ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Online Marketplace Flippa Adds Tool to Help Buyers Evaluate Businesses

Saying it’s democratizing access to business intelligence for both buyers and sellers, Flippa has added a new business intelligence tool to its global online marketplace for buying and selling online businesses and digital assets. The new tool, Flippa Market Insights, provides a decade’s worth of sales information and other...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3 Way#B2b#Antidote#Treasury Management#Erp Systems#Linus Business#Ap#Erp
pymnts

R3 Finds a Niche Helping Financial Firms Work Together

It’s fair to say that when it comes to turning the promise of blockchain into the reality of blockchain, catching up with the hype cycle is a long, slow process, particularly among companies in regulated financial markets. But it’s happening, Charley Cooper, managing director of R3, a developer of...
ECONOMY
pymnts

CFOs Seek Twofold Value Proposition From B2B Marketplaces

Financial professionals from the head of the Fed on down can’t myopically focus on one goal. In the case of chief financial officers (CFOs) evaluating B2B eCommerce platforms, there’s a dual mandate, according to Boris Lokschin, CEO of the B2B digital commerce platform Spryker. From the CFO point...
MARKETS
pymnts

Big Bucks or Big Bust? Amazon’s $26B Delivery Service Partner Question

When Amazon launched its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program in 2018, it was presented as a way to help tiny companies go big and would-be entrepreneurs go into business. It was meant to be a win-win — people launch a business with as little as $10,000 and earn as much as $300,000 annually, and Amazon solves its never-ending delivery dilemmas without taking on new employees.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

Orbit, Axletree Partner to Offer End-to-End Treasury Automation

Treasury management system (TMS) supplier Orbit has partnered with bank connectivity and financial integration solution provider Axletree to deliver an “end-to-end” treasury automation solution. Through the partnership, Axletree will offer its customers the Orbit TMS, which fully integrated with its own bank connectivity service, according to a Thursday...
BUSINESS
pymnts

How FIs Are Meeting the Growing Brand Necessity of Embedded Banking

With a digital transformation sweeping through the business world, the banking needs of small to midsized businesses (SMBs) are rapidly changing. Instead of continuing to utilize physical processes and analog solutions, SMBs are increasingly relying on and expecting online channels and digital solutions. A recent survey found that more than two-thirds of SMBs seek to manage as many aspects of their businesses digitally as possible.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Can Big Tech and Big Box Make Social Commerce Seamless?

Seamless click-to-buy experiences that fuse together social media discoverability and buying impulse and shorten the path to conversion are stepping into the spotlight more as seen in a flurry of announcements from big box to Big Tech. Trend-wise it’s growing apace with smartphone-centric shopping patterns greatly accelerated by the pandemic,...
INTERNET
pymnts

All-in-One Payments Solutions Help SMBs Get Paid More Quickly

B2B payments — and specifically the technology underpinning those payments — has some catching up to do in order to help small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) alleviate pain points. “The AP/AR Quick-Start Guide,” a PYMNTS and Plastiq collaboration, revealed that paper-based and manual tasks still dominate, and automated...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Why Are Travel Industry Vendor Payments So Complicated?

The travel industry was one of the biggest pandemic losers. Now that the world has largely reopened, business is booming again. Business travel is a big part of it. In the second quarter, business travel accounted for roughly two-thirds of Hilton Worldwide’s revenue mix and just over half of Marriott International’s, according to company earnings reports.
TRAVEL
pymnts

Embedded Solutions Tackle SMBs’ Trade Finance Challenges

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking for access to trade finance often find themselves frustrated at every turn. As the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development notes, they’re often locked out of traditional products, and banks have been slow to roll out their own solutions to address the gap.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

VertoFX Acquires Indian Innovation Studio Locusnine

VertoFX, a London-based foreign exchange (FX) platform and cross-border payments solution, has acquired Indian software developer and engineering innovation studio Locusnine. In a blog post announcing the news Thursday (Aug. 18), the companies said Locusnine has been an important partner for VertoFX since 2019, when the two firms first started working together to build Verto’s cross-border payments platform.
BUSINESS
pymnts

FinTech Qenta Acquires Crypto Company Noble Money

Financial insurance platform Qenta has acquired digital currency company Noble Money, Inc. for an undisclosed amount, the FinTech said in a news release Wednesday (Aug. 17). Noble Money works to scale digital currencies, starting with governmental adoption, the release said. It is backed by investors that include 8 VC, Tribe Capital, Social Capital and Green Sands Equity, all of whom will join Qenta’s investor group.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Is Better Fraud and Risk Prevention Without the Annoying Lag Time Even Possible?

Customer onboarding is a crucial step in any business relationship. Its most critical task is user authentication, as unprotected onboarding represents an Achilles’ heel to fraud for any company. For legitimate customers, onboarding serves an equally crucial purpose: setting the tone for the entire customer journey. Onboarding regularly fails to check one or the other of the requisite “seamless” and “secure” boxes for authentication. PYMNTS’ research found that 55% of auto dealers, for example, said digital authentication processes take too long, and 40% of banks and credit unions said their customers had bad experiences when undergoing these processes.
ECONOMY
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy