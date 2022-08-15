Read full article on original website
KLEWTV
LC Valley active shooter training moves to another location
Something that first responders too often see in active shooter situations is people who are wounded inside end up dying because they're not removed quickly enough to get help. And that's what our local first responders are practicing. Today's active shooter training took place at the Regence Blue Shield of...
KLEWTV
A new Head Start building breaks ground in Lapwai
Tribal executives, elders, and even officials from Washington D.C. Were in attendance for this groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning. And the progress is far from over. It is just getting started. Thursday morning, the Nez Perce Tribe broke ground on a plot of land in Lapwai to build a new early...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD and Latah County Sheriff’s office to conduct impaired driving emphasis patrol
The City of Pullman PD and the Latah County Sheriff’s office along with other Idaho Law enforcement agencies will be participating in an impaired driving emphasis patrol starting Friday through September 2nd. The patrol is dedicated to enforcing all applicable Idaho codes in regards to driving while under the...
KLEWTV
Deary residents have to travel 12 miles for daily mail
"They upset me because how am I going to get my mail," Deary resident Charlene Heart asked. "I don't know what the delay is but it's nonsense," Deary Resident Stan Celmer said. "Why take our mail truck away from us now," Deary Resident Joleen Tietz said. Emotions ran high in...
KLEWTV
Remembering AJ Miles
Below is the full statement that A.J's mother wrote about her son, A.J Miles. We appreciate all the support from the community, the teams, the Nez Perce Tribe, and our family and A.j.’s friends in helping us hold his memorial Tournament. Without you all we could not do this. Thank you from the bottom of our heart. There are not enough words to say thank you.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
Clarkston Man Who Allegedly Stole Dump Truck in Lewiston Scheduled for Arraignment on August 22
CLARKSTON - A 50-year-old Clarkston resident was arrested last week after allegedly stealing a large, white dump truck from A&B Foods in Lewiston. Raymond Wetmore-Tinney was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into the Asotin County Jail on $10,000 bond. The incident reportedly occurred on the afternoon of August 9.
KLEWTV
Why the irrigation water at Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District has a stench
LEWISTON, ID — If you’re in the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District you may have noticed your irrigation water has a smell to it recently. KLEW News reached out to LOID Manager Barney Metz for some answers. He says this is an annual occurrence and explains why. “That just...
KLEWTV
DUI emphasis patrols planned for Hot August Nights, Lewiston Roundup weekends
Idaho State Police say expect a large amount of police presence during the upcoming events of Hot August Nights and the Lewiston Roundup. Hot August Nights is set for August 25 - August 27. The Lewiston Roundup is September 7 - September 10. ISP Patrol Sergeant Chris Middleton says they...
Police: Mother and daughter poisoned and suffocated elderly man and then burned his body
A Lewiston mother and daughter who have been charged with first-degree murder for their alleged plan to poison and later suffocate 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison made their initial appearance today before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert in 2nd District Court. Appearing by Zoom at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston, both Kimberly M. Morrison, 54, and Kay M. Morrison, 81, were held on a $1 million bond. The maximum penalty for the charges are life in prison or the death penalty and/or a $50,000 fine. ...
Idaho School Districts Struggling to Fill Hundreds of Positions Statewide
Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians – and especially paraprofessionals – before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
KLEWTV
It's a bit more complicated than saying there's a teacher shortage
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "There’s a lot involved with running a school these days, there’s a lot with being a teacher these days,” said Kelly Richers Superintendent of the Wasco Union Elementary school. He points out there are numerous reasons for this year's teacher shortage. Experts...
Chronicle
Mother, Daughter Arrested in Killing of 87-Year-Old Man, Idaho Police Say
A woman and her mother are suspected of killing 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison, who is the woman's father and the mother's ex-husband, according to the Lewiston Police Department. Police arrested 81-year-old Kay Morrison and 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison on suspicion of first-degree murder after a search of the Morrison home early Tuesday...
pullmanradio.com
Pioneer Hill Serial Rapist Scheduled To Be Sentenced Friday
The fate of the Pioneer Hill serial rapist who terrorized Pullman 20 years ago is scheduled to be decided Friday in Whitman County Superior Court. 47 year old Kenneth Downing of Elk Washington pleaded guilty in July. Downing pleaded guilty to 4 counts of felony 1st degree rape and one count of felony 2nd degree assault with sexual motivation. Whitman County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau says that the victims support the plea agreement.
KLEWTV
Clarkston Bantams Kick Off Fall Practice
CLARKSTON, WA– The first day of practice means a start to the new season. Head Coach Brycen Bye says his players are dedicated to creating a successful year. “As far as work ethic, our kids, they got it,” Bye said. “We’re starting to practice in 100 degrees, and they aren’t scared of it and this is what we expect and how we do it.”
pullmanradio.com
31 Year Old Pullman Woman Accused Of Stealing Golden Retriever Puppy Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Theft
The 31 year old Pullman woman accused of stealing a Golden Retriever puppy has been charged with felony theft. Zoe Dunham-Fuller pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree felony theft in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Dunham-Fuller has also been charged with misdemeanor vehicle prowl. She allegedly stole the puppy from a vehicle parked at Walmart on the evening of July 12th. Pullman Police Department Detectives identified Dunham-Fuller as the suspect and recovered the puppy named Leo. She is scheduled to be back in court this fall.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Winchester Man Arrested for Possession of Meth After Being Pulled Over for Broken Taillight
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Idaho County deputies on routine patrol notified a vehicle with a broken taillight traveling southbound on Highway 95, near Cottonwood, ID. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was identified as 69-year-old Rosaire Desrochers, of...
thecheyennepost.com
'He died doing what he loved': Family, officials confirm identities of pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash
SALMON, Idaho - The family of Thomas Patrick Hayes reached out to KHQ to let us know that their son was one of the two killed in a firefighting helicopter crash. A spokesperson for the Salmon-Challice National Forest Service confirmed Hayes' identity along with Jared Bird, a 36-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska.
