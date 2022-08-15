Read full article on original website
Related
Authorized Push Payment Fraud Is Fastest Growing Scam for One Good Reason
The financial services industry has done a good job safeguarding consumers from third-party fraud — that age-old ruse in which bad actors steal personal information, card numbers or passwords to access victims’ bank accounts. Featurespace Founder David Excell told PYMNTS in an interview that, naturally, the fraudsters are...
Data Brief: 60% of Consumers With 4 or More Cards Say Bundled Banking Simplifies
Over the past 10 years or so as FinTechs came to dominate payments innovation disintermediation was the ticket, breaking out individual banking functions and building financial products with a singular focus. Now, it’s getting too cluttered for many consumers. As more consumers look to super apps and the like...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Benefits and Challenges of Leveraging ERP Integration to Smooth B2B Payments
The B2B payments market is expected to reach $1.9 trillion by 2028, and for such a massive facet of the modern economy, this everyday payment process is rife with obstacles and challenges. Two friction points in particular plague accounting departments: invoice reconciliation and a lack of supplier portals. Forty-two percent...
Online Marketplace Flippa Adds Tool to Help Buyers Evaluate Businesses
Saying it’s democratizing access to business intelligence for both buyers and sellers, Flippa has added a new business intelligence tool to its global online marketplace for buying and selling online businesses and digital assets. The new tool, Flippa Market Insights, provides a decade’s worth of sales information and other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pymnts
R3 Finds a Niche Helping Financial Firms Work Together
It’s fair to say that when it comes to turning the promise of blockchain into the reality of blockchain, catching up with the hype cycle is a long, slow process, particularly among companies in regulated financial markets. But it’s happening, Charley Cooper, managing director of R3, a developer of...
CFOs Seek Twofold Value Proposition From B2B Marketplaces
Financial professionals from the head of the Fed on down can’t myopically focus on one goal. In the case of chief financial officers (CFOs) evaluating B2B eCommerce platforms, there’s a dual mandate, according to Boris Lokschin, CEO of the B2B digital commerce platform Spryker. From the CFO point...
Big Bucks or Big Bust? Amazon’s $26B Delivery Service Partner Question
When Amazon launched its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program in 2018, it was presented as a way to help tiny companies go big and would-be entrepreneurs go into business. It was meant to be a win-win — people launch a business with as little as $10,000 and earn as much as $300,000 annually, and Amazon solves its never-ending delivery dilemmas without taking on new employees.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Credit Unions Can Meet Member Needs With Cryptocurrency Services
The pandemic forced financial institutions (FIs) of all kinds to undergo a digital transformation of their offerings. While most credit unions (CUs) are now meeting member demands for digital and mobile banking, consumers’ rapidly growing interest in the use of cryptocurrencies is encouraging CUs to rethink the ways in which they can satisfy member needs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EMEA Daily: UK FCA Approves Future Fintech’s Acquisition of Khyber Money Exchange
In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Future Fintech has received approval from U.K. regulator FCA for its acquisition of money transfer company Khyber Money Exchange as it looks to expand its money transfer abilities in the region. Nigerian B2B eCommerce company Omnibiz has...
Orbit, Axletree Partner to Offer End-to-End Treasury Automation
Treasury management system (TMS) supplier Orbit has partnered with bank connectivity and financial integration solution provider Axletree to deliver an “end-to-end” treasury automation solution. Through the partnership, Axletree will offer its customers the Orbit TMS, which fully integrated with its own bank connectivity service, according to a Thursday...
The Data Point: 67% of Businesses Processing High Payables Want an ERP Assist
As payables grow, so does the complexity and room for error, which finds many corporates turning to enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to automate this processing pain. In “The ERP Solutions in B2B Payments Tracker®,” a PYMNTS and American Express collaboration, we delve into how digitization is pushing out manual...
How FIs Are Meeting the Growing Brand Necessity of Embedded Banking
With a digital transformation sweeping through the business world, the banking needs of small to midsized businesses (SMBs) are rapidly changing. Instead of continuing to utilize physical processes and analog solutions, SMBs are increasingly relying on and expecting online channels and digital solutions. A recent survey found that more than two-thirds of SMBs seek to manage as many aspects of their businesses digitally as possible.
Can Big Tech and Big Box Make Social Commerce Seamless?
Seamless click-to-buy experiences that fuse together social media discoverability and buying impulse and shorten the path to conversion are stepping into the spotlight more as seen in a flurry of announcements from big box to Big Tech. Trend-wise it’s growing apace with smartphone-centric shopping patterns greatly accelerated by the pandemic,...
All-in-One Payments Solutions Help SMBs Get Paid More Quickly
B2B payments — and specifically the technology underpinning those payments — has some catching up to do in order to help small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) alleviate pain points. “The AP/AR Quick-Start Guide,” a PYMNTS and Plastiq collaboration, revealed that paper-based and manual tasks still dominate, and automated...
Why Are Travel Industry Vendor Payments So Complicated?
The travel industry was one of the biggest pandemic losers. Now that the world has largely reopened, business is booming again. Business travel is a big part of it. In the second quarter, business travel accounted for roughly two-thirds of Hilton Worldwide’s revenue mix and just over half of Marriott International’s, according to company earnings reports.
Embedded Solutions Tackle SMBs’ Trade Finance Challenges
Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking for access to trade finance often find themselves frustrated at every turn. As the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development notes, they’re often locked out of traditional products, and banks have been slow to roll out their own solutions to address the gap.
VertoFX Acquires Indian Innovation Studio Locusnine
VertoFX, a London-based foreign exchange (FX) platform and cross-border payments solution, has acquired Indian software developer and engineering innovation studio Locusnine. In a blog post announcing the news Thursday (Aug. 18), the companies said Locusnine has been an important partner for VertoFX since 2019, when the two firms first started working together to build Verto’s cross-border payments platform.
FinTech Qenta Acquires Crypto Company Noble Money
Financial insurance platform Qenta has acquired digital currency company Noble Money, Inc. for an undisclosed amount, the FinTech said in a news release Wednesday (Aug. 17). Noble Money works to scale digital currencies, starting with governmental adoption, the release said. It is backed by investors that include 8 VC, Tribe Capital, Social Capital and Green Sands Equity, all of whom will join Qenta’s investor group.
Today in the Connected Economy: The Weather Channel Joins the Subscription Bundle Trend
Today in the connected economy, The Weather Channel begins testing a subscription program in partnership with Trip Advisor and USA Today. Plus, DoorDash ends a partnership with Walmart to offer grocery delivery, and cryptocurrency payments technology company BitPay begins offering gift cards from Best Buy. The Weather Channel is jumping...
Is Better Fraud and Risk Prevention Without the Annoying Lag Time Even Possible?
Customer onboarding is a crucial step in any business relationship. Its most critical task is user authentication, as unprotected onboarding represents an Achilles’ heel to fraud for any company. For legitimate customers, onboarding serves an equally crucial purpose: setting the tone for the entire customer journey. Onboarding regularly fails to check one or the other of the requisite “seamless” and “secure” boxes for authentication. PYMNTS’ research found that 55% of auto dealers, for example, said digital authentication processes take too long, and 40% of banks and credit unions said their customers had bad experiences when undergoing these processes.
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0