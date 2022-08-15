10 places to go glamping in West Virginia

(WOWK) — An overnight stay in a tent in the wilderness may seem like the perfect getaway for some people, but to others, it’s not so ideal. That’s why there is a whole industry that thrives on glamping, where campers stay the night in luxury treehouses, tent cottages, yurts and more!

In the Mountain State, there are plenty of glamping options to choose from, including glass cabins, transformed train cabooses, glam camping domes, houseboats and more.

Here are 10 places to go glamping in wild, wonderful West Virginia!

WV Glamping Domes is a 65-acre waterfront property. “Mythic” dragonstone fossils, also known as septarian nodules, can be found in the property’s stream, vineyard and meadows.

Amenities:

Glam camping domes with: Air conditioner and heater Kitchen with a Keurig Bathroom with a shower Hot tub (except for the “Firelight” dome, which has the twin soaking tub upgrade) Solo smokeless fire pit with complimentary wood WiFi Stargazing sky window

with: Kayaking and stand-up paddle boards

Nature walks

Limited, seasonal farm-to-table meals

Location: 669 Rookstool Road, Alderson, West Virginia (Greenbrier County)

Nearby attractions: Lewisburg, West Virginia | Alderson, West Virginia | Greenbrier River

Book online or by texting (304) 969-4303!

These roomy houseboats will sleep eight people comfortably on Sutton Lake, a 1500-acre body of water with 44 miles of shoreline.

Amenities:

59-foot-long, 14-foot-wide deluxe houseboats with: Central heat and air conditioning Four queen-sized beds One bathroom and one half bathroom Fully equipped kitchen Cooktop with four burners (no oven) Two refrigerators (gas and electric) Coffee maker, toaster, blender and microwave Large dinette seating Bar/breakfast counter Gas grill (propane provided) 500-square-foot sun deck Water slide Upper and lower helm (steering) stations Two built-in ice chests (up to 100 pounds of ice included in rental) 21-inch color monitor with DVD player

with:

Location: Sutton Lake Marina, 1734 Bee Run Road, Sutton, West Virginia (Braxton County)

Nearby attractions: Sutton Lake | Bee Run Recreation Area | Flatwoods Shopping Center

Book online or by calling/texting (304) 644-7051!

Loves Way Village is a 13-acre mountain retreat located in the Potomac Highlands region of West Virginia. The luxury “glamping” tents at Loves Way provide the perfect space for rest, rejuvenation, and spiritual guidance.

Amenities:

Luxury glamping tents with: Electricity and WiFi Air conditioner and heater Bed linens and towels Fridge, microwave and coffee pot Disinfectant Hot tub (only certain tents)

with: Communal shower, grilling area, cornhole, volleyball court and fire pit

Breakfast with coffee and cinnamon buns

Purchasable Love Boxes: Easy-to-prepare meals for two

On-site 10 a.m. Sunday morning church service

Location: 200 Loves Way, Moorefield, West Virginia (Hardy County)

Nearby attractions: South Branch Potomac River | Smoke Hole Caverns | Wellton Park

A glamping tent and Loves Way Village. (Photo courtesy of Colette Murray from Loves Way Village)

Loves Way Village cabins have a hot tub, front porch, and beds. (Photo courtesy of Colette Murray from Loves Way Village)

Breakfast with coffee is available at Loves Way Village. (Photo courtesy of Colette Murray from Loves Way Village)

Book online or by calling (304) 538-7997!

Yokum’s Vacationland is a lodging site at the base of Seneca Rocks with beautiful views of the mountains and surrounding nature. The property offers a wide array of accommodations, including cabins, campgrounds, teepees, bunkhouses and a motel.

Amenities:

Pet-friendly cabins with: Electricity (no WiFi) and central air Living and dining area One or more bedrooms and a loft Fully-equipped kitchen Fireplace Deck or balcony Gas grill Hot tub Towels and linens

with: Five, 12-foot-diameter tepees with: A light A fan Space for four people Nearby picnic tables, fire rings, bathhouse and pavilion

with:

( NOTE: There are no towels or bed linens, and the floor is concrete. Bring your own towels, air mattress, or sleeping bag or mat.)

Bunkhouses with: Woodstove, refrigerator and television Sitting area 11-17 bunks Nearby picnic tables, fire rings, bathhouse and pavilion

with:

( NOTE: There are no towels or bed linens provided. Bring your own towels and blankets.)

On-site dumping station

On-site swimming hole

On-site horse riding and stables

On-site general store

Location: 24570 Mountaineer Drive, Seneca Rocks, West Virginia (Pendleton County)

Nearby attractions: Seneca Rocks | Seneca Caverns | Potomac River swimming hole

A teepee is one of many camping options at Yokum’s Vacationland. (Photo courtesy of Yokum’s Vacationland)

At Yokum’s Vacationland, there is a beautiful view of Seneca Rocks. (Photo courtesy of Yokum’s Vacationland)

A cabin at Yokum’s Vacationland. (Photo courtesy of Yokum’s Vacationland)

Cabins at Yokum’s Vacationland. (Photo courtesy of Yokum’s Vacationland)

The Sheriff’s Office lodging. (Photo courtesy of Yokum’s Vacationland)

General store lodging. (Photo courtesy of Yokum’s Vacationland)

Book online or by calling 1-800-772-8342 or (304) 567-2351!

Two Wabash Railroad cabooses transformed into cozy efficiency suites on rails!

In this overnight roundtrip package, the Durbin Rocket steam train pulls your caboose car to a secluded wilderness location. You are then “cast away” overnight in the caboose along the Greenbrier River, spending the evening listening to rushing waters. At the end of your stay, the train returns to pull the caboose back to Durbin where you will once again see civilization!

Amenities:

Two Castaway Cabooses with: Refrigerator, range, heating, restroom and full-size shower Blackstone griddle Space for six people Six folding chairs Bed Linens, blankets and pillows Toilet paper, tissues, paper towels and dish towels Plates, bowls, glasses, cups, utensils, pots and pans Bottled water, sugar, artificial sweetener, flour, tea bags, hot cocoa, and regular or decaf coffee (perk and instant) Laundry bag, soap and first aid kit TV/DVD Player and USB Port

with:

( NOTE: There is no cell phone service, as the caboose stops are located in the National Quiet Zone. Pets, smoking and alcoholic beverages are not allowed.)

Location: Train boarding is at the Rail & Trail Store, 4759 Staunton Parkersburg Turnpike, Durbin, West Virginia (Pocahontas County)

Nearby attractions: Cass Scenic Railroad | Greenbank Telescope | Monongahela National Forest

The Durbin Rocket and the Castaway Caboose. (Photo courtesy of Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad)

The Durbin Rocket leaves town with the Castaway Caboose in tow. (Photo courtesy of Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad)

The Castaway Caboose at its stopping point. (Photo courtesy of Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad)

A family starts their stay in the Castaway Caboose by waving off the Durbin Rocket. (Photo courtesy of Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad)

Interior of the Castaway Caboose. (Photo courtesy of Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad)

Lunch in the Castaway Caboose. (Photo courtesy of Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad)

Book online! (2022 dates are sold out. If a cancelation occurs, the booking calendar will show an opening.)

Buffalo Trail Cabins, Cottage and Campground is a peaceful wooded setting that is designed to meet the needs of ATV riders and their families. The property is conveniently located right off Route 52 and only 3.5 miles from the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System.

Amenities:

Ultimate treehouses with: Two queen beds (sleeps up to four people) Full kitchen with amenities and bathroom Linens and towels provided Tankless hot water heater Firepit and charcoal grill WiFi and cable TV Heat and air conditioning

with: Cabins with: Room for between two and 22 people (numbers differ for each cabin) Kitchen or kitchenette with amenities and bathroom Linens and towels provided WiFi and cable TV Firepit and charcoal grill (some cabins only)

with: Old Bank Lodge with: 7 private bedrooms (sleeps up to 14 people) Large kitchen and living room Arcade games, pool table and poker table Fire pit and propane grill

with: RV sites and rustic treehouses

On-site restaurant with full bar

On-site bathhouse

Location: 190 Buffalo Trail, Bluefield, West Virginia (Mercer County)

Nearby attractions: Hatfield-McCoy Trail System | Pinnacle Rock State Park | Woodlawn Memorial Park

Book online , by emailing reservations@buffalotrailcabins.com , or by calling (304) 324-3204!

Deluxe log cabins, treehouses and yurts in the New River Gorge area, just minutes from the bridge. There are many recreational activities to do in the area such as ziplining, whitewater rafting, hiking, fishing, and more!

Amenities:

Luxury glamping tents with: Hot tub Air conditioning WiFi and TV Kitchenette with fridge, hot plate, coffee maker, coffee, creamer and paper products Bed and futon couch Bed linens and towels Table and chairs

with: Deluxe cabins, treehouses and yurts with: Fully-equipped kitchen Bedroom(s) and bathroom(s) Sleeper sofa Satellite TV, DVD player, WiFi and telephone Large deck, hot tub and gas grill Washer and dryer Central heating and cooling

with:

Location: 1508 Sunday Road, Hico, West Virginia (Fayette County)

Nearby attractions: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve | Summersville Lake | Babcock State Park

The Tropical Sun glamping tent at Country Road Cabins. (Photo courtesy of Country Road Cabins)

The Tuscany Treehouse. (Photo courtesy of Country Road Cabins)

Hot tub in the Tropical Sun glamping tent. (Photo courtesy of Country Road Cabins)

Sugar Shack yurt. (Photo courtesy of Country Road Cabins)

Book online or call 1-888-712-2246!

Three Otters Eco Retreat offers several cozy lodging options such as cottages, yurts, treehouses and vintage trailers. The 14-acre property is in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle tucked in a forest river valley along the Potomac.

Amenities:

Riverfront tent cottages with: Beds with linens and blankets Roomy porch with rain flies Electricity and fans Area rugs Side tables and shelving

with: Yurts with: Queen bed and sofa bed Linens and blankets Electricity and fans Side tables, chairs, area rugs and lamps

with: Riverfront vintage trailers with: Fully restored interior Sleeping area Dining area Bathroom Air conditioning and heat Kitchen area with mini fridge, microwave, sink and stovetop

with: Access to the Grill Pavilion, Bathhouse, Overlook Deck, and grounds (trails, ball fields and riverfront).

Access to the communal River Kitchen with restaurant-grade equipment such as a fridge, freezer, ice maker, double oven, microwave, coffee pot, seating for 20, a riverfront deck, and a full bath.

Location: 8497 Low Line Road, Great Cacapon, West Virginia (Morgan County)

Nearby attractions: Chesapeake & Ohio Canal | Green Ridge State Forest | Potomac River

Book by calling Office (304) 258-4406 or emailing rich@threeotters.com !

Hemlock Haven is located in Southern West Virginia near the New River Gorge and Summersville Lake. The property offers fine accommodations all year round.

Amenities:

Pet-friendly cabins with: Multiple beds and sofa bed Private outdoor hot tubs Free WiFi Fully equipped kitchens DirecTV Washer and dryer Gas grills Central heat and air conditioning Propane fireplace Fenced yard Fire pit Several acres of property for privacy Items provided: Bedding, linens and towels Cookware, bakeware, dinnerware, glasses, cups and utensils Liquid hand soap Paper towels and toilet paper Laundry detergent and dryer sheets Trash bags Coffee/tea with sweeteners and powdered creamer Large crockpot Blender Blowdryer ​Firewood available (for a fee)

with:

Location: 924 Mallard Road, Hico, West Virginia

Nearby attractions: Hawks Nest State Park | New River Gorge National Park and Preserve | Babcock State Park

Book by texting or calling (304) 575-1260 or emailing hemlockhaven@yahoo.com !

Four Fillies Lodge has a variety of lodging options, including glamping pods, glass cabins, African-themed lodging and more. Each lodging option was inspired by the owners’ family trips in the U.S. and around the world.

Amenities:

Antique Appalachian log cabins, Scandanavian glamping pods, modern glass cabins, African-themed lodging, Gypsy Vardo Wagons, and treehouses with: Linens (sheets, blankets, pillowcases) and towels Hairdryer Iron and ironing board TV with DVD and Blu-Ray player, collection of DVDs, and a Firestick for Netflix, Hulu, etc. Cookware, bakeware, dishes, glassware, utensils, cutlery and BBQ utensils Microwave, crockpot, toaster, mixer, coffee maker Hand soap and dish soap AC and heat WiFi in certain cabins

with: On-site creek and pond

On-site hiking trails and walking paths

Location: 219 Clyde Rule St., Peterstown, West Virginia (Monroe County)

Nearby attractions: New River | Appalachian Trail | Allegheny Trail

Book by calling (954) 702-1647!

