FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fatal Shooting of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Set of 'Rust' Has Been Declared an AccidentDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Dentist and Guard Member Is Offering Free Treatments to Veterans on SaturdayDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousandsJ.R. HeimbignerSanta Fe, NM
The City Different Has Finally Approved Locations for Veterans BannersDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Governor Grisham Will Raise Veterans' Banners despite the Santa Fe City's Council's Delayed ActionDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
KRQE News 13
Designer Penny Singer talks about her art
Penny Singer is an Urban Navajo (Dine’) designer who creates jackets, shirts, handbags and accessories. She stopped by to tell us what inspires her and what her pieces mean. Singer says she “tells stories” in her work. Her pieces are “reflected from different animal motives” from her indigenous culture.
KTNV
Dark chapter of America’s history buried beneath neighborhood park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On a parcel of land, nestled in a quiet neighborhood, sits 4-H Park. "4-H Park is a city park," said Terry Sloan, Intergovernmental Tribal Liaison for the City of Albuquerque. "It is a nice park." It's also something else: a final resting place for children. "There...
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Indian Market Marks 100th Anniversary
The 100th anniversary of the Santa Fe Indian Market kicks off Friday in and around the Plaza as hundreds of artists from around the US and Canada display their work. About 800 artists will be participating in this weekend’s events. Friday begins with the Best in Show ceremony and...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
BlueHalo celebrates grand opening of new Albuquerque facility
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – BlueHalo, an aerospace company, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest facility in Albuquerque. The company hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning for the new facility off Gibson in the Sandia Science and Technology Park. The 73,000 square foot facility will serve as a hub for the technology, research, development and […]
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Join the party of the century at Santa Fe Indian Market, visit the Asian Expo & Marketplace, see "Predator" at the planetarium, hit Bug Fest, and catch The Roswells in concert. 1 Join the party of the century. Hundredth birthdays call for a party, and this weekend’s Santa Fe Indian...
KOAT 7
New Mexico business owners react to Coronado Park closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Coronado Park closure has been a controversial topic for several months. Mayor Tim Keller announced the final decision to close the park on Aug. 17. Business owners nearby said they hope it’s a step in the right decision. “We kind of feel we would...
Martineztown residents push back against planned homeless camp
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the Albuquerque city council voted this week to place a moratorium on sanctioned homeless camps, one neighborhood is still fighting to keep a camp out of their area. The city approved plans to put a sanctioned homeless camp here. But, with the new moratorium, it’s unclear what will happen next. The […]
rrobserver.com
City to bring namesake submarine home
ALBUQUERQUE – The City of Albuquerque’s Office of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Parks and Recreation Department and the Navy League of the United States, New Mexico Council are working in collaboration to bring the sail of the USS Albuquerque home. The USS Albuquerque is a Los Angeles-class...
KRQE News 13
Siembra Leadership High School partners up with WESST
Siembra Leadership High School is the only High School in the state that offers an entrepreneurial-focused curriculum to its students and now has a partnership with WESST. Capstone Coordinator Eduardo Garcia Gonzalez and Money Learning Lab Program Manager Adriana Martinez Guzman stopped by to say more about this partnership. According...
City councilors suspend proposed Santa Fe shopping cart ordinance
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposed shopping cart ordinance in Santa Fe has been shelved. The bill was in response to the city spending roughly $47,000 to return shopping carts to their original stores in a ten-month span. The Santa Fe city council suggested fining retailers $150 for every cart they had to return. During […]
Bernalillo County commissioners approve amendments to Santolina plan
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A controversial development on Albuquerque’s west side is moving forward. Santolina is a proposed community covering more than 13,000 acres. The master plan was adopted in 2015 but there’s been much debate over where the water will come from. Bernalillo County commissioners recently approved amendments to the plan that would allow opportunities […]
Official trailer released for Netlfix movie filmed in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new trailer was released for a movie filmed right here in New Mexico, starring Queen Latifah and Ludacris. ‘End of the Road’ tells the story of a widowed woman who loses her job and moves her family cross-country to start a new life. But things take a turn when her family becomes […]
Season two of “The Cleaning Lady” begins filming in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Monday that season two of “The Cleaning Lady” began filming in and around Albuquerque. Season two will premier on air September 19. The show is based on a woman who comes to the U.S. to get medical help for her son. When the system fails her […]
Concern after Albuquerque plans closure of two recycle drop-off sites
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is closing two recycling drop-off sites, leaving even fewer options for people around town. The drop-off recycling site on Juan Tabo near Candelaria is a popular one with people frequenting it at all hours of the day, dropping off cardboard and the most popular item of all, glass. “This I […]
New Mexico restaurants still struggling post-COVID
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The worst of the COVID pandemic is behind us, but the impact it had on local restaurants is still visible. Many restaurants ended up closing their doors, and those still open are struggling. Rory Miranda is the owner of the cafe, Empire Board Game Library in Nob Hill. He says he’s seen […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Murdered at work, Heavy weekend rain, Teacher pay, Grand opening
Friday’s Top Stories Martineztown residents push back against planned homeless camp Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico? What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25 High school football Thursday night highlights – week 1 Crime Stoppers seek info in woman’s shooting KRQE En Español: Jueves 18 de Agosto 2022 FEMA says […]
KVIA
New baby gorilla at the Albuquerque Biopark
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- The Albuquerque Biopark is welcoming a new member to its family: a baby gorilla. This is the first gorilla born there since 2004. Samantha gave birth last week. The park states that mother and baby are doing well and have started nursing. Samantha is 15 and...
KRQE News 13
Did you know fireflies live in New Mexico? – Fireflies spotted in Chimayo
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Would you believe your eyes if you saw a firefly in New Mexico? Fireflies are not a common sight here in New Mexico, but they’re popping up in some areas. “I’ve been looking for fireflies in New Mexico for three years now, and every...
Multi-level go-kart track could come to lot of old water park in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Electric go-karting could be speeding its way into Albuquerque. The City of Albuquerque’s Environmental Planning Commission is considering an amendment that would turn an empty lot between Top Golf and Revel, just off Montano, into a 97,000-square-foot home for Andretti Indoor Go Karting & Games. The indoor entertainment facility would feature a […]
