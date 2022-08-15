Read full article on original website
Blackhawks sign Stanley Cup champion amid Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews trade rumors
Having finally achieved his dream of becoming a Stanley Cup champion, veteran defenseman Jack Johnson is taking his talents to Windy City after signing a one-year deal wi the Chicago Blackhawks, as reported by Peter Baugh and Scott Powers of The Athletic. “After a dream season in Colorado, veteran defenseman...
WASHINGTON CAPITALS SHOPPING VETERAN CENTER IN WAKE OF CONNOR MCMICHAEL'S ASCENT
There is a hot new rumor circulating around the Washington Capitals this summer, as Sammi Silber of Washington Hockey Now suggests that the team is shopping veteran C Lars Eller. Washington is currently $1.6M over the NHL's salary cap, although they have Niklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, and Carl Hagelin all on IR, which could end up saving them $17M in cap space. The hefty cap savings and the absence of the Capitals' top center headline the list of reasons why I'm not totally sold GM Brian MacLellan would ship Eller out of town.
FLYERS FANS DOGPILE ON THE TEAM AFTER MISSPELLING THEIR BEST PLAYER'S NAME IN PROMOTIONAL EMAIL
The Philadelphia Flyers continue to stumble through the summer of '22 after making a slew of questionable decisions and really failing to meaningfully improve the team. Head Coach John Tortorella's hiring was a positive step, but otherwise they will basically field the same group who finished bottom-five in the NHL last season.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS ROUND OUT COACHING STAFF BY ADDING FORMER PLAYER, THREE-TIME CUP CHAMPION
New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff has decided to dip into the well of former players to round out his coaching staff for the 2022-23 season. Sergei Brylin, who spent his entire NHL career with the Devils and won three Stanley Cups with the team, has been added as an assistant coach.
OILERS GM KEN HOLLAND EYEING ONE MORE MAJOR MOVE BEFORE START OF 2022-23
Aside from Jack Campbell, the Oilers are currently rostering an identical lineup for 2022-23 as the one that was swept by the Colorado Avalanche. While Campbell does make them a better team, the Oilers still need to insulate their team if they are going to take that next step. Relying...
FORMER PENGUINS' GM JIM RUTHERFORD EXPLAINS WHY HE LEFT PITTSBURGH
Former Pittsburgh Penguins general manager, Jim Rutherford, finally disclosed his decision to leave the organization back in January of 2021. At the time, Rutherford cited personal reasons behind his decision. Others speculated it may have been due to health concerns around COVID-19 or even a more sinister motive - his desire to trade one of either Evgeni Malkin or Kris Letang. Some reports suggested a falling out between Penguins president/ CEO at the time, David Morehouse, and Rutherford.
NAZEM KADRI EXPLAINS HIS DECISION TO JOIN THE CALGARY FLAMES
2022 Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri met with the media on Friday, one day after signing a seven-year, $49 million ($7 million AAV) contract with the Calgary Flames. During his presser, Kadri explained why he chose the Flames as his destination, mentioning that they've been interested in him since Day 1 and highlighting his desire to join a contending team.
Red Sox announcer, Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley blasts Pirates during broadcast
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCES HOST CITY FOR 2023 ENTRY DRAFT AND AWARDS SHOW
The National Hockey League is heading to Tennessee for the 2023 Entry Draft and Awards show in June 2023. In a press release on Thursday afternoon, the league announced that the Nashville Predators will play host to the 2023 NHL Entry Draft at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 28th and Thursday, June 29th, with the Awards show being held on Monday, June 26th.
AVALANCHE RE-SIGN EX-OTTAWA FIRST-ROUNDER SHANE BOWERS
The Colorado Avalanche have announced that they've re-signed forward Shane Bowers to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. According to CapFriendly, the contract is worth $750,000. Bowers, 23, was originally drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the first round (28th overall) in 2017. Several months after the draft, Bowers...
MONTREAL CANADIENS ACQUIRE SEAN MONAHAN AND A FIRST-ROUND PICK FROM CALGARY
In addition to signing Nazem Kadri, the Calgary Flames are also trading former sixth overall pick Sean Monahan and a first round pick to the Montreal Canadiens:. The full trade has yet to be released, but if Alberga is correct that is a massive trade for Canadiens GM Kent Hughes. And honestly, what Brad Treliving has done this summer for the Flames is nothing short of spectacular. Instead of losing Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk both for nothing, he netted Jonathan Huberdeau, Mackenzie Weegar, and now Nazem Kadri. All things considered, Treliving has displayed outstanding poise.
