In addition to signing Nazem Kadri, the Calgary Flames are also trading former sixth overall pick Sean Monahan and a first round pick to the Montreal Canadiens:. The full trade has yet to be released, but if Alberga is correct that is a massive trade for Canadiens GM Kent Hughes. And honestly, what Brad Treliving has done this summer for the Flames is nothing short of spectacular. Instead of losing Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk both for nothing, he netted Jonathan Huberdeau, Mackenzie Weegar, and now Nazem Kadri. All things considered, Treliving has displayed outstanding poise.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO