boys’ ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’ Were Completely Different
Different versions of The Beach Boys' "Fun, Fun, Fun" became hits in the United States and the United Kingdom during different decades.
‘Pet Sounds’: Al Jardine Initially Misinterpreted the Meaning Behind the Beach Boys’ Album Name
'Pet Sounds' isn't actually about pets, and it's not about making out either, as noted by the Beach Boy, Al Jardine. Here's what we know about this Beach Boys album.
This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’
Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On Passing Of Her “Special Friend” Olivia Newton-John: “So Happy That Our Lives Crossed Paths”
Dolly Parton is paying tribute to her late friend, Olivia Newton-John. Sadly, Olivia passed away yesterday morning at the age of 73 after a decades-long battle with breast cancer, which her husband John Easterling shared in a statement on her social platforms. He also confirmed that she passed away peacefully...
Villano Antillano Is Making History: ‘We Have to Be Proud and Stand Tall’
Click here to read the full article. On a quiet day in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Villano Antillano sips her margarita and smiles. “It tastes so good!” she teases as a sky full of cotton-candy clouds glows pink and purple over the San Juan Smokehouse. Antillano, 27, is one of the most compelling MCs in Spanish-language rap today, making memorable appearances on Argentinean producer Bizarrap’s celebrated freestyle video series, an onstage tribute to Ivy Queen, and a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that made noise across the island. She’s a prolific lyricist...
The One Record in the World George Harrison Would’ve Chosen to Listen to for the Rest of His Life
If George Harrison had to choose one record to listen to for the rest of his life, it would've been an Indian record. George loved Indian music.
Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate
Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
Elvis Presley NOT Dead? Theory Suggests He's Alive and Even Appeared In A Movie
Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977, but is he truly dead?. Several conspiracy theorists claim he never died. This week, admirers of the King of Rock and Roll commemorate Elvis Week, a yearly commemoration time to honor him, who died 45 years ago at his Graceland residence. However, as...
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
How John Wayne Helped This ‘Scared to Death’ Actress Conquer Her Fears on Set
John Wayne could be one of the most respectful actors toward his costars on numerous movie sets throughout his career. In fact, Wayne would go so far as to help one actress who reportedly was “scared to death.” Who could this be? Maureen O’Hara, who starred with The Duke in The Quiet Man? Nope. It happened to be actress Lorna Gray, who appeared with Wayne in the movie Red River Range in 1938.
Melissa Gilbert Reveals Never-Before-Seen Pictures From ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Set
Melissa Gilbert of Little House on the Prairie takes “throwback Thursday” to heart with these old-school photos from the show. Gilbert’s character, Laura Ingalls, is so beloved by viewers to this day. In fact, she still digs playing the role on the NBC drama. You can tell that memories from the days on the show’s set are some of her most cherished moments. In this selection of pictures, you’ll be able to see a sweet one of Michael Landon at the end. While it’s been many years since Landon died, Gilbert loves her costar to this very day. Enjoy the views that she shares with all of us.
Neil Young’s ‘The Needle and the Damage Done’ Is About More Than 1 Musician
Many fans believe Neil Young's 'The Needle and the Damage Done' is about one person, but it represents many others who lost their battle with drug addiction.
John Lennon’s Sister Remembers The Day That John Met Paul McCartney 65 Years Ago
A little over 65 years ago, pop culture history was put into motion when, on July 6, 1957, singers John Lennon and Paul McCartney met for the first time, paving the way for the eventual creation of The Beatles. Despite popular belief, the Earth didn’t shake, the clouds didn’t part and a choir of angels didn’t break into song. In fact, there was little special about that day at all.
John Lennon’s First Wife Once Revealed He Hired a Detective to Track Her in Their Divorce: ‘God Only Knows Why’
When John Lennon and his first wife, Cynthia, were headed for divorce, she said he acted as though "the best form of defense is attack" and hired a detective to follow her.
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
Beach Boy Dennis Wilson’s Net Worth When He Died
Dennis Wilson had a net worth of $20 million at its peak. However, this Beach Boys member was 'nearly broke' at the time of his death.