SEATTLE GOALTENDER DROPS INSANE SET OF KRAKEN-INSPIRED PADS
Magnus Hellberg signed a one-year, one-way contract with the Seattle Kraken this summer and is expected to suit up for the Coachella Valley Firebirds in 2022-23 as Seattle's 4th or 5th goalie on their depth chart. Behind Phillip Grubauer, Chris Driedger and Martin Jones, Hellberg has a ways to go before cracking the Kraken's lineup, but that didn't stop him from going all-out on a fresh set of pads inspired by the club's likeness:
COYOTES SIGN 2022 FIRST ROUND PICK MAVERIC LAMOUREUX TO ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT
The Arizona Coyotes announced on Wednesday that they've agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with 2022 first round pick, defenceman Maveric Lamoureux. "We are very pleased to sign Maveric to an entry-level contract," said Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong. "He is a big, strong, physical defenseman who is a very good skater and has a good shot. We look forward to watching his development this season."
ARIZONA COYOTES' THIRD OVERALL PICK TAKES KNEE-ON-KNEE HIT VS. CZECHIA (VIDEO)
Minutes after Team USA killed off Brett Berard's major penalty, Czech D Stanislav Svozil took one of his own. Logan Cooley (ARI) had him beat, so he stuck his leg out, tripping Cooley:. Svozil was assessed a five-minute major and ejected from the game. Trailing 3-1, Team USA has a...
WILD SIGN FORMER GOPHERS CAPTAIN SAMMY WALKER
Former University of Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker has made his decision on signing with an NHL team, and he will not be going too far from home. According to the Athletic's Michael Russo, Walker has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild. Walker grew up in Edina,...
WINNIPEG JETS TO HONOUR TEEMU SELANNE AND TEPPO NUMMINEN THIS FALL
The Winnipeg Jets announced some big news on Wednesday afternoon. This Fall, they will be inducting Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen into the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame. "Teemu and Teppo have made indelible marks as part of Winnipeg Jets history and have deep connections to the city and with Winnipeg fans," said Mark Chipman, Executive Chairman of the Winnipeg Jets. "We are excited and honoured to celebrate their outstanding achievements as Winnipeg Jets and make our admiration and gratitude official with an induction into the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame."
TOP PROSPECT MARCO ROSSI FULLY AWARE HE NEEDS TO EARN HIS SPOT ON MINNESOTA'S OPENING-NIGHT ROSTER
After a strong 2021-22 campaign in the American Hockey League, Minnesota Wild top prospect Marco Rossi will look to make the jump to the NHL on a full-time basis this coming season after appearing in two games for them last year. "(General manager) Billy Guerin just told me : be...
OFFICIAL: MONTREAL CANADIENS ACQUIRE SEAN MONAHAN AND CONDITIONAL 1ST FOR FUTURE CONSIDERATIONS
The Montreal Canadiens have officially announced that they have acquired C Sean Monahan and a conditional first-round pick in exchange for future considerations:. The move clears salary cap space, allowing the Calgary Flames to sign top free agent Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, $49 million contract. The list of conditions on the first-rounder Montreal receives explains why the deal took forever to get announced. Lets go over them:
OVECHKIN FOCUSED ON WINNING ANOTHER STANLEY CUP BEFORE CAREER IS OVER, NOT BEATING GRETZKY'S RECORD
Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin has one main goal he wants to accomplish before his career is over, winning another Stanley Cup. In an interview with Russian media outlet, Match TV, Ovechkin said that he wants to win another Stanley Cup and that breaking Wayne Gretzky's goals record is not something he is focusing on as a priority.
DUNCAN KEITH TO TAKE LEADERSHIP OR EXECUTIVE ROLE IN 2022-23, FOLLOWING HIS RETIREMENT
Earlier this offseason, Edmonton Oilers D Duncan Keith announced his retirement from playing in the NHL, marking an end to his illustrious playing career. With his illustrious 1,256-game career at a close, what is next for the 3x Stanley Cup champion?. For starters, he is working with several brands as...
