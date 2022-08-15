ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Designer Penny Singer talks about her art

Penny Singer is an Urban Navajo (Dine’) designer who creates jackets, shirts, handbags and accessories. She stopped by to tell us what inspires her and what her pieces mean. Singer says she “tells stories” in her work. Her pieces are “reflected from different animal motives” from her indigenous culture.
SANTA FE, NM
ksfr.org

Santa Fe Indian Market Marks 100th Anniversary

The 100th anniversary of the Santa Fe Indian Market kicks off Friday in and around the Plaza as hundreds of artists from around the US and Canada display their work. About 800 artists will be participating in this weekend’s events. Friday begins with the Best in Show ceremony and...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Navajo, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Entertainment
KRQE News 13

BlueHalo celebrates grand opening of new Albuquerque facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – BlueHalo, an aerospace company, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest facility in Albuquerque. The company hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning for the new facility off Gibson in the Sandia Science and Technology Park. The 73,000 square foot facility will serve as a hub for the technology, research, development and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Join the party of the century at Santa Fe Indian Market, visit the Asian Expo & Marketplace, see "Predator" at the planetarium, hit Bug Fest, and catch The Roswells in concert. 1 Join the party of the century. Hundredth birthdays call for a party, and this weekend’s Santa Fe Indian...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico business owners react to Coronado Park closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Coronado Park closure has been a controversial topic for several months. Mayor Tim Keller announced the final decision to close the park on Aug. 17. Business owners nearby said they hope it’s a step in the right decision. “We kind of feel we would...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Martineztown residents push back against planned homeless camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the Albuquerque city council voted this week to place a moratorium on sanctioned homeless camps, one neighborhood is still fighting to keep a camp out of their area. The city approved plans to put a sanctioned homeless camp here. But, with the new moratorium, it’s unclear what will happen next.  The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Santa Fe Indian Market
rrobserver.com

City to bring namesake submarine home

ALBUQUERQUE – The City of Albuquerque’s Office of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Parks and Recreation Department and the Navy League of the United States, New Mexico Council are working in collaboration to bring the sail of the USS Albuquerque home. The USS Albuquerque is a Los Angeles-class...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Siembra Leadership High School partners up with WESST

Siembra Leadership High School is the only High School in the state that offers an entrepreneurial-focused curriculum to its students and now has a partnership with WESST. Capstone Coordinator Eduardo Garcia Gonzalez and Money Learning Lab Program Manager Adriana Martinez Guzman stopped by to say more about this partnership. According...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County commissioners approve amendments to Santolina plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A controversial development on Albuquerque’s west side is moving forward. Santolina is a proposed community covering more than 13,000 acres. The master plan was adopted in 2015 but there’s been much debate over where the water will come from. Bernalillo County commissioners recently approved amendments to the plan that would allow opportunities […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
KRQE News 13

New Mexico restaurants still struggling post-COVID

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The worst of the COVID pandemic is behind us, but the impact it had on local restaurants is still visible. Many restaurants ended up closing their doors, and those still open are struggling.  Rory Miranda is the owner of the cafe, Empire Board Game Library in Nob Hill. He says he’s seen […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

New baby gorilla at the Albuquerque Biopark

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- The Albuquerque Biopark is welcoming a new member to its family: a baby gorilla. This is the first gorilla born there since 2004. Samantha gave birth last week. The park states that mother and baby are doing well and have started nursing. Samantha is 15 and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Multi-level go-kart track could come to lot of old water park in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Electric go-karting could be speeding its way into Albuquerque. The City of Albuquerque’s Environmental Planning Commission is considering an amendment that would turn an empty lot between Top Golf and Revel, just off Montano, into a 97,000-square-foot home for Andretti Indoor Go Karting & Games. The indoor entertainment facility would feature a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy