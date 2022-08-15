Read full article on original website
‘X-Men’ #13 is a good tie-in and an even better team book
Marvel’s summer event is kicking into high gear with X-Men #13 spinning out of A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2. The Eternals are attacking in various locations, including Krakoa itself. Their goal? To eradicate all deviants, which includes all mutants. We saw glimpses of the fight Jean Grey was going through off the coast of Krakoa, but X-Men #13 brings us even closer to that fight.
BOOM! Studios announces Alexandre Tefenkgi for Book One of ‘Once Upon a Time at the End of the World’
BOOM! Studios revealed Jason Aaron’s Once Upon a Time at the End of the World yesterday, and today they’ve announced the artist for the first issue! The five-issue series will launch with Alexandre Tefenkgi on art with a November 2022 release date. “Alex imbues these characters with such...
DC Comics sheds new light on ‘Batman/Spawn: The Classic Collection’
DC Comics has announced a month of 90s delights, including new Wildstorm and WildC.A.T.s comic series, special variant covers, reprints of classic comics, and more. The 90s celebration includes the new Batman and Spawn crossover collection Batman/Spawn: The Classic Collection. The classic collection includes a reprinting of Batman/Spawn: War Devil...
Marvel Preview: Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #2
IN THE EYE OF A TITAN! The clock is ticking as Rick must find Genis before they both blink out of existence! Wait…who’s that big face on the cover? Find out who else is searching for Genis and what DEATH has to do with it!. Written by: Peter...
Platform Comics 2022 10K Challenge interview: Christopher Gomez talks ‘All That’s Left’
Platform Comics just wrapped up their latest 10k Challenge, which featured a variety of comics creators and cartoonists. The 2022 10K Challenge gave contestants 10,000 minutes (about seven days, FYI) to make a comic from scratch. AIPT was happy to help sponsor the competition, which ended up with 12 creators featured in the new anthology that’s free to read right now.
‘X-Force’ #30 continues to show how to maximize entertainment
Kid Omega may have taken center stage in X-Force #29, but now that Deadpool has been accepted as an X-Force member, he’s kicking his feet up and being heard. Ben Percy and Robert Gill shake things up with X-Force #30 in a couple of ways, spelling a big change for the series. Or with Deadpool on it, at least some headaches, laughs, and plenty of lopped-off limbs.
Marvel goes ‘X-Treme’ this November with series of variant covers
Marvel Comics has announced November is gonna be X-Treme and they’re celebrating with X-Treme Marvel cariant covers. First announced at the San Diego Comic-Con’s Retailer Panel, AIPT can now show you all the gloriously XXX-treme covers. Each bombastic piece is jampacked with giant shoulder pads, spiky armor, ginormous weapons, and pouches, too.
X-Reads Podcast Episode 81: ‘Magik’ #4
The very educated and astute knowledge of Doctor J. Andrew Deman of The Claremont Run joins Chris and Chandler as they journey into Limbo and recap the grand finale of Magik’s mini-series run with Magik #4. Dr. Deman selected this issue for the podcast to reflect on the complex character of Illyana and the ways Claremont pushed the boundaries of comic book storytelling through her trial by fire in Limbo. The Claremont Run is a project exploring Chris Claremont’s sixteen year run on Uncanny X-Men, and its impact on gender and sexuality in comics, and long continuity in modern media. You can learn more at www.claremontrun.com or by following them on social media @theclaremontrun.
Marvel Preview: A.X.E.: Judgment Day #3 – JUDGMENT DAY BEGINS.
The heroes know what they have to do. But do they have to do it? They were smart enough to get themselves into this mess. Maybe they can be smart enough to get out of it…. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #3 (of 6) Writer: Kieron Gillen. Artist: Valerio Schiti. Colors:...
DC Preview: Batman: Fortress #4
With the fate of Earth on the line, desperate times call for desperate measures…and the team-up of Batman and Lex Luthor is the definition of desperate! With the world hanging in the balance, can this bizarre dynamic duo locate the Fortress of Solitude before the alien invaders do?. Batman:...
EXCLUSIVE DC Preview: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1
AIPT had your exclusive look at the cover art for Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1, and today we have a first look at the interior pages. Written by Tini Howard with art by Leila Del Duca, you can purchase it in comic book shops on September 13th. The one-shot explores Wonder Woman’s time trapped by Pariah, where she’s given the chance to live in a world that matches Wonder Woman’s every dream and desire.
DC Comics reveals [REDACTED] returns from the dead in ‘Batman vs. Robin’ preview
DC Comics has announced a very revealing preview of Batman vs. Robin #1, set to release September 13th, that’ll have fans talking. In fact, the reveal is so shocking DC Comics doesn’t name the character who returns, but you can see who it is in the preview below.
Brian Michael Bendis and Dark Horse add ‘The Ones’ to Jinxworld lineup
Dark Horse Comics has announced a new Jinxworld title set for release on November 2nd: The Ones. Written by Brian Michael Bendis with art by Jacob Edgar and colors by K.J. Diaz, The Ones is being described as Good Omens meets Ghostbusters meets Goonies meets The Adam Project. “Jacob is...
Marvel Preview: Damage Control #1
FROM THE CREATOR OF TV’S THE GOLDBERGS! Marvel’s Unsung Heroes finally get sung! After the mega-powered battles and Hulk-level catastrophes, Damage Control is always there to clean up the mess and get things back to normal. But Damage Control is much more than just a glorified cleanup crew, and this new series will pull back the curtain and reveal the secret inner workings that were previously only available to people with Clearance Level Eight. And we’ll witness it all through the eyes of Gus: a fresh-faced, eager newcomer to the company who has no idea how chaotic his life is about to become. Adam F. Goldberg (TV’s The Goldbergs) and Hans Rodionoff team up with Will Robson to take you into the secret labyrinth of Damage Control, where it’s totally common to run into familiar faces like Moon Knight! Nightcrawler! She-Hulk! And more! Plus: A second story by DAMAGE CONTROL creator Dwayne McDuffie’s McSpouse, Charlotte Fullerton, as the Damage Control crew must clean up after the Infinity Gauntlet!
‘Creepshow’ #3 creative teams announced by Skybound Entertainment
Skybound Entertainment has revealed the creative teams for Creepshow #3, a new horror anthology launching in September. The five-issue series is based on Greg Nicotero’s hit Shudder TV series produced and licensed by Cartel Entertainment. The first story features Francesco Francavilla (Night of the Ghoul, Detective Comics) and L...
EXCLUSIVE Leila del Duca and Jason Aaron team up on ‘Once Upon a Time at the End of the World’ Book Two
BOOM! Studios announced Once Upon a Time at the End of the World by Jason Aaron on Monday. Today, AIPT can exclusively reveal that project will feature artist Leila del Duca in the second arc, Book Two–titled The Rise and Fall of Golgonooza–set for release in comic shops in 2023. The first five-issue arc for Once Upon a Time at the End of the World, titled Love in the Wasteland, will launch in November, with artist Alexandre Tefenkgi.
DC Comics celebrates the 90s with ‘Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special’ #1 and variant covers
DC Comics has announced a month of 90s delights, including new Wildstorm and WildC.A.T.s comic series, special variant covers, reprints of classic comics, and more. That includes a four-issue DC Black Label series Waller vs. Wildstorm and a reprinting of Batman and Spawn crossover comics. First up is a 96-page...
DC Preview: Tales of The Human Target #1
Building on the most critically acclaimed series of the year, Tom King and four of comics’ top artists tell the tales of what happened before Chance drank Luthor’s poison. Chance teams up with fan-favorite members of the JLI in four connecting mysteries that lead them to that fateful day when one them will kill the Human Target.
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Darth Vader #26
INTO THE SAND! We all know about Anakin Skywalker’s aversion to finely ground particulate matter. But what does sand mean to the Dark Lord of the Sith? When Sabé, Vader’s unlikely new ally, goes missing, Vader must confront his own dark heart in the maelstrom of a terrible sandstorm—while tapping into one of his earliest skills in a wildly unexpected way!
‘Edge of Spider-Verse’ #4 to feature Spider-Ham, Spinstress, Spider-Mobile, and Sun-Spider
Marvel Comics has released new info and cover art for Edge of Spider-Verse #4. Out on September 21st, retailers have till August 22nd to put in their orders. Don’t miss our preview of Edge of Spider-Verse #3 for more. Also, check out our review of Edge of Spider-Verse #1.
